Things to do around Tampa & Wesley Chapel: Oct. 29-Nov. 4

Stage Fright

7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 29-31. Carrollwood Players, 4333 Gunn Highway, Tampa. This special limited engagement performance of classic scary tales read by some of CWP’s most accomplished actors is sure to get you primed for Halloween. Not recommended for young children. $20. Special matinee available 2 p.m. on Oct. 31. https://tinyurl.com/52dd354t

Great West Chase

7 a.m., 8 a.m., and 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. West Park Village Town Center, Westchase. Organized by WOW magazine, the race benefits area elementary schools. The Great West Chase now sees over 1,300 runners in three different races —a 10k, 5k and Fun Run. $25-$60. https://greatwestchase.wixsite.com/website

Trick-or-Treating

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Keel Farms, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Bring the kiddos dressed in their favorite costumes and enjoy trick-or-treating around the property during the final day of Harvest Days. Free admission, $10 parking.

THURSDAY

Carrollwood Strummers

Noon-1:30 p.m. Oct. 29. The Studio, Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa. The Carrollwood Strummers Ukulele Group meets weekly. All skill levels are welcome. Look for the green building behind the main building. Access parking from Casey Road. candyotte@aol.com

Loyalty and Allegiance During the American Revolution

7-8 p.m. Oct. 29. John F. Germany Public Library, 900 N. Ashley Drive, Tampa. Explore the many factors that influenced loyalties during the American Revolution and the complex nature of Revolutionary-era allegiances. Recommended for adults. Free.

Line Dancing Lessons

7-9 p.m. Oct. 29. Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Grab your boots and join Keel and Curley Winery every Thursday for free line dancing lessons on the Patio at Keel Farms. Come early and enjoy a delicious dinner from our farm-fresh menu before heading outside to dance the night away under the stars.

Side Splitters Comedy Club presents: Cris Machado

7:30 p.m. Oct. 29-31. Side Splitters Comedy Club at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Cristian Machado is a Boston native who recently moved to the comedy hotbed of Naples, Florida. Machado was the winner of the prestigious San Francisco International Comedy Competition, winner of Last Comix Standing Competition, and was a finalist in The World Series of Comedy. https://sidesplitterscomedy.com

FRIDAY

Howl-O-Scream

Oct. 30-31. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, 10165 N. McKinley Drive, Tampa. Step into Tampa Bay’s most terrifying Halloween event, where fear takes over every corner of the park. Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream transforms the entire park into a nightmarish realm of horror from haunted houses and scare zones to live shows and thrill rides consumed by darkness. https://tinyurl.com/4hu5ahma

Halloween Skate Jam

Oct. 30-31. Various Hillsborough County skate parks. Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation will host Halloween-themed skate jams featuring costume contests, skating activities and family-friendly fun. Events will be held at Carrollwood Village, Providence Skate Park, Jackson Springs and Apollo Beach. Free.

Trunk or Treat

Oct. 30. Multiple Hillsborough County recreation centers. Families can enjoy trick-or-treating, costumes and Halloween-themed activities at recreation centers throughout Hillsborough County, including Northdale, Emanuel P. Johnson, Bealsville, Miller Park & Life Center, Jackson Springs, Keystone, Mango, Ruskin and Victor Crist Community Center Complex. Free. https://hcfl.gov/events/trunk-or-treat

Fall Fun At Sweetfields Farm

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 30-Nov. 1. Sweetfields Farm, 17200 Benes Road, Masaryktown. Celebrate fall on the farm at Sweetfields Farm’s annual Fall Festival, featuring family-friendly activities, a pumpkin patch, corn mazes, hayrides, farm animals, fresh-pressed apple cider, and sunflower and zinnia fields. Tickets required. https://www.simpletix.com/e/fall-season-fun-at-sweetfields-farm-2026-tickets-290271

Senior Social

3 p.m. Oct. 30. B&B Theatres Wesley Chapel, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Join B&B Theatres every Friday for fun card games with the 50 and older community. Come alone or bring a few friends. Instruction available for all games. Free to play. Food and drinks available for purchase.

Making Stickers with the Silhouette

4-5:30 p.m. Oct. 30. New Tampa Regional Library, 10001 Cross Creek Blvd., Tampa. Learn how to use the Silhouette Cameo and create simple vinyl stickers. Recommended for teens. Free; registration recommended.

