Things to do around Pasco: Oct. 29-Nov. 4

Scarecrow Run 5K

8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Little Everglades Ranch, 17951 Hamilton Road, Dade City. Join the inaugural Scarecrow Run 5K, a family-friendly run/walk benefiting the Pioneer Florida Museum and Village. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just looking for a fun way to spend your morning, participants of all ages and fitness levels are welcome. $40. https://tinyurl.com/52ev6rv5

Power Ranger Steve Cardenas Signing

11 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Six Strings & Superheroes, 5645 Main St., New Port Richey. Meet Steve Cardenas, the legendary Red Power Ranger, for autographs and photos. Visitors who dress up as a Power Ranger will receive special discounts and incentives.

Downtown Trick-or-Treat

5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Cavalaire Square, 5739 Missouri Ave., New Port Richey. Downtown businesses and City departments will line the streets with treats, activities and plenty of Halloween spirit. Come in costume, bring your candy bucket and wander downtown at your own pace. https://tinyurl.com/3ft8h9hf

THURSDAY

Senior Game Day

12:30-3:30 p.m. Oct. 29. Elfers Senior Center, 4136 Barker Drive, New Port Richey. Held every Thursday. Come and enjoy all kinds of board and card games. Games are provided and you’re welcome to share one of your own. Everyone is welcome, the center is a very friendly group and willing to teach. 727-844-7703.

Fall Sip or Treat

5-9 p.m. Oct. 29. Downtown New Port Richey. Features an evening of wine tastings at participating downtown businesses, live street performers, festive photo opportunities, and a costume contest. Includes a canvas tote bag for wine stroll ticket holders, as well as designated driver and under-21 ticket options. $15–$30. nprmainstreet.com/event/fall-sip-or-treat

Side Splitters Comedy Club presents: Cris Machado

7:30 p.m. Oct. 29-31. Side Splitters Comedy Club at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Cristian Machado is a Boston native who recently moved to the comedy hotbed of Naples, Florida. Machado was the winner of the prestigious San Francisco International Comedy Competition, winner of Last Comix Standing Competition, and was a finalist in The World Series of Comedy. https://sidesplitterscomedy.com

FRIDAY

Trick-or-Treat Parade

11 a.m. Oct. 30. New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St., New Port Richey. Rhymes to Readers Storytime will feature Halloween stories, rhymes and songs followed by a trick-or-treat parade around City Hall to visit city departments. Costumes are encouraged, and children should bring something to hold their candy.

Senior Social

3 p.m. Oct. 30. B&B Theatres Wesley Chapel, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Join B&B Theatres every Friday for fun card games with the 50 and older community. Come alone or bring a few friends. Instruction available for all games. Free to play. Food and drinks available for purchase.

Dinner with John T.

5 p.m. Oct. 30. Oasis Coffee Spot, 9213 Little Road, New Port Richey. Every Friday, John will entertain you with songs you know and love, as well as an occasional introduction to a classic song you may not have heard yet.

Scream-A-Geddon Horror Park

7 p.m. Oct. 30-Nov. 1. 27839 Saint Joe Road, Dade City. Scream-A-Geddon returns for horror lovers across the Tampa Bay area. Offering 60 acres of terrifying scares makes Scream-A-Geddon one of the best horror parks in America. Closing hours vary. Tickets start at $35 and increase $6 when purchased at the gate. https://screamageddon.com

Willybuilt Meet

7-9 p.m. Oct. 30. The WingHouse Bar & Grill, 6515 US Highway 19, New Port Richey. Willybuilt Friday weekly car meet, no burnouts, no revving, no crazy loud music. Come out to have fun and enjoy the cars and people who all share the same passion for cars.

Skooba’s Comedy: Marty Malloy

8 p.m. Oct. 30. Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Considered a Cleveland, Ohio comedy treasure, Malloy’s jokes are said to be as quotable as Stephen Wright’s or Mitch Hedberg’s. Malloy is raw, unfiltered, and hilarious and the 2026 Kill Tony Golden Ticket winner, as well Scene Magazine’s Best Local Comedian of 2023. $13-$22. https://tinyurl.com/3d9v2vcn

SATURDAY

Oakstead Family Fun Run

7:30 a.m. Oct. 31. Oakstead Elementary School, 19925 Lake Patience Road, Land O’ Lakes. Costumes are encouraged for this family fun run. Choose from a 2-mile course or 1-mile fun run. This event is not chip timed. T-shirt and medal registration must be completed by Oct. 15, finisher medal only registration deadline is Oct. 23. $20-$35. Register on Pasco ONE.

