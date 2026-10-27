Things to do around Pinellas: Oct. 29-Nov. 4

Downtown Trick or Treating & Costume Contest

5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. Downtown Dunedin & Pioneer Park, 420 Main St. It’s a Halloween celebration the whole family will enjoy. Visit participating merchants for sweet treats and spooky surprises. Wear your best costumes, bring your trick-or-treat bags, and join us for a night of creativity and creepy-cute fun. https://tinyurl.com/mpp966yx

Fall-O-Ween

6-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. Coachman Park, Clearwater. Enjoy a free evening of family-friendly Halloween fun featuring a costume contest, candy trail, Dino Dig experiences, food trucks, a performance by the Carnival Ride Carrie Underwood Tribute Band, touch-a-truck activities and more. Free.

16th Annual Harvest Festival

3-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. West Coast Word Church, Tarpon Springs, 2795 Keystone Road. The church will host its 16th annual Harvest Festival featuring face painting, a balloon artist, games, bounce houses, music, food trucks and other family-friendly activities. The event is free and open to the community.

THURSDAY

Fall Festival at DK Farms

Oct. 29-31. DK Farms, 1750 Lake Ave. SE, Largo. Celebrate fall at DK Farms on select days throughout October with animal feedings, a bounce zone, miniature golf, gem mining, pedal carts, pony rides, food trucks, drinks, games and more family-friendly activities. Tickets start at $22. dkfarmsandgardens.com/fall

Seminole Historical Museum

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 29. Seminole City Park, 7464 Ridge Road. The Pioneer Room showcases exhibits highlighting Seminole’s origins and development. Catch up on the train’s presence in Pinellas that gave Floridians the development of a thriving citrus industry and tourist opportunities. Museum is open all Thursdays and Saturdays.

Pre-K Not-So-Spooky Storytime

10:30 a.m. Oct. 29. Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. Join in the Halloween fun with stories, songs and crafts with a not-so-spooky theme. For children ages 3-5 with an adult helper.

Bird Show

Noon-1 p.m. Oct. 29. McGough Nature Park, 11901 146th St. N., Largo. Get up close with native Florida raptors and see training sessions live. Meet the park’s feathered friends and learn about the birds of prey program. Held each Tuesday and Thursday, weather permitting.

The CCC History and Records

1-2 p.m. Oct. 29. Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. They were the young men of the Civilian Conservation Corps far from home in the nation’s publicly owned forests and parks. They earned money to send back to their families and contributed to the renewal and beautification of the country. Learn the history that led to the need for this government project and what was accomplished, and how you can find your own CCCer.

Fall Social

1-3 p.m. Oct. 29. Sunshine Senior Center, 330 Fifth St. N, St. Petersburg. Seniors can celebrate the season with music, food, mocktails, giveaways, a costume contest and other festive activities. Registration required. Free.

Film Screening: The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie

5:30 p.m. Oct. 29. The Dalí Museum, One Dali Blvd., St. Petersburg. The evening will feature a brief introduction and Q&A with Emmy Award-winning writer and producer Christopher Ward, offering a lively look at Buñuel’s enduringly strange and subversive masterpiece. $10. https://tinyurl.com/mprnpwwp

The Pillars of Health with Ayurveda Series

6-8 p.m. Oct. 29. Traditions Herb School, 6340 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Explore the lymphatic system through both a Western and Ayurvedic lens, and why it’s so vital for immunity, detoxification, and overall balance. This class is ideal for anyone feeling sluggish, puffy, or in need of revitalization. You’ll walk away with tangible practices to promote circulation, clarity, and lightness in both body and mind. We’ll be making medicine together in class-bring your 4-ounce jar along to take home. To register for this class, visit TraditionsHerbSchool.com/2026-classes

FRIDAY

GriefShare

10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 30. St. Alfred’s Episcopal Church, 1601 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor. Are you grieving the loss of a loved one? Find hope and healing after the death of a loved one with these weekly GriefShare sessions. Meet in Building D in the Parish Library. For more information, contact Cindy at 727-785-1601.

Largo Art Association

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 30. Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road. Whether you’re an accomplished artist or not, you are welcome to become a member for a very modest fee. There is studio space for drawing, painting, pottery, sculpting, or woodworking with free supplies, coffee and tea. Discuss with others and get feedback, take home books from the library, and display (or sell) your work. Annual fee is $70. Workshops are every fourth Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., covering a myriad of art issues presented by prominent local artists. Free.