Rock the Cosmos: Laser Light Show

6:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Oct. 30. MOSI, 4801 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa. Step inside America’s second-largest planetarium and experience vivid laser visuals, dynamic music, and dazzling special effects. Before the lasers hit the dome, enjoy a live star show, taking you on a journey into the night sky. This evening’s shows feature the music of Fright Light (Halloween music) (6:30 p.m.) and Metallica (8:15 p.m.). All laser shows contain a sequence of flashing lights. $10-$13. https://mosi.org/event/laser-light-shows

Tampa Metropolitan Improv

7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa. Come for a riotously good time, and perhaps even play along with short-form improv games using suggestions from the audience. No two TMI shows are alike, with a PG-13 rating to the function that most family members can enjoy. Free for members, non-members $5.

Scream-A-Geddon Horror Park

7 p.m. Through Nov. 1. 27839 Saint Joe Road, Dade City. Scream-A-Geddon returns for horror lovers across the Bay Area. Offering 60 acres of terrifying scares makes Scream-A-Geddon one of the best horror parks in America. Closing hours vary. Tickets start at $35 and increase $6 when purchased at the gate. https://screamageddon.com

The Music of James Taylor

8-10 p.m. Oct. 30. New Tampa Performing Arts Center, 8550 Hunters Village Road, Tampa. The St. Pete Collective will perform a tribute concert celebrating the music and legacy of singer-songwriter James Taylor. Tickets available at NewTampaArtsCenter.org

SATURDAY

Oakstead Family Fun Run

7:30 a.m. Oct. 31. Oakstead Elementary School, 19925 Lake Patience Road, Land O’ Lakes. Costumes are encouraged for this family fun run. Choose from a 2-mile course or 1-mile fun run. This event is not chip timed. T-shirt and medal registration must be completed by Oct. 15, finisher medal only registration deadline is Oct. 23. $20-$35. Register on Pasco ONE.

Scarecrow Run 5K

8 a.m. Oct. 31. Little Everglades Ranch, 17951 Hamilton Road, Dade City. Join the inaugural Scarecrow Run 5K, a family-friendly run/walk benefiting the Pioneer Florida Museum and Village. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just looking for a fun way to spend your morning, participants of all ages and fitness levels are welcome. $40. https://tinyurl.com/52ev6rv5

Oldsmar Flea Market

8 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 1. 180 N. Race Track Road, Oldsmar. The Oldsmar Flea Market is one of the largest markets on Florida’s West Coast, featuring hundreds of vendors selling furniture, local produce, gourmet food, antiques, modern and contemporary household items, clothing, electronics, jewelry, and much more. https://oldsmarfleamarket.com

UTB Saturday Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 31. UTB Saturday Market, 101 State St. E., Oldsmar. Support local vendors while enjoying fresh produce, handmade crafts, and delicious food. Presented by the Upper Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce.

Ybor City Saturday Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 31. Centennial Park, 1800 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa. One of the most popular shopping destinations for locally produced items unique to the Tampa Bay area.

India Festival

10 a.m. Oct. 31. Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. Highway 301, Tampa. Celebrate Indian culture with dance performances, food, exhibits, music and family-friendly activities.

Paws in the Park

10 a.m.-noon Oct. 31. Apollo Beach Dog Park. Dog owners are invited to bring their pets in costume for a Spooktacular Pooches on Parade. Photos will be available, and prizes will be awarded to the top three costumed dogs. Free.

Market Hall Trick-or-Treat & Movie Marathon

4 p.m. Oct. 31. Armature Works, 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa. Families can enjoy trick-or-treating throughout Market Hall followed by a Halloween movie marathon on the lawn. armatureworks.com

The Brewer’s Masquerade

7:30 p.m. Oct. 31. The ABL, 14135 Seventh St., Dade City. Enjoy a “Dungeon Crawler Carl” Halloween Bash at the ABL. https://tinyurl.com/yev8vc83

SUNDAY

Jewish Book Festival Tampa

Nov. 1. Tampa JCCs and Federation, 522 N. Howard Ave., Tampa. The annual festival features acclaimed authors, discussions and community programs celebrating books and literature.

Fresh Market at Hyde Park Village

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 1. Hyde Park Village, 1602 W. Snow Ave., Tampa. Fresh Market is a monthly farmers market every first Sunday of the month featuring over 80 local vendors including produce, handcrafted goods, plants and more. While you shop and stroll, enjoy live music. This event is pet friendly.

