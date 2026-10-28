Music scene: A quick look at concerts and music festivals on the way to the Tampa Bay area

Benchmark International Arena

Rush

TAMPA — Rush is on the road for the “Fifty Something Tour,” which will make a stop in the Tampa Bay area on Monday, Nov. 9; and Wednesday, Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m., at Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.

Tickets start at $113.10. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees, Grammy Award-nominated icons and Rush co-founders Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson are on tour celebrating the music of Rush and the life of late drummer and lyricist Neil Peart.

Rush took rock music into uncharted territory and to unmatched heights fueled by the once-in-a-lifetime interplay of Geddy Lee (bass, keys, vocals), Alex Lifeson (guitar, vocals) and the late Neil Peart (drums, lyrics). Selling over 45 million albums worldwide, garnering seven Grammy Award nominations, tallying billions of streams and earning induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, the pioneering trio’s incalculable influence has spanned generations, attracting one of the most ardent audiences in history. These musicians effectively reimagined and redefined rock without boundaries, striking a balance between elite instrumentation, anthemic vocals, provocative lyricism and timeless storytelling both sonically and thematically.

Rush notably achieved “the third most consecutive gold/platinum studio albums by a rock a band behind only the Beatles and the Rolling Stones.” Furthermore, their accolades have included becoming Officers of the Order of Canada in 1996, achieving the Canadian Governor General’s Performing Arts Award in 2012, and receiving recognition with both a star on the Canada Walk of Fame and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The world tragically said goodbye to Peart on Jan. 7, 2020, following his battle with brain cancer. Honoring Peart and the legacy the band had forged together, Lee and Lifeson celebrate Rush on tour in 2026. It’s a moment for new listeners to finally experience this music live in all its glory and another chance for the group’s faithful fanbase to rally again.

For “Fifty Something,” Lee and Lifeson will be accompanied by German drummer, composer and producer Anika Nilles, who has performed as Jeff Beck’s drummer for over 60 shows and has released four solo albums.

Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

Emo Orchestra & The Spill Canvas

CLEARWATER — Emo Orchestra with The Spill Canvas and special guest Greywind will perform on Sunday, Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.

Tickets start at $50.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

For emo music lovers and orchestra aficionados alike, Emo Orchestra is a new live experience that brings some of the most beloved emo songs of your youth to the theater stage with a full orchestra arrangement.

Emo Orchestra welcomes The Spill Canvas as the featured guest. Fans will hear The Spill Canvas perform their own hits as well as songs by Taking Back Sunday, Fall Out Boy, A Day to Remember, The Used and many more.

A musical endeavor born on the Great Plains of South Dakota, The Spill Canvas has endured for over two decades because of the fans who provide the lifeblood to keep this machine running.

Listing more accolades and successes here feels lame and overdone. At its heart, the purpose of the band remains the same as when it began — to write songs that move people and to connect with them via the powerful universal language of music.

Growing up in the town of Killarney, Ireland, brother-sister duo Greywind — Steph and Paul O’Sullivan — is a testament to resilience and the unbreakable bond between siblings.

Raised by a classically-trained vocalist mom and a dad that cleaned gravestones, they were almost destined to end up creating art at the crossroads of beauty and sorrow. Over the last decade, Greywind has caught the attention of the world with their debut LP, “Afterthoughts,” which landed on the Official UK Rock Chart when it dropped in 2017, and produced multiple viral hits amassing the band millions of plays and a wealth of global followers. Their incredible live performances at festivals like Reading & Leeds and Download helped spread the word even further.

Music4Life Living Arts Center

Keith Harkin

CLEARWATER — Keith Harkin will perform on Friday, Nov. 6, 7 p.m., at the Music4Life Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater.

Tickets start at $49.87. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.

Harkin is an Irish singer songwriter from Derry City, Ireland. Over the last 20 years, his musical talents have brought him across the world many times. He was a lead singer of the Irish sensation Celtic Thunder, which had huge success with more than 15 No. 1 records worldwide and over $1 million in CD sales with numerous PBS specials.

During his time touring the States, he gained recognition from Grammy Award-winning producer David Foster, who then went on to sign Harkin as the first artists to the new Verve Records. Harkin released his solo debut album with Foster and Verve Records. It reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts in Canada and the United States.

Music4Life Living Arts Center

Griffin House

CLEARWATER — Griffin House will perform on Saturday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m., at the Music4Life Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater.

Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.

House is an American singer-songwriter and storyteller. Touring and making records for over 20 years, House has a discography that includes more than 13 albums. His debut record, “Lost and Found” (2004), was featured on CBS Sunday Morning by music critic Bill Flanagan, who named House one of the best emerging singer-songwriters of our time.