Science Bingo

10:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 30. East Lake Community Library, 4125 East Lake Road, Palm Harbor. Join the library for a fun morning learning, have fun, and a chance to win prizes. Science bingo will be hosted by Taste of Science Tampa, a nonprofit registered in Florida, with a mission to create unique connections between people and science. Register for a free seat at https://tinyurl.com/3us76tv7

Friday Movie Matinee

1 p.m. Oct. 30. Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. Enjoy a free movie showing every Friday. Popcorn and drinks provided by the Friends of Seminole Library. Donations are appreciated. This week’s film is “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice.” Rated PG-13.

Main Street Trick-or-Treat

4:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Main Street, Safety Harbor. Put on your costume and come to Main Street and trick-or-treat in a safe family atmosphere. Main Street will be closed to vehicle traffic from Bayshore Boulevard to Ninth Ave. In addition to City Hall and Fire Station 52, Main Street businesses and organizations will be handing out treats. https://tinyurl.com/bdfh6yjy

Food Truck Block Party

5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Chapel by the Sea, 54 Bay Esplanade, Clearwater. The event will feature food trucks, a beverage VW, music, a children’s bounce house, face-painting, balloon animals, and Halloween costume contests for children and adults.

“Field of Screams” Halloween Spooktacular

6-9 p.m. Oct. 30. Seminole Recreation Center Multipurpose Fields, 9100 113th St. N. This outdoor family-friendly event is free to attend, and all ages are welcome. Featuring trick or treating, costume contest, carved pumpkin contest and more. $7 activity band required for the bounce zone. https://tinyurl.com/5e2t9t8e

Show Car Soirée: Trunk or Treat at Fenway

6-9 p.m. Oct. 30. Fenway Hotel, Front Lawn, 453 Edgewater Drive, Dunedin. Show cars will take over the lawn, each decked out in Halloween spirit and ready to welcome trick-or-treaters. Families can stroll among classic cars and custom builds, admire the creative displays, and collect plenty of candy along the way. Complimentary to attend. RSVP is required. https://tinyurl.com/3xu5bp2c

Annual Halloween Carnival

6-9 p.m. Oct. 30. White Chapel, Palm Harbor. Enjoy games, activities and Halloween fun during the Palm Harbor Library’s annual community carnival celebration.

Haunted Happenings

6-9 p.m. Oct. 30. R.E. Olds Park, Oldsmar. Families can enjoy an evening of Halloween fun featuring inflatables, games, bounce houses, food trucks, a toddler area, a hayride through the Spooky Forest, a costume contest and plenty of candy. A free shuttle will be available from the library. Free.

Piper on the Pier

6:30-7 p.m. Oct. 30-31. Bon Appetit, 148 Marina Plaza, Dunedin. Enjoy the enchanting sounds of a Dunedin piper performing bagpipe melodies, including the beloved “Amazing Grace.” Some evenings, a Dunedin drummer may join in. Performances begin approximately 20 minutes before sunset. https://tinyurl.com/3w6hy7da

The Haunting of Huggins

7-11 p.m. Oct. 30. Huggins-Stengel Field, 1320 Fifth St. N., St. Petersburg. Teens can enjoy haunted houses, scare zones, a movie, food trucks, a costume contest and a ghost tour at this Halloween event presented by TASCO Teen Programs. Presale tickets are $10; gate admission is $15.

Largo Live

7-11 p.m. Oct. 30-Dec. 18. Horizon West Bay, 440 W. Bay Drive, Largo. Bring your blankets or chairs and enjoy live music at the new stage at Horizon West Bay. This weekly event is free and pets on leash are welcome. Food and beverage vendors will be on-site. For questions call 727-587-6749 Ext. 5009 or email specialevents@largo.com

SATURDAY

Oldsmar Flea Market

8 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 1. 180 N. Race Track Road, Oldsmar. The Oldsmar Flea Market is one of the largest markets on Florida’s West Coast, featuring hundreds of vendors selling furniture, local produce, gourmet food, antiques, modern and contemporary household items, clothing, electronics, jewelry, and much more. https://oldsmarfleamarket.com

Dunedin Downtown Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 31. Dunedin History Museum (parking lot), 349 Main St. Each Saturday, shoppers can pick up fresh produce and a wide choice of gourmet items.