Board Game Night

1-11 p.m. Nov. 1. The Tampa Bay Bridge Center, 114 W. 109th Ave., Tampa. The Tampa Gaming Guild invites the public out for weekly game nights on the first and third Sundays of the month, as well as every Wednesday and Friday evening from 5:30-11 p.m. Trial memberships give you access to regular gaming sessions up to 30 days free. tampagamingguild.org

Cypress Creek Jazz Band & Tampa Spiritual Ensemble

2-3 p.m. Nov. 1. Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa. Enjoy a Sunday afternoon of Jazz and Gospel music with the toe-tapping sounds of New Orleans Jazz with the Cypress Creek Jazz Band and special guests The Tampa Spiritual Ensemble. $12-$17. https://tinyurl.com/nhhc44f9

Mixtura

3-5 p.m. Nov. 1. New Tampa Performing Arts Center, 8550 Hunters Village Road, Tampa. Bassist and composer Alejandro Arenas leads Mixtura in a performance blending a variety of musical influences and styles. Tickets available at NewTampaArtsCenter.org

TUESDAY

Bingo

5:30 p.m. Nov. 3. John Nelson Memorial Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 29, 4300 Land O’ Lakes Blvd., Land O’ Lakes. Every Tuesday, evening early bird game starts at 5:30 p.m. and the regular session begins at 6 p.m. The snack bar provides food and drinks for purchase. 727-992-1499.

Big Band Jam

7 p.m. Nov. 3. Concordia Village Tampa, 4100 E. Fletcher Ave. Come out and enjoy music performed by a 17-piece big band every Tuesday in the senior ballroom. Free and open to the public.

Land O’ Lakes Photography Club

7 p.m. Nov. 3. Zoom. The Land O’ Lakes Photography Club meets the first Tuesday of the month via Zoom. Those with an interest in photography may attend a first meeting by contacting Lillian Cucuzza at LandOLakesPhotoClub@gmail.com for a link to meeting and further information. www.landolakesphotographyclub.com

WEDNESDAY

Senior Fitness Walk

10:30 a.m.-noon. Nov. 4. Citrus Park Town Center Mall, 8021 Citrus Park Town Center, Tampa. Free and fun Senior Fitness Walk every Wednesday morning. Meet at the mall entrance to Dick’s Sporting Goods. 813-494-6376.

Mayor’s Food Truck Fiesta

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 4. Lykes Gaslight Square Park, 241-263 E Madison St., Tampa. Featuring tasty treats from a variety of local vendors, the Mayor’s Food Truck Fiesta occurs the first Wednesday of every month.

Al-Anon Family Groups (Families and Friends of Alcoholics)

7-8 p.m. Nov. 4. Hillsborough United Methodist Church, 9008 Harney Road, Temple Terrace. Al‑Anon is a mutual support program for people whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. The group meets each Wednesday.

Game Night at the Grove

7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 B&B Theatres, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Game nights alternate between trivia and bingo each week. This week’s theme is Friends TV show trivia. Free to play, no reservations required.

Reflections Chamber Ensemble

8-9:30 p.m. Nov. 4. New Performing Arts Center, 8550 Hunters Village Road, Tampa. The Reflections Chamber Ensemble has been presenting chamber music from the 20th and 21st centuries to Tampa Bay audiences for over 20 years. They have commissioned new works, presented the music of young newcomers, and have staged well-known masterworks such as Pierrot Lunaire. $10-$25. https://tinyurl.com/38ztdtkz

LOOKING AHEAD

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group

10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 5. Land O’ Lakes Branch, 2818 Collier Parkway. A trained support group facilitator from the Alzheimer’s Association will be leading this monthly support group for caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer’s.

Science After Dark

6-9 p.m. Nov. 5. MOSI, 4801 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa. Enjoy an exciting night out while exploring the wonders of science in a fun and engaging environment. Sip on a curated selection of beer and wine samples (must provide a valid ID). Indulge in a variety of delicious appetizers throughout the event, and don’t miss the chance to treat yourself to liquid nitrogen ice cream. Then, head over to the Saunders Planetarium to experience shows that take you on a journey through the cosmos. Tickets available for adults 18 and older only. https://mosi.org/event/science-after-dark

