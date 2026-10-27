Things to do around Manatee: Oct. 29-Nov. 4

Island Trunk or Treat

6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. The Center of Anna Maria Island, 407 Magnolia Ave, Anna Maria. Halloween fun is coming to The Center of Anna Maria Island with a free Island Trunk or Treat presented with School for Constructive Play. Palm Avenue behind The Center will be closed during the event, giving families space to walk around, visit decorated trunks and tables, and collect Halloween treats. Free. Centerami.org

12th Annual Trick-or-Treat in the Village

6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Village of The Arts, 1227 12th St. W., Bradenton. Halloween is coming to the Village of the Arts for its 12th annual neighborhood trick-or-treat celebration with costumes, candy, galleries and businesses opening their doors. Free.

Halloween Block Party

7-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Old Main Street, Bradenton. Enjoy live music, food vendors, merchandise vendors, and plenty of festive fun. Costumes encouraged. Some participating venues may have age restrictions. Please celebrate Halloween responsibly and plan a safe ride home.

THURSDAY

Casual Cornhole

10-11 a.m. Oct. 29. Waterside Place, 7500 Island Cove Terrace, Lakewood Ranch. Whether you’re a cornhole pro or a newbie, show off your skills. Occurs weekly.

“Ahoy-Hoy”

7:30 p.m. Oct. 29-Nov. 1, Nov. 4-29. Urbanite Theatre, 1487 Second St., Sarasota. Urbanite Theatre presents “Ahoy-Hoy” by Jenny Stafford, a fast-paced comedy inspired by one of history’s most famous races to invent the telephone. Tickets are required. Show runs through Nov. 29. Urbanitetheatre/ahoy-hoy

“Carrie: The Musical”

7:30 p.m. Oct. 29-Nov.1. Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. The electrifying stage adaptation of Carrie by Stephen King blends intense drama with a soaring contemporary score. This cult-favorite musical also explores the devastating consequences of bullying, isolation, and the desperate need to belong. manateeperformingartscenter.com

“Dear Evan Hansen”

7:30 p.m. Oct. 29-30; 2 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 1. Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Experience the Tony Award-winning musical featuring a deeply moving story by Steven Levenson and a powerful score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul about honesty, identity, and belonging. manateeperformingartscenter.com

FRIDAY

Coquina Beach Market

10 a.m.–2 p.m. Oct. 30. Coquina Beach, 2650 Gulf Drive, Bradenton Beach. Coquina Beach Market is back for another season at the south end of Anna Maria Island. Browse a rotating lineup of local vendors at this outdoor market running three days a week (Wednesday, Friday and Sunday) through June.

Spooktacular Snakes

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 30. UF/IFAS Extension Manatee County, 1303 17th St. W., Palmetto. Discover the incredible world of Florida’s native snakes — learn how to identify common species, understand their role in our ecosystems, and separate myths from facts. From vibrant harmless species to the state’s well-known venomous snakes, this engaging session will help you feel more confident and informed outdoors. $5. https://tinyurl.com/mr3bnjnd

Trail of Treats on Anna Maria Island

4-6:30 p.m. Oct. 30. 5313 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach. Halloween fun is making its way around the island with the Anna Maria Island Chamber of Commerce’s Trail of Treats, featuring a costume contest with trophies, snacks, prizes, and trick-or-treating at participating island businesses. Free.

Holmes Beach Drum Circle

5 p.m. Oct. 30. Anna Maria Island, near Spanish Rocks, Anna Maria Island. Friday evenings one hour before sunset bring people together for drumming, dancing and community connection as the sun goes down. Free.

SATURDAY

Bradenton Public Market

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 31. Old Main Street, Third Avenue West and Fourth Avenue West, Bradenton. The Bradenton Public Market is back for the season October through May. Browse from a variety of vendors and discover treasures. Free parking is available in the City Centre Parking Garage and Manatee County Parking Garage, with entrances on 10th Street West.