St. Pete Saturday Morning Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 31. Al Lang Stadium, 230 First St. SE, St. Petersburg. The weekly market features farm-fresh produce, artisanal food products and a wide range of arts and crafts. Different artists are invited to perform each week. https://saturdaymorningmarket.com/events

UTB Saturday Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 31. UTB Saturday Market, 101 State St. E., Oldsmar. Support local vendors while enjoying fresh produce, handmade crafts, and delicious food. Presented by the Upper Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce.

Science Lab: Spooky Science

10-11 a.m. Oct. 31. Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S., St. Petersburg. Children and families can explore the science behind Halloween through hands-on experiments, bubbling potions, glowing reactions and encounters with creepy critters. Registration required. $5.

Trail-or-Treat!

Noon-2 p.m. Oct. 31. Terry Tomalin Campground at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 3010 31st St. S, St. Petersburg. Families can trick-or-treat through cabins, explore a spooky trail and enjoy Halloween-themed outdoor activities. Registration required. Free.

Trick or Treat at the Library

3-5 p.m. Oct. 31. Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor. Families can visit trick-or-treat stations throughout the library, where staff in costume will greet visitors and hand out treats. No registration required.

Kenwood Halloween Party

4-7 p.m. Oct. 31. Kenwood, St. Petersburg. Brandy Stark will bring a portable paranormal museum to the neighborhood’s Halloween celebration. For information, email hanna@historickenwood.org.

Saturday Sunset Market

4-8 p.m. Oct. 31. Dolphin Village, 4655 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Weekly Saturday market featuring local vendors, great food, and perfect sunsets.

Largo Evening Market

5-9 p.m. Oct. 31. Ulmer Park, 301 W. Bay Drive, Largo. On the fourth Saturday of each month, wander through different tents adorned with artisanal goods, from handmade jewelry to organic produce, all while enjoying the music from local musicians. There will be food trucks onsite for purchase.

Salsa and Bachata at the District

6-11 p.m. Oct. 31. The District, 520 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Salsa and Bachata at the district is a high-energy, free Latin street dance party on the last Saturday of the month in downtown Clearwater. Whether you’re an experienced dancer or just looking for a fun night out, everyone is welcome. Food and drinks available from nearby restaurants and bars. https://tinyurl.com/mu8jktyd

Fenway Fright Night

7-10 p.m. Oct. 31. Fenway Hotel, 453 Edgewater Drive, Dunedin. Come dressed in your favorite costume and immerse yourself in a night filled with music, themed décor, seasonal flavors, and unforgettable moments. Whether you’re gathering with friends or planning a unique night out, the trick package offers everything you need to experience the excitement, elegance, and festive spirit of Fenway Fright Night. $59-$89. https://tinyurl.com/5b2zybrd

SUNDAY

Kenwood Sunday Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 1. St. Petersburg High School, 2501 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Each Sunday, check out more than 75 vendors who offer produce, multicultural foods, innovative arts, hand-made crafts, sustainable, eco-friendly products and wellness services. Plus, enjoy live local music each week. Free.

Corey Avenue Sunday Fresh Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 1. Corey Avenue, St. Pete Beach. The market features about 100 vendors with fresh produce, baked goods, clothing, jewelry, art, home décor, gifts, souvenirs and more. Free parking is available at the library, City Hall and regular street parking.

Market on Main

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 1. Gazebo at John Wilson Park, 401 Main St., Safety Harbor. Join friends in the community for open-air shopping each Sunday.

Little Surrealist Tour

10:15-10:45 a.m. Nov. 1. The Dalí Museum, One Dali Blvd., St. Petersburg. On the first Sunday of each month, the Dalí Museum welcomes families with kids ages 4-11 years old to join a tour of its permanent collection. A Gallery Admission ticket is required to access the galleries.

Social Sundays

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 1. Bottom of the Bin, 9444 Seminole Blvd., Seminole. Artists and crafters are invited to work on projects in a shared environment. All types of projects are welcome but refrain from bringing anything overly messy. Free materials such as scrap paper, cardstock, and stickers will be provided. Secondhand art and craft supplies can be purchased before or during the event. Bring your own snacks and drinks, just no alcohol or anything messy. Free. RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/4pn6yy5m

The Phantom of the Opera

3 p.m. Nov. 1. Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 455 Missouri Ave., Largo. Join a special showing of the 1925 silent film classic starring Lon Chaney. Immerse yourself in the eerie and enchanting world of this timeless story, accompanied by the hauntingly beautiful sounds of the Austin pipe organ performed live by concert organist Thomas Helms. Reception to follow.