Jazz with Jim

7:30-9 p.m. Nov. 6. Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa. The Jazz Directions welcome back guest vocalist Paul Vincent to the stage. Hosted by Jim Burge (saxophone/flute/clarinet), Ron Delp (keyboard), Jeff Henson (drums), and Todd Jeferies (bass) — together, they are The Jazz Directions. Each concert is unique as The Jazz Directions share stories and some of their favorite musical selections appropriate for the evening’s theme. $13-$20. https://tinyurl.com/2k8aprxu

Tampa Team Hope Walk

9 a.m. Nov. 7. Lowry Park, 7525 North Blvd., Tampa. All proceeds support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease and their families. Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event, which takes place in over 100 cities across the U.S. The walk will start at 10 a.m. Free. https://tinyurl.com/4pux54yf

11th Annual Craft Fair

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 7. Village Presbyterian Church, 13115 S. Village Drive, Tampa. The fair will feature a variety of unique art and crafts, live music and a bake sale. Barbecue sandwiches, hot dogs and more will be available for purchase.

Native Plant Walk at Lettuce Lake

9-11 a.m. Nov. 7. Lettuce Lake Park, 6920 E. Fletcher Ave., Tampa. Come discover the beauty of native plants on a guided walk with a representative of the Suncoast Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society. The two-hour walk will start behind the Joel E. Jackson Nature Center in the Native Plant Garden. Walks are free but there is a $2 entrance fee.

Ybor City Saturday Market

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 7. Centennial Park, 1800 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa. One of the most popular shopping destinations for locally produced items unique to the Tampa Bay area. Find great produce at great prices, gourmet foods & sauces, fresh baked breads, prepared foods, herbs & plants, pet treats, honey, fine cigars, unique gifts, photography, artwork, jewelry, woodworking, bath & body products, candles & so much more.

Downtown Saturday Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 7. Avalon Park Wesley Chapel, 4424 Friendly Way. Visit a vibrant outdoor market experience filled with gifts, baked goods, home decor, and your favorite local small businesses just in time for the holidays. Every first and third Saturday of the month.

Fresh Market at Wiregrass

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 7. The Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Held the first and third Saturday of the month. Featuring over 50 vendors located on Paseo Drive in the heart of the shopping center. Guests can expect to find a variety of locally grown produce and take-home foods. The market also features local artists showcasing their creative efforts and eco-friendly products.

Museums On Us Weekend

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 7-8. Tampa Museum of Art, 120 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa. The Museums on Us program offers Bank of America and Merrill Lynch debit and credit cardholders free admission to over 225 museums and cultural institutions across the United States on the first full weekend of every month.

Ukulele Jam

12-2 p.m. Nov. 7. New River Library, 34043 State Road 54, Wesley Chapel. Bring your ukulele and jam with the Tampa Bay Ukulele Society on the first Saturday of each month.

Night Sip + Shop

5-9 p.m. Nov. 7. Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Enjoy a day on the farm while browsing a curated selection of local vendors offering handmade goods, art and crafts, baked items, and boutique products. Grab a drink while you shop; wine, cider, and craft beer are available. Farm-fresh food will also be available in the Tasting Room. Held the first Saturday of each month.

Life Amplified: NOURISH

8-10 p.m. Nov. 7. Carrollwood Cultural Center, 13345 Casey Road, Tampa. Gingham accents and picnic‑style details set an easygoing tone, and each guest receives an individual picnic meal that ties the theme together with comfort and care. Live music by some of the best voices in Tampa Bay adds a bright lift to the evening, giving the room a steady sense of togetherness. $18. https://tinyurl.com/ywt4auwa

Seminole Heights Sunday Morning Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 8. American Legion Post 111, 6918 N. Florida Ave., Tampa. this vibrant market features over 70 local vendors offering everything from fresh produce and artisanal goods to delicious food and unique handmade items. Enjoy live local music as you stroll through the market, which is both dog-friendly and family-friendly, with free parking available. Every second Sunday of the month. www.tampabaymarkets.com/seminole-heights-sunday-market

Harvest Market

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 8. The Grove at Wesley Chapel, 6105 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Second and fourth Sunday Harvest Market hosts 60-plus vendors, artists, artisans, makers, crafters, and more. Free. www.facebook.com/flpenguinmarkets

An Afternoon with Marla R. Miller

1:30 p.m. Nov. 9. New Tampa Performing Arts Center. Author Marla R. Miller will discuss her book, “Betsy Ross and the Making of America,” at a special event presented by the Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet the author and have books signed after the presentation. Free books will be available while supplies last. Recommended for adults. Free.