Fall Arts & Craft Fair

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 31. Saints Peter and Paul The Apostles Church, 2850 75th St. W., Bradenton. Enjoy a day of local shopping featuring 36 vendors with coastal decor, holiday gifts, jewelry, baby items and specialty items. Free.

Monster Truck Nitro Tour

1 p.m. Oct 31. and 5 p.m. Nov. 1 Mosaic Arena at the Manatee County Fair, 1402 14th Ave. W., Palmetto. Monster trucks will invade the fairgrounds for two shows. See the trucks compete in racing, wheelie contests and in freestyle action. Purchase tickets at www.monstertrucktour.com/palmetto

SUNDAY

Yoga in the Park

8-9 a.m. Nov. 1. Waterside Place, 7301 Island Cove Terrace, Lakewood Ranch. Start your Sunday off with a little mindfulness and movement. Not only will you get to enjoy the fresh air and beautiful surroundings, but you’ll also experience the many benefits yoga has to offer. Occurs weekly.

Mixon Farms Market

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 1. Mixon Farms, 2525 27th St. E, Bradenton. Browse fresh produce, baked goods, meat, eggs, poultry, art, jewelry, plants, candles, soaps and body care, plus other locally offered goods. The market will also feature coffee, yoga, and music as part of the Sunday lineup. The market runs every Sunday through May 30.

Farmers’ Market at Lakewood Ranch

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 1. Waterside Place, 1561 Lakefront Drive, Sarasota. Shop local every Sunday with 100-plus local vendors including organic produce, flowers, specialty spices and rubs, honey, fresh bread, baked goods, prepared foods, pet products, jewelry, and more. Spend your Sunday mornings lakeside while enjoying a variety of local musicians, great food, and fun activities for the little ones at The Kids’ Zone.

MONDAY

Women’s Empowerment Yoga

6:30-7:30 a.m. Nov. 2. Embodied Health, 1102 12th St. W, Bradenton. Designed for all experience levels, each session offers a supportive space to reconnect with yourself and begin the week feeling grounded, refreshed, and empowered. First class is free. Advance registration is required, as class sizes are intentionally kept small. Occurs weekly. https://embodied.health/classes

TUESDAY

Weekly Country Night

6-9 p.m. Nov. 3. Flamingo Bay Brewing Co, 1910 14th St. W, Bradenton. Spend your Tuesday evening at Weekly Country Night with Buffalo Gals Line Dancing. The evening begins with easy-to-follow line dance lessons led by Christina Reed, followed by plenty of social dancing as the music keeps playing. Lessons are $5.

Magic of Manatee Chorus Rehearsals

7-9 p.m. Nov. 3. Redeemer Lutheran Church, 6311 Third Ave. W. Women who love to sing are invited to spend a Tuesday evening with the chorus, which is currently welcoming new members of all ages. Open rehearsals take place each Tuesday. Advance registration is not required, though contacting the chorus beforehand is helpful so members can prepare. Call Katie Skinner at 402-759-5543.

WEDNESDAY

Sunset Volleyball

6-8 p.m. Nov. 4. Waterside Place, 7301 Island Cove Terrace, Sarasota. Sunset Volleyball is a series of pickup volleyball games designed for volleyball players who are ready to jump in, play without instruction, and have a great time. Occurs weekly.

Wednesday Movie Night

8-11 p.m. Nov. 4. Adobe Kava, 1302 13th Ave. W, Bradenton. The audience decides what plays. Cast your vote in Adobe Kava’s Instagram Story poll before 8 p.m., and the winning movie will be shown at 8:30 p.m. Bring your friends, grab your favorite drink, and settle in for an evening of movies and community. Every week offers a different film.