Scottish Country Dancing

7-9 p.m. Nov. 1. Scottish Cultural Center, 917 Louden Ave., Dunedin. First class is free. Wear soft, flat, secure shoes. No partner needed. To confirm a class, text 813-417-4627. Classes held weekly on Sundays through March 21.

MONDAY

Clearwater Duplicate Bridge Club

12:30-4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, Nov. 2. Regions Bank Building, 2nd Floor, 2551 Sunset Point Road, Clearwater. Join a friendly club with “face-to-face.” Bring a partner or request a partner to play in pairs. Team games available on Thursday starting at 12:30 p.m. and second and fourth Wednesday at 6 p.m.; Limited Master Points games available Thursday at 10 a.m. and Saturday at 9 a.m. Saturday regular games with open pairs starting at 12:30 p.m. Entry fees are collected per player to play bridge game. Annual membership fee is $20. Additional fee for special games and for non-members. 727-726-0796. Clearwaterbridgeclub@outlook.com

Ukulele Beginner Workshop Series

2-3:30 p.m. Nov. 2-16. Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. This three-week series will cover the ukulele basics, from how to hold it and tune it to evaluating the quality before purchasing it, how to play simple songs, and introduce area uke groups.

TUESDAY

West Florida Y Runners Club

5 a.m. Nov. 3. Northside Christian, 7777 62nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Coached track workouts meet weekly. An all-paces welcome, 5-mile run meets at 5 a.m. in Dunedin at 2646 Bayshore Blvd. in front of the gym on Thursdays. Runners also meet on Sundays at 6 a.m. for a 13-mile loop, at the Clearwater City parking lot, 112 S. Osceola Ave. People run a variety of distances, up to 13 miles, and at a variety of paces.

Gulfport Tuesday Fresh Market

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 3. Gulfport’s Waterfront District, Beach Boulevard below 29th Ave. S. Find fresh fruits and vegetables, and local art and home goods. Local vendors line the street.

Free Educational Seminar

10-11 a.m. Nov. 3. Hale Senior Activity Center, 330 Douglas Ave. Learn about the PACE Program (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly). This program is designed to help older adults remain safely and independently in their own homes while providing comprehensive support and care. No registration is required. Walk-ins welcome.

Beachside Book Club

10:30 a.m.-Noon. Nov. 3. Chapel by the Sea, 54 Bay Esplanade, Clearwater Beach. Meetings will be the first Tuesday of each month. Books will be the group’s choice in all genres. The club will plan to go somewhere nearby for lunch afterwards.

Welcome Newcomer Club

11:30 a.m. Nov. 3. Belleair Country Club, 1 Country Club Lane. The club is welcoming to all women, whether new to the area, newly retired or simply seeking to socialize and join in the many activities offered by the club. Luncheons are held the first Tuesday of each month. For more information, call Diane at 301-693-0219 or visit www.welcomenewcomerclub.com

Ukulele Strum Group

2-4 p.m. Nov. 3. Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. Every Tuesday afternoon, bring your ukulele and join the Hum n’ Strum group. Songs will be projected on a large screen to follow along. This group is designed for beginners with basic chord knowledge. All are welcome.

Beauty for Ashes

6-7 p.m. Nov. 3. Beacon of Hope Ministry, 2058 Weaver Park Drive, Clearwater. Beacon of Hope is now offering a new all-inclusive support group for families of those suffering in addiction. Meets weekly. For more information, contact Cindy Logan at cindy52logan@yahoo.com or 727-667-6096.

Depression Bipolar Support Group

7 p.m. Nov. 3. Allendale Church 3803 Haines Road N., St. Petersburg. Nonsecular, free, snacks and water provided. For individuals diagnosed with depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety or other mood disorders. Peer-to-Peer style with a circle of chairs, volunteer facilitators give structure to the meeting. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Also meets Thursdays at Pasadena Community Church, 227 70th St. S., St. Petersburg. Call 727-410-1569 or visit dbstampabay.org for more info.