Oldsmar Flea Market

8 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 31. 180 N. Race Track Road, Oldsmar. The Oldsmar Flea Market is one of the largest markets on Florida’s West Coast, featuring hundreds of vendors selling furniture, local produce, gourmet food, antiques, modern and contemporary household items, clothing, electronics, jewelry, and much more. https://oldsmarfleamarket.com

UTB Saturday Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 31. UTB Saturday Market, 101 State St. E., Oldsmar. Support local vendors while enjoying fresh produce, handmade crafts, and delicious food. Presented by the Upper Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce.

Free Food Giveaway

10 a.m. Oct. 31. Mount Moriah AME Church, 722 S. Disston Ave., Tarpon Springs. Mount Moriah AME Church hosts a free food giveaway the last Saturday of every month.

Community Trunk n Treat

10-11 a.m. Oct. 31. Hope Lutheran Church, 12321 Canton Ave., Hudson. Hope Lutheran Church will host a Community Trunk n Treat. Costumes encouraged.

Margaree’s and Sonny Oden’s Combined Jam

1 p.m. Oct. 31. King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. Highway 19, Port Richey. The Jam, which is held each Saturday, includes country, bluegrass and gospel music. Everyone is welcome. Donation of $4 at the door; musicians are free. All proceeds go to the church. 727-355-2290.

Free Halloween Karaoke

7-10 p.m. Oct. 31. Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Get ready to howl, cackle and croon to your favorite creepy hits. Admission is free and all ages are welcome. Singer sign-ups are first-come, first-scare, so arrive early to get your name on the list. Concessions will be serving beer, wine, soft drinks and snacks. Costumes encouraged.

The Brewer’s Masquerade

7:30 p.m. Oct. 31. The ABL, 14135 Seventh St., Dade City. Enjoy a “Dungeon Crawler Carl” Halloween Bash at the ABL. https://tinyurl.com/yev8vc83

SUNDAY

Docent-Guided Tour

3-5 p.m. Nov. 1. MAPS Museum, 7650 Orchid Lake Road, New Port Richey. Take a tour with museum director Charles Zidar. Tickets must be purchased before noon the day of the tour. Online registration only. $15-$20. www.mapsmuseum.org

Family Fun Night

4-7 p.m. Nov. 1. Waterfront Park, 8119 Old Post Road, Port Richey. Every first Sunday. Together with Somebody Cares Pasco, Light of the World Tabernacle, and The Oasis Coffee Spot, Good News Christian Fellowship is planning a free family fun night featuring live music/bands, carnival games, a bubble gun, water balloon toss, a prayer tent, free socks and underwear, and appearances from the Port Richey Fire Truck and Police Department and more. Food trucks will also be on site. www.facebook.com/FamilyFunNightPR

MONDAY

Walk & Talk Club

10-11 a.m. Nov. 2. New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St. Join the library for a weekly walk discovering different destinations around the city. The walk will begin and end at the New Port Richey Public Library. Meet in the courtyard.

Parkinson’s and Other Neurological Disorders Exercise Program

2 p.m. Nov. 2. Galen Wilson Senior Center, 8600 Galen Wilson Blvd., Port Richey. Every Monday and Wednesday, certified trainer Sarita Machado provides a structured exercise program to work on the physical effects of Parkinson’s. During the same time, caregivers can meet and discuss the questions that come up with others who are experiencing similar situations. $5. For information, call 727-644-4555.

GRAND Group

5-6:30 p.m. Nov. 2. One Stop Shop, 15029 14th St., Dade City. A monthly support group for grandparents navigating the journey of raising grandchildren. Usually the first Monday of each month. Guest speakers to help with parenting grandchildren. Sharing of resources for grandparents. 352-521-1254.

