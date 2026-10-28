Farm City Week tour scheduled

PALMETTO — The 35th Annual Manatee County Farm City Week Agricultural Tour is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 6, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning at the Manatee County Agricultural Museum, 1015 Sixth St. W.

Attendees will have a rare opportunity to go behind the scenes at some of Manatee County’s agricultural operations while learning more about the history and diversity of local agriculture.The tour will highlight a variety of Manatee County agricultural operations, including strawberry production and packing, tomato and other vegetable production and the history of local agriculture at the Manatee County Agricultural Museum, where participants will also celebrate the museum’s 25th anniversary.

Additional details and the final itinerary will be provided to registered participants.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and buses depart at 8 a.m. The cost is $50 per person and includes lunch, snacks, transportation and entry to each location.

Wear boots, tennis shoes or other closed-toe shoes and comfortable clothing suitable for changing temperatures. Bring a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, sunscreen and a rain jacket.

To register, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2001012876379?aff=oddtdtcreator