WEDNESDAY

Veterans Celebration

10:30 a.m.-noon. Nov. 4. Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road. Food and entertainment provided. Tickets are free for veterans plus one guest. Pick up your ticket(s) at the Largo Community Center or The Palms of Largo now. Advance tickets are required due to limited seating. 727-518-3131

Caregivers Support Group

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 4. St. Alfred’s Episcopal Church, parish office (Building D), 1601 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor. Providing support and care for a loved one can seem like an overwhelming job, but you are not alone. St. Alfred’s can offer you support, understanding, learning and the hope you need to carry on with this difficult responsibility. Meetings are held every Wednesday. Call 727-785-1601 or email ar@stalfreds.net

Health on the Horizon

Noon-1 p.m. Nov. 4. Horizon West Bay, 440 W. Bay Drive, Largo. Prioritize your health at Health on the Horizon, a free monthly wellness series held on the first Wednesday of each month. Enjoy expert-led presentations from HCA Largo on a variety of health topics, with select events also featuring fitness classes and other wellness activities.

Bay Sailors

5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 4. Mugs Sports Bar & Grill, 13563 Icot Blvd., Clearwater. Meets on the first Wednesday of the month throughout the year. Bay Sailors welcomes anyone to its membership who is interested in sailing, is single (defined as one who has no legal impediments to marriage), over 21 years of age, and who is physically able to maneuver in tight quarters. Although helpful, no prior sailing experience is required. BaySailors.org

Sunset Yoga at the Pier

7-8 p.m. Nov. 4. St. Pete Pier at Family Park, 600 Second Ave. NE, St. Pete. Kristina Rich will lead a class that is grounding and fun, with lots of modifications offered to accommodate everybody. Practice as the sun sets over downtown St. Pete. Bring your mat and dress for comfort. Donations are appreciated but not required. Check the schedule on The Body Electric website or in The Body Electric app if you are unsure about weather cancellations, dates, or class time.

LOOKING AHEAD

CKO Collective Cocktail Class

6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 5. St. Petersburg Distillery, 800 31st St. S, St. Petersburg. Guests can step behind the bar for an interactive mixology experience featuring St. Petersburg Distillery’s handcrafted spirits. Learn professional bartending techniques while shaking, stirring, muddling and mixing two cocktails from scratch using fresh ingredients. Includes a mini distillery tour and a preview of upcoming projects. The evening concludes with a visit to a reserved VIP section of 31 South, the distillery’s new speakeasy. $75. StPetersburgDistillery.com

Tampa Bay Ukulele Getaway Festival

Nov. 6-7. Downtown Largo. The Tampa Bay Ukulele Society will host its 17th annual event. Festival Concert Night will be 7-11 p.m. Nov. 6 at Horizon West Bay, 440 W. Bay Drive. Enjoy an evening of outdoor performances by Moondog, Victoria “Viggy” Kolasinski, Tom Hood & The Tropical Sons, Steven Espaniola and Coconut Groove. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Festival Day at Central Park Performing Arts Center will be 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Enjoy a full day of live music, free ukulele lessons, play-along jam sessions, vendor displays, crafts and a ukulele swap meet. Free beginner lessons will be offered throughout the day, and live performances will feature Moondog and Tom Hood & The Tropical Sons. Free. tampabayukulele.com/

Dunedin Downtown Market

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 6-7. John R. Lawrence Pioneer Park, 420 Main St., Dunedin. Each Friday and Saturday, shoppers can pick up fresh produce and a wide choice of gourmet items.

Church Rummage Sale

5-8 p.m. Nov. 6 and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 7. Church of the Ascension, 701 Orange Ave., Clearwater. Church of the Ascension hosts its annual Rummage Sale featuring Christmas decorations, fine China, crystal, household items, clothing and more. Friday is an early-bird sale with $5 admission. Saturday admission is free.

First Friday Gulfport Night Market

5-9 p.m. Nov. 6. Beach Boulevard S. Recently rebranded as the Gulfport Night Market, come and experience vibrant local offerings from local makers, artisans, and small business vendors to engage the community and visitors as they shop, stroll, and sip in beautiful downtown Gulfport. Now every first Friday and third Saturday of the month.