TUESDAY

Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 3. Outside the New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St. Each Tuesday, enjoy products from local organic growers in an open-air courtyard, and learn about growing and preparing your own. The day includes lectures and demonstrations; check out non-GMO, heirloom seeds at the Library Seed Bank. Accepts EBT/SNAP benefits. Visit Facebook for more information.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly

10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 3. St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 4843 Mile Stretch Drive, Holiday. Every Tuesday, meetings are held in the Father Joseph E. Bearmount building. The first meeting is free, and you will find the TOPS members encouraging, inspiring, and motivational. Call TOPS Chapter leader John at 210-865-1870.

GriefShare

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Nov. 3-10. Family First Church, 12435 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill. This 13-week faith-based support group is aimed to help you move through the grief process and offer guidance leading to relief, comfort and peace of mind. Participants are welcome to join at any time during the 13-week period. For more information, contact Pam Sciabica at 352-238-0026.

Bingo

5:30 p.m. Nov. 3. John Nelson Memorial Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 29, 4300 Land O’ Lakes Blvd., Land O’ Lakes. Every Tuesday, evening early bird game starts at 5:30 p.m. and the regular session begins at 6 p.m. The snack bar provides food and drinks for purchase. 727-992-1499.

John Timpanelli and Friends Show

6-8 p.m. Nov. 3. Oasis Coffee Spot, 9213 Little Road, New Port Richey. Join John every first and third Tuesday of the month as he brings on stage some special guests. Enjoy music, food and drinks.

Suncoast Harmony Chorus

6:30 p.m. Nov. 3. Salishan Gracious Living, 191 Astaire Lane, Spring Hill. Suncoast Harmony Chorus is the place to be if you love singing. Practices are weekly. For more info, contact Cindy at 352-597-4376 or visit www.suncoast-harmony.com

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday Music Jam

Noon-2:30 p.m. Nov. 4. Elfers Senior Center, 4136 Barker Drive, New Port Richey. Held each Wednesday. Music is country, bluegrass and gospel. Everyone is welcome. Plenty of seats and a big dance floor. 727-389-6000.

Game Night at the Grove

7:30 p.m. Nov. 4. B&B Theatres, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Game nights alternate between trivia and bingo each week. This week’s theme is Friends TV show trivia. Free to play, no reservations required.

LOOKING AHEAD

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group

10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 5. Land O’ Lakes Branch, 2818 Collier Parkway. A trained support group facilitator from the Alzheimer’s Association will be leading this monthly support group for caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer’s.

GRAND Group

5-6:30 p.m. Nov. 5. Elise Logan Memorial Park, 15830 Greenglen Lane, Shady Hills. A monthly support group for grandparents navigating the journey of raising grandchildren. First Thursday of each month. Guest speakers to help with parenting grandchildren. Sharing of resources for grandparents. Meet and connect with other grands. 352-521-1254.

Hudson Beach Yacht Club General Meeting

7 p.m. Nov. 5. Sea Ranch Civic Center, 13711 Veronica Drive, Hudson. The Hudson Beach Yacht Club will host its monthly general meeting. Visitors are welcome, and boat ownership is not required to attend. For information, visit myhbyc.com or call 727-808-0909 and leave your name and phone number.

The Market Elaine

5:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 6. The Grove at Wesley Chapel, 6013 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Come experience a vibrant atmosphere filled with more than 150 vendors, live entertainment and activities for all ages. Held the first Friday of each month.

Rally Point

6 p.m. Nov. 6. Woodland Farms, 9318 Bahia Loop, Land O’ Lakes. Every second Friday, Woodland Farms hosts a veteran outreach program, Rally Point. Veterans of every branch and era are welcome to join this Fireside Chat.

Cars at the Corner Car Show

6-9 p.m. Nov. 6. Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, 1948 Collier Parkway, Lutz. First Friday of every month. The open car show for muscle and specialty cars and trucks also features music, entertainment, and discounted meals for participating drivers. 813-468-0277.

Tarpon Springs First Friday

6-10 p.m. Nov. 6. Downtown Tarpon Springs, 100 E. Tarpon Ave. A free family event held the first Friday of the month — featuring art, food, vendors, shops, music, and beer and wine, with a fun theme every month. Free parking and shuttle at the Dog/Splash Park at 508 Live Oak St. (5:30–10:30 p.m.)

