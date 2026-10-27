Tourism officials again defer decision on using tourist tax funds for flooding abatement

The Tourist Development Council has postponed a decision for the second time on whether to recommend that the county commission allow communities to apply for tourist development tax funds to pay for infrastructure improvements such as flooding abatement programs.

The TDC, an advisory board to the Manatee County Board of County Commissioners, will not consider the matter until next year at the earliest. However, county commissioners could act without a TDC recommendation.

The county’s top tourism official, Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Elliott Falcione, asked TDC Chair Amanda Ballard to revisit the issue “after the holidays” at an Oct. 12 meeting.

Ballard is running for reelection to the County Commission in the November election; her chairmanship of the TDC is contingent on a victory.

Historically, Manatee County tourist tax revenue, estimated at $38 million this year, has been used primarily for tourism marketing and advertising, beach renourishment and tourist-related event promotions under Falcione’s recommendations and the direction of Manatee County commissioners.

But in August, TDC member Dan Diggins informed the TDC board that Florida law allows the county to spend tourist tax funds on infrastructure, and requested half of the $689,000 project cost to install 92 tide valves to improve street drainage in Holmes Beach. Diggins, a Holmes Beach commissioner, is running for election as mayor in the Anna Maria Island city.

Good street drainage improves the tourist experience, Diggins said later, adding that he spoke to Falcione before the August TDC meeting and Falcione requested an opinion by the county’s legal department, which agreed the use is legal.

At the Oct. 12 TDC meeting, Ballard said that it is a policy decision for both the TDC and the county commission whether to expand the expenditure of tourism funds to new uses such as infrastructure improvements.

“Once we make that choice to start using this funding for infrastructure, those projects are going to come in fast and furious, and I can tell you with almost certainty that we will use 40% of tourism tax dollars into the foreseeable future on infrastructure projects.”

The Florida statute governing the use of the tourist development tax, Chapter 125.0104, requires that “At least 40% of all tourist development tax revenues collected in the county are spent to promote and advertise tourism,” leaving 60% available for other uses such as infrastructure; however, nearly 20% of the tax is pre-allocated to beach renourishment in Manatee County, leaving about 40% available for other uses.

Florida law requires a two-thirds vote of the county commission to use tourism funds for infrastructure. No more than 70% of the improvement’s cost can be paid for with tourist tax revenues and an independent study at the TDC’s expense must be done for each project requesting tourist tax funds.

“We want to be careful and not have a fractured program where we’re doing a study for one city and then we miss the opportunity to look at the adjacent cities” on Anna Maria Island, Falcione told the TDC, acknowledging the legality of using the funds for infrastructure projects.

The county’s Government Efficiency Liaison Committee recommended in July that the county could operate more economically if it tapped tourist tax funds to pay for a wider range of projects.

The municipalities of Bradenton, Palmetto, Anna Maria, Holmes Beach and Bradenton Beach as well as unincorporated areas of the county are eligible for the tourism funds.

Cindy Lane is a staff writer for the Tampa Bay Beacons. She can be reached at clane@tbnweekly.com.