Gazebo Gatherings

6 p.m. Nov. 6. John Wilson Park and Gazebo, 401 Main St., Safety Harbor. The first Friday of each month will feature something special, bringing friends and neighbors together in the heart of town. October’s event will feature complimentary holiday portraits. Free to attend. https://tinyurl.com/2k2hyd5y

Line Dance Social

6-8 p.m. Nov. 6. Largo Community Center, 400 Alt Keene Road. Come enjoy your favorite hits and line dance the night away. No instruction will be given. All levels welcome. 727-518-3131.

Tarpon Springs First Friday

6-10 p.m. Nov. 6. Downtown Tarpon Springs, 100 E. Tarpon Ave. A free family event held the first Friday of the month — featuring art, food, vendors, shops, music, and beer & wine, with a fun theme every month. Free parking and shuttle at the Dog/Splash Park at 508 Live Oak St. (5:30–10:30 p.m.)

Dalí: Disruption + Devotion: Opening Celebration

8-10 p.m. Nov. 6. The Dalí Museum, One Dali Blvd., St. Petersburg. Celebrate Museum Week with an unforgettable opening-night celebration of The Dalí’s newest special exhibition, Dalí: Disruption + Devotion, featuring exclusive first access. Co-organized with the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, the exhibition explores Salvador Dalí’s artistic dialogue with Velázquez, El Greco, Goya and other influential European painters. Free parking on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets available soon. https://tinyurl.com/2dsjtyz9

Fall Community Yard Sale

8 a.m. Nov. 6-7. Throughout Redington Shores. Residents throughout the town will participate in the annual Fall Community Yard Sale, offering shoppers the opportunity to browse a wide variety of household items, collectibles and bargains. Yard sale permits will not be required during the event weekend.

Veterans Day Golf Tournament

8 a.m. Nov. 7. Clearwater County Club, 525 N. Betty Lane. Proceeds will benefit the Dunedin Children’s Christmas Fund. Entry forms available at Flooring America, 100 Patricia Ave., Dunedin or www.rocketsports-ent.com. $100 per person.

Trash Pirates Monthly Beach Cleanup

8-10 a.m. Nov. 7. John’s Pass Village, 12945 Village Blvd., Madeira Beach. Join the Trash Pirates on the first Saturday each month for their organized beach cleanup. www.facebook.com/madeirabeachtrashpirates

Free Yoga in the Park with Jamie Morgan

9-10 a.m. Nov. 7. Crescent Lake Park, 1320 Fifth St. N., St. Petersburg. The BE partners with St. Petersburg Parks & Recreation Department and the city of St. Pete to provide this free, all-levels class outdoors. An eclectic rotation of BE Teachers lead the way, providing modifications and plenty of humor. This class is offered on the first Saturday of each month.

Indoor Garage Sale

9 a.m.-noon. Nov. 7. Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road. Bargain hunters can shop more than 40 vendors in one convenient location. Shoppers can skip the neighborhood drive and explore a wide selection of gently used goods, unique finds and great deals.

Largo ShredFest

9 a.m.-noon Nov. 7. Starkey Road Collection Center, 1551 Starkey Road, Largo. The city of Largo’s free drive-through shredding event allows residents to bring up to five boxes of documents for secure onsite shredding and recycling. Participants should remain in their vehicles. Shredding will continue until noon or until the truck reaches capacity. Free.

Model Train Show and Sale

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 7. St. Jerome Catholic Church Parish Hall, 10895 Hamlin Blvd., Largo. Regal Railways will host a model train show and sale featuring vendors offering model trains, hobbies and collectibles. The event also includes a working train layout for children, a test track and food available for purchase. Admission is $6 for adults; children 12 and younger are admitted free. Credit cards accepted. For information, call 727-244-1341.

Dunedin Downtown Market

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 7. Pioneer Park, 420 Main St., Dunedin. Each Saturday, shoppers can pick up fresh produce and a wide choice of gourmet items.

Blessing of the Animals

10 a.m. Nov. 7. First Presbyterian Church, 701 Beach Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. Pastor Bob will lead an outdoor Blessing of the Animals service on the North Shore Drive side of the church. Bring your furry, scaly or compact companion for a joint service followed by individual blessings for each pet family. Each pet will receive a certificate of blessing.

Largo Historical Society Museum Open House

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 7. Historic Largo Feed Store, 295 Central Park Drive, Largo. Enjoy displays of historic items and artifacts that showcase Largo’s history. Families are welcome, but please, no dogs inside the building. Held on the first Saturday of each month.