Pasco Audubon Morning Nature Walk

8 a.m. Nov. 7. J. B. Starkey Wilderness Park Education Center, 10500 Wilderness Road, New Port Richey. Anyone interested in birding or nature in general is welcome to join on field trips. Almost all are free. Registration may be required, check the schedule for details. Dress for the weather and prepare to be outdoors for about 4 hours. www.westpascoaudubon.com/pascoaudubon/schedule.html

Fall Neighborhood Clean-Up Day

8 a.m.–5 p.m. Nov. 7. Frances Avenue Park and 6131 South River Road, New Port Richey. Join the city of New Port Richey for the annual cleanup event. Dumpsters and special disposal services (including paper shredding and tire disposal at the South River Road location) will be available. Proof of city residency is required. Free entry.

Downtown Saturday Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 7. Avalon Park Wesley Chapel, 4424 Friendly Way. Visit a vibrant outdoor market experience filled with gifts, baked goods, home decor, and your favorite local small businesses just in time for the holidays. Every first and third Saturday of the month.

Fresh Market at Wiregrass

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 7. The Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Held the first and third Saturday of the month. Featuring over 50 vendors located on Paseo Drive in the heart of the shopping center. Guests can expect to find a variety of locally grown produce and take-home foods. The market also features local artists showcasing their creative efforts and eco-friendly products.

Caregivers and Companions Memory Café

10:30 a.m.-noon. Nov. 7. Tarpon Springs Library, 138 East Lemon St. A Memory Cafe is a welcoming place for individuals living with memory changes and their family and friends. Join in meetings every first Saturday of the month to make meaningful connections through games, movement, crafts, snacks and more. All meetings are free. https://bit.ly/TSMemoryCafe

Ukulele Jam

12-2 p.m. Nov. 7. New River Library, 34043 State Road 54, Wesley Chapel. Bring your ukulele and jam with the Tampa Bay Ukulele Society on the first Saturday of each month.

Veterans First Saturday Car Show and Dinner

4-8 p.m. Nov. 7. Americana 50s Diner, 1730 US-19, Holiday. Any branch of service is welcome, along with any veteran’s organization. Better still, any relative of a veteran is welcome to bring a veteran hero. Meet every first Saturday.

Sunshine Sessions

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 8. Cavalaire Square, 5739 Missouri Ave., New Port Richey. Sunshine Sessions will feature curated house music and daytime rave vibes by Heather Effie. The event blends wellness culture, movement, and community connection into a vibrant outdoor experience. Guests can enjoy bubble machines, affirmation cards, giveaways, dancing, and wellness-inspired activities in a welcoming environment designed for all ages.

Harvest Market

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 8. The Grove at Wesley Chapel, 6105 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Second and fourth Sunday Harvest Market hosts 60-plus vendors, artists, artisans, makers, crafters, and more. Free. www.facebook.com/flpenguinmarkets

Cornhole Tournament

1 p.m. Nov. 8. Beef O’Brady’s Dade City & Dade City Tap House & Spirits, 14136 7th St. Tournaments held every second and fourth Sunday of the month. Cash prizes. Registration opens at noon. 352-567-4136.

Women’s Connection of New Port Richey

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Nov. 10. Spartan Manor, 6121 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey. Enjoy a delicious meal and an inspiring talk. All women are welcome. No membership or dues. Meets the second Wednesday of every month. $20. Reservations are necessary. Call Karen at 727-842-9090 or Ruth at 727-233-2247.

NARFE Meeting

12:30-2 p.m. Nov. 10. Prima New York Pizza, 8809 Mitchell Blvd., New Port Richey. The National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees meets on the second Tuesday of each month. 727-457-0355.

Cornhole Tournament

7-10 p.m. Nov. 10. Shops at Wiregrass on Piazza Avenue, Wesley Chapel. Every second Tuesday of the month, join the Wiregrass cornhole tournament. Players can come solo or with a partner for a chance to win prizes, as well as fuel up with bites and drinks nearby. $10. Register online or at 6:15 p.m. before the tournament starts. https://tinyurl.com/bdmsadnk

Elfers Centennial Garden Club

5-7 p.m. Nov. 11. South Holiday Library, 4949 Mile Stretch Drive. Join the local garden club to collect tips, share advice, and learn from fellow gardeners.

2nd Wednesday Monthly Night Markets

5:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 11. The Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Enjoy a warm evening strolling our monthly night market, including live music, food and treats, local makers, and family fun.

