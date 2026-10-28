EveryOne Urgent Care receives accreditation

PARRISH — EveryOne Urgent Care has received the Commission on Ambulatory and Urgent Care Quality Accreditation designation, the highest level of distinction for an urgent care center.

Criteria include meeting standards for governance, human resources, patient care processes, quality improvement, physical environment, health record management and patient privacy/rights/responsibilities.

Accreditation is awarded on a three-year basis.

“This achievement means so much to us because it reflects nearly two years of hard work, dedication and an unwavering commitment to providing safe, high-quality patient care. From the beginning, our goal has been to create an urgent care center where every patient feels valued, respected, and confident in the care they receive. UCA accreditation recognizes that our center meets nationally recognized standards for quality, safety, and operational excellence,” according to Everyone Urgent Care.

EveryOne Urgent Care is a locally and physician-owned medical facility located at 10048 U.S. Hwy 301 N. serving Parrish and the surrounding communities since 2025. Open seven days a week, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the center is accredited by the Urgent Care Association and is a member of the Manatee Chamber of Commerce.

For additional information, visit www.everyoneurgentcare.com.