Train Weekend

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 7-8. Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive. The Largo Central Railroad hits the rails the first full weekend of every month (except on weekends with a large event). Enjoy the miniature train ride through Largo Central Park. The ride is available for anyone ages 1 and up (except for pregnant mothers). Free but donations are appreciated.

Art Harvest

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 7-8. Highlander Park, 903 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin. This annual outdoor juried arts festival that brings together talented artists, unique vendors and the community for a vibrant, family-friendly experience.

Caregivers and Companions Memory Café

10:30 a.m.-noon. Nov. 7. Tarpon Springs Library, 138 East Lemon St. A Memory Cafe is a welcoming place for individuals living with memory changes and their family and friends. Join in meetings every first Saturday of the month to make meaningful connections through games, movement, crafts, snacks and more. All meetings are free. https://bit.ly/TSMemoryCafe

Historical Recognition and Presentation

11 a.m. Nov. 7. Rose Cemetery, 124 N. Jasmine Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tarpon Springs is home to the oldest African American cemetery in Pinellas County. Among those buried there are 19th-century black hook spongers, community leaders, military veterans, and civil rights activists. This presentation will focus on teachers and pioneers. There will be an opportunity to research gravesites listed in Rose’s Book of Records.

Rock The Harbor: First Saturday Live Music & Market

Noon-6 p.m. Nov. 7. Crabby Bill’s Palm Harbor, 1114 Florida Ave., Palm Harbor. Come spend the day in Crabby Bill’s backyard with live music, full outdoor market, raffles and giveaways. Every first Saturday of the month.

Fourth Annual CASA Scavenger Hunt

Noon-3 p.m. Nov. 7. Begins at Welcome to the Farm and concludes with an after-party at Good Night John Boy, St. Petersburg. CASA Pinellas will host its fourth annual scavenger hunt fundraiser supporting survivors of domestic violence. Teams of two to 10 participants will race through St. Petersburg completing challenges, earning points and visiting local businesses. The event includes prizes for top fundraising teams, highest scores and best costumes, along with an after-party featuring a live DJ, lunch and a complimentary beverage. Tickets are $35 per person. https://p2p.onecause.com/casa.

Second Annual Rockin’ for Heroes Veterans Day Celebration

2:30 p.m. Nov. 7. Indian Rocks VFW Post 10094, 14450 Walsingham Road, Largo. The Indian Rocks VFW Post 10094 will host its second annual Rockin’ for Heroes Veterans Day Celebration, a fundraiser supporting veterans and local veteran causes. The event will feature performances by classic rock bands Atlanta Rhythm Section and Firefall, along with The Derek Stoner Band and Two-Toned. Proceeds benefit the VFW and local veterans charities. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.

New Horizons Club for Widowed People and Friends

2 p.m. Nov. 7. West Clubhouse of the Imperial Palms Apartments, 101 Imperial Palms Drive, Largo. Join the New Horizons Club for Widowed People and Friends for its monthly get together. For more information about the club membership, call Terry at 727-641-8854.

Wine Around Palm Harbor

4-7 p.m. Nov. 7. Palm Harbor Museum, 2043 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor. Enjoy an evening of wine and food pairings representing seven historic communities in the Palm Harbor area during the museum’s annual fundraiser. The event will feature seven wine and food stations, outdoor seating, a silent auction and raffle, with proceeds benefiting the museum’s mission of preserving and sharing local history. $45. PalmHarborMuseum.com

History in a Bottle

6-8 p.m. Nov. 7. St. Petersburg Museum of History, 335 Second Ave. NE. Start out with a signature wine-infused cocktail, then sit back and enjoy a wine tasting journey through Portugal and Spain exquisitely paired with a selection of curated culinary small plates from Milan Catering & Event Design. $70-$90. https://tinyurl.com/yenafr9d

Redington Beach Wine & Food Gala

6-10 p.m. Nov. 7. Friendship Park, 164th Avenue, Redington Beach. The Redington Beach Property Owners Association will host a fundraiser benefiting the Redington Beach Scholarship Fund. The evening will feature wine, beer and bites from local restaurants, live music by Magic, a silent auction, a 50/50 drawing and a free photo booth. Tickets are $60 per person. Adults only.