Central Pasco Democratic Club

6 p.m. Nov. 11. Meadow Pointe I Clubhouse, 28245 County Line Road, Wesley Chapel. Come meet other Democrats. Details on Facebook or centralpascodemocraticclub@gmail.com, or 813-453-1663. All friends of the Democratic Party are invited.

Thrive at Night Yoga

6-7 p.m. Nov. 11. Downtown New Port Richey, 5739 Missouri Ave., New Port Richey. Unwind, move, and reconnect with Thrive at Night Yoga, a free all-levels community yoga experience in downtown New Port Richey.

A Night of Gratitude Veterans Day Dinner

6-9 p.m. Nov. 11. Spartan Manor, 6121 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey. Warrior Wellness Program hosts its annual Veterans Day dinner featuring dinner, entertainment and a program honoring veterans. Veterans and one guest attend free. Advance registration required by Nov. 1 or until capacity is reached.

Game Night at the Grove

7:30 p.m. Nov. 11. B&B Theatres, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Game nights alternate between trivia and bingo each week. This week’s theme is general music bingo. Free to play, no reservations required.

Cozy Crafters

2-4 p.m. Nov. 12. Pasco Fine Art Center, 4145 Fairford Drive, New Port Richey. Join Nina and Gina at PFAC to make adorable scrap fabric pumpkin decorations, just in time for fall. Cozy Crafters is a low-pressure opportunity to come enjoy the ambiance of the art studio at Pasco Fine Arts Council, spend time with other artsy/crafty types and try your hand at a creative activity. https://tinyurl.com/yc7vtxay

Elfers Centennial Garden Club Meeting

4-6:30 p.m. Nov. 12. South Holiday Library, 4949 Mile Stretch Drive, Holiday. The Elfers Centennial Garden Club will host a meeting featuring guest speaker Tracey Weaver, who will share information and gardening tips about terrariums.

Coin Club of Pasco County

6 p.m. Nov. 12. Elks Lodge #2520, 9135 Denton Ave., Hudson. Meets every second Thursday of the month. An auction is usually held. The club strives to educate its members with a monthly talk by a member on different topics of coin history or recent numismatic events. Visitors are welcome. Please use the side entrance. For information call Chuck at 727-534-7597. www.PascoCoinClub.com

CABA Annual Golf Classic

8:45 a.m. Nov. 13. Plantation Palms Golf Club, 23253 Plantation Palms Blvd., Land O’ Lakes. The Carrollwood Area Business Association presents its 2026 annual golf classic. Players of all skill levels are welcome to attend. Registration opens early, shotgun start begins at 10 a.m. followed by dinner and awards at 4:30 p.m. $150-$550. www.usecaba.com/annual-golf-classic

Country Music Dinner/Dance

Noon. Nov. 13. King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. Highway 19, Port Richey. Held the second Friday of each month. Dance ticket $4. Dinner and dance ticket $10. 727-868-5744.

Friday Moonlight Market

5-9 p.m. Nov. 13. The Hub at Bexley, 16954 Focus Loop, Land O’ Lakes. Every 2nd and 4th Friday. This is a kid-friendly and pet-friendly event that promises something special for everyone. Don’t miss out on this festive, community-filled evening. Enjoy live music, grab some delicious grub, and explore a variety of vendors offering everything from jewelry and soaps to pastries and unique decorations.

Riverside Concert Series: Nightbumpers

6 p.m. Nov. 13. Sims Park, New Port Richey. Nightbumpers take the stage with a high-energy blend of American roots music, toe-tapping rhythms, swinging grooves, and blues-infused style. Inspired by the jump and swing era of the 1940s, the band delivers a lively tribute to a timeless musical tradition. Feel free to bring lawn chairs and a blanket.

Behind the Bottle

6:30 p.m. Nov. 13. Epperson Lagoon, 31885 Overpass Road, Wesley Chapel. In a new partnership with Tampa Bay Mixology, this series offers a hands-on, expert-led mixology experience to MetroLagoons’ locations. Behind the Bottle will take place through February with each month spotlighting a different liquor. $50. Guests must be 21-over and present a valid photo ID for entry. Reservations are required. MetroLagoons.com/Behind-The-Bottle