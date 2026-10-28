A piece of St. Pete’s music history is up for sale

The Central Avenue building that once housed the Hideaway Café, a longtime gathering place for St. Petersburg musicians, is on the market for $3.6 million.

The property at 1756 Central Ave. was listed Oct. 7, less than two months after the Neon Lunchbox closed in the former music venue’s space. The two-story building dates to 1923 and also houses Lolita’s Wine Bar and Restaurant and two upstairs apartments.

Brianna Alfaro of Dalton Wade Real Estate Group, who is handling the sale, said the owners are ready to retire.

“They loved it. They haven’t had any issues with tenants,” Alfaro said. “They just want to retire. They’re getting older.”

For longtime St. Petersburg residents, the building is closely associated with the Hideaway Café, the intimate music venue and recording studio that musician John Kelly operated there for 13 years.

Kelly opened the Hideaway at the address in 2009, creating a place where local musicians could record their work and perform before audiences seated just a few feet from the stage.

The venue became a fixture of the city’s independent music scene, particularly among singer-songwriters. Rebekah Pulley, Kirk Adams and Gypsy Wind were among the performers who returned for its farewell concert in April 2022.

Rising rent forced Kelly to leave the location. As the Catalyst reported ahead of the final show, he hoped to find another home for the business.

Nearly two years later, the Neon Lunchbox moved in.

The restaurant and bar opened in March 2024, bringing an entirely different atmosphere to the room. Built around 1980s and 1990s nostalgia, it offered food, cocktails and entertainment, including comedy, karaoke and trivia.

The Neon Lunchbox closed Aug. 29 of this year. Its owners cited rising operating costs, building maintenance problems, personal health challenges and a difficult economy in announcing the decision.

Now the space is vacant again, although its small stage remains.

Alfaro, a St. Petersburg native, said she would love to see someone bring live music and local art back to the building.

“If someone, a native that really wanted to bring back that old St. Pete feel with open mics and art shows and things like that, they can absolutely do that,” she said.

A new owner could also take the property in another direction. The former Neon Lunchbox space covers approximately 2,500 square feet and could potentially be divided into smaller storefronts, subject to city approvals.

Alfaro said roughly 60% of the property’s existing rental spaces are occupied. Lolita’s is expected to remain under its current lease, while the upstairs apartments have been renovated and the vacant entertainment space recently repainted.

Although the Neon Lunchbox’s owners cited financial pressures when they closed, Alfaro said the building’s owners have not had broader problems retaining tenants. Their decision to sell, she said, comes down to retirement.

What happens to the old music venue will be up to its next owner.

“There’s so much that can be done,” Alfaro said.

This article provided in partnership with stpetecatalyst.com.