LOOKING AHEAD

Boots vs. Badges

6 p.m. Nov. 5. LECOM Park, 1611 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Cheer on the Bradenton Police and Fire departments as they face off in a charity softball game. The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bradenton Marauders are hosting the event. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. $10. https://tinyurl.com/2z5tpcd6

Music on Main

6-9 p.m. Nov. 6. Main Street, Lakewood Ranch. Join a free concert series and block party for the public. The street is lined with food vendors, beer trucks, and sponsor booths, as well as inflatables and activities for kids. Proceeds from the event will benefit a local nonprofit organization. www.LWRmainstreet.com

22nd Annual Hispanic Fall Festival

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 7. St. Jude Catholic Church, 17th Street and Hammock Place, Sarasota. One of Southwest Florida’s largest Hispanic celebrations returns with live music, folkloric dance performances, a flag parade representing more than a dozen nations, an art exhibition, live painting demonstrations and food from across Latin America. The event also includes a Lexus raffle, with proceeds benefiting the church’s Program for the Needy and construction of a new church. Free admission.

12th Street Summer Market

9 a.m.-noon. Nov. 7. City Centre Shops, 259 12th St. W., Bradenton. Every first and third Saturday of each month. This community market features a rotating collection of local vendors offering everything from handmade jewelry and artwork to specialty foods, honey, spices, baked goods, crochet creations, and more.

Memory Café

10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 10. South Manatee Branch Library, 6081 26th St. W., Bradenton. A memory cafe is a comfortable social gathering that welcomes people with memory loss and their loved ones. We gather to help you connect, socialize, and build new support groups in a stigma-free environment. The cafe is free, but registration is required to a maximum of six couples. Register one name per couple. https://tinyurl.com/ffa89vrk

Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony

10 a.m. Nov. 11. Fort Hamer Road, Parrish. The Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony will return for another year. Enjoy the free parade and join up at Parrish Community Park afterwards for a memorable celebration.

Bradenton Area Senior Expo

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 12. Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto. Featuring up to 60 local businesses offering community services, health and wellness services, home care, mental health, financial resources, and so much more for the senior community.

Heroes breakfast

8-10 a.m. Nov. 13. ActivAge Sarasota, 3801 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota. Held each second Friday of the month, ActivAge Sarasota picks an honored Veteran of the Month to be celebrated. Sometimes, there will be a guest speaker. All veterans are welcome to attend and enjoy a free breakfast. Call 941-269-2273 to RSVP.

Movie in the Park

6 p.m. Nov. 13. Waterside Park, 7301 Island Cove Terrace, Sarasota. Grace Community Church will be providing one free food item. This month’s movie is “Wicked: For Good.” Don’t miss a special appearance from Elphaba & Glinda during the event. Seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Bring a blanket and/or lawn chairs. Concessions available. Inflatables for the kids will be available at 6 p.m. https://tinyurl.com/2hdaj4wd

Suncoast Largest Food Truck Festival

11 a.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 14. The Mall at UTC, 140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota. Don’t miss the largest food truck festival on the Suncoast. Featuring 40 food vendors, local vendors, access to the holiday parade, and a fireworks show to conclude the night. https://tinyurl.com/4zkh3ene

Starry Night Astronomy

6-8 p.m. Nov. 14. Robinson Preserve Expansion, 10299 Ninth Ave. NW, Bradenton. Dozens of local astronomers will be set up in the Robinson Preserve Expansion with telescopes at the ready. Be sure to bring a sense of wonder and exploration as we view the skies through high-powered telescopes. Learn how to identify heavenly bodies, and how you can stargaze at home too. https://tinyurl.com/4y99f8s7

Books on Tap Book Club

6-7 p.m. Nov. 18. Good Liquid Brewing Co., 8980 U.S. 301 N., Unit 138, Parrish. Enjoy an informal and relaxed book club setup, with no required reading. Come ready to talk about your recent reads, discuss recommendations, or just enjoy some bookish company. Anyone age 21 and up is welcome to attend. Seats are limited, registration required. https://tinyurl.com/ta6xt4j4

2026 Pat Glass Leadership & Scholarship Awards Dinner

Nov. 19. Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. The Manatee Tiger Bay Club will host its annual Pat Glass Leadership & Scholarship Awards Dinner, honoring community leaders whose service, vision and commitment reflect the legacy of former Pat Glass, the first woman elected to the Manatee County Commission. The event will celebrate this year’s honorees and recognize individuals making a meaningful impact throughout Manatee County through leadership and public service. Manateetigerbay.org