Whizk & Brew brings elevated food truck fare to the farm

The Story

Jessica Tomlinson didn’t expect her first restaurant to end up on a farm. She’s glad it did.

Tomlinson, her husband, Lance, and their daughter, Zoey, run Whizk & Brew, an elevated food truck parked permanently at Raprager Family Farms in Odessa to feed visitors and guests. The menu is what Tomlinson calls “newstalgic”: modern twists on familiar dishes such as burritos, chicken bites and mac and cheese.

“To put it simply, it’s food that I like to eat — all kinds,” Tomlinson said. “At the end of the day, we really just want to make kick-ass food that anyone wants to eat, because it’s not going to be anything fussy.

“We are on a farm, after all.”

The restaurant, which has a small dining room at the center of the farm, is open Fridays through Sundays, and the whole family pitches in. Lance hauls supplies and restocks the refrigerators, while Zoey, the Z in Whizk, works the dining room and chats with customers.

“This is my wife’s dream,” Lance said with a smile, “so I don’t mind working my Saturdays for free.”

Tomlinson traces her love of food to one unforgettable risotto she ate at 17. She went on to earn a culinary arts degree from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York. She later cooked for restaurants and restaurant groups including Michelin-starred Spiaggia, The Bristol, Ford’s Garage and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. All along, she wanted a place of her own, with “my whole career leading to this goal.”

She believes a laid-back spot is what diners want.

“I wanted to have a place that created dishes that feel familiar, but also craveable,” she said. “People don’t want fussy.”

So far, she said, customers have told her they like the relaxed setting and the food they know with a little twist.

“We’re excited to see where this journey here on the farm takes us,” she said.

Bowling ahead

Tomlinson’s first recommendation is the Southwest Bowl: pulled chicken and chorizo, crispy potatoes, pico de gallo and a drizzle of Green Gringo dressing. It’s hearty enough to split.

She’s also proud of the Sticky Chicken Bites, which are tossed in chipotle honey buffalo sauce and served with fries and housemade ranch. She’ll gladly steer diners to the restaurant’s double-patty take on a smash burger, too. The Bacon Scallion Mac and Cheese is a hit with kids, and the Brisket & Frites is another popular order.

Quick bites

Tomlinson and her crew know most people don’t come to a farm for a full sit-down meal. Many duck in out of the heat, grab something to eat and head back to the petting zoo and the farm’s other attractions. For them, there are plenty of quick options, from pretzel bites and nachos to a Burnt End Sandwich. Beer and wine are available for the grown-ups.

Pro Tip

Get to the farm early for breakfast or brunch. The restaurant opens at 9 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. There are no bottomless Bloody Marys or mimosas, but there is a Birria Brisket Burrito and there are Zoey’s Pancakes. Don’t miss the Egg Sammy: a fluffy egg, Havarti, bacon jam, arugula and charred scallion cream cheese on a toasted potato bun.

Final Verdict

Nothing fussy. It isn’t Whizk & Brew’s official slogan, but it could be. This farm food truck makes a perfect pit stop, whether during the fall festival, another weekend event at the farm or just a quick bite in Odessa.

Whizk & Brew is at 16907 Boy Scout Road in Odessa on the Raprager Family Farms property. It is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays. For more information or to view the menu, visit rapragerfarm.com/restaurant.