After forging a loyal fan base through years of grassroots touring as an opener for acts such as John Mellencamp and the Cranberries, House broke through as a national headliner in 2009 with an appearance on “Late Night with Craig Ferguson” and the release of his underground hit “The Guy That Says Goodbye to You is Out of His Mind.”

Jannus Live

Movements

ST. PETERSBURG — Post-hardcore band Movements will perform on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 6 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.

Tickets start at $52.89. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

The Southern California quartet — Patrick Miranda (vocals), Ira George (guitar), Spencer York (drums), and Austin Cressey (bass) — realize the full scope of their storytelling, musicianship, and vision on their most recent full-length album, “Happier Now.” Released in September 2026, it is the band’s fourth album on the Fearless label.

Since 2015, the group has cemented a singular sound. The four-piece received acclaim from Brooklyn Vegan, AXS, Rock Sound, Culture Collide, and more. In between packing shows worldwide, they joined forces with Alzheimer’s Association for the “Deadly Dull” video and covered “Losing My Religion” by R.E.M. for the “Songs that Saved My Life” compilation.

Jannus Live

Trivium

ST. PETERSBURG — Heavy metal outfit Trivium will perform on Thursday, Nov. 5, 5:30 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.

Tickets start at $63.15. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

The Orlando-based band currently includes three core members: vocalist and guitarist Matt Heafy, guitarist Corey Beaulieu, and bassist Paolo Gregoletto. Prior to signing with Roadrunner Records, Trivium released their debut album, “Ember to Inferno,” in 2003. Since signing with Roadrunner, they have released 10 studio albums, including their most recent, 2021’s “In the Court of the Dragon.”

Jannus Live

Greensky Bluegrass

ST. PETERSBURG — Greensky Bluegrass will perform on Friday, Nov. 6, 6:30 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.

Tickets start at $47.70. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

For two decades now, Greensky Bluegrass have been building an empire, brick by brick. They are widely known for their dazzling live performances and relentless touring schedule, but that is only the tip of the complex tale of the five musicians that make up Greensky Bluegrass: Anders Beck (dobro), Michael Arlen Bont (banjo), Dave Bruzza (guitar), Mike Devol (upright bass), and Paul Hoffman (mandolin). The five are connected through a deep bond; just as they are seasoned road warriors, they’re a band of brothers who have seen each other through decades of ups and downs, personal and collective highlights, and the moments when life turns it all upside down. These are real people having real experiences. As with traditional bluegrass, they write about their own contemporary day-to-day happenings, emotions, and experiences in the modern world.

The band’s most recent studio album, “XXV,” was released in October 2025.

Jannus Live

Wednesday

ST. PETERSBURG — Wednesday will perform on Saturday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.

Tickets start at $48.76. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

Can a self-portrait be a collage? Can empathy be autobiographical? What’s the point of living if we’re not trying to understand all the horror and humor that surrounds everything? These are a few of the questions lurking under the bleachers of Wednesday’s new album “Bleeds,” an intoxicating collection of narrative-heavy Southern rock that — like many of the most arresting passages from the North Carolina band’s highlight reel so far — thoughtfully explores the vivid link between curiosity and confession.

“Bleeds” is not only the best Wednesday record — it’s also the most Wednesday record, a patchwork-style triumph of literary allusions and outlaw grit, of place-based poetry and hair-raising noise. Karly Hartzman — founder, frontwoman, and primary lyricist — credits Wednesday’s tightened grasp on their own identity to time spent collaborating on previous albums, plus a tour schedule that’s been both rewarding and relentless.

“‘Bleeds’ is the spiritual successor to ‘Rat Saw God,’ and I think the quintessential ‘Wednesday Creek Rock’ album,” Hartzman said, articulating satisfaction with the ways her band has sharpened its trademark sound, how they’ve refined the formula that makes them one of the most interesting rock bands of their generation. “This is what Wednesday songs are supposed to sound like,” she said. “We’ve devoted a lot of our lives to figuring this out — and I feel like we did.”

Jannus Live

The Brook & The Bluff

ST. PETERSBURG — The Brook & The Bluff will perform on Sunday, Nov. 8, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.

Tickets start at $37.14. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

The Brook & The Bluff return to their rock and roll roots with “Werewolf,” a high-voltage, live-inspired record that turns up the amps, pushes the tempo, and howls in four-part harmony. Fueled by the sharp songwriting and stacked vocals that have defined their catalog, the album captures the raw, supercharged energy of the band’s concerts.

After nearly a decade of nonstop touring — earning more than 200 million streams with fan favorites like “Halfway Up” and “Everything Is Just a Mess” — the band pressed pause and regrouped in Nashville, meeting every morning to write and rehearse like they did in their early days at Auburn University. Life unfolded in the background: weddings, divorces, real-world growing pains. Inside the room, it was all music.

Channeling the spirit of Creedence, Petty, and Eagles, “Werewolf” delivers loud, melodic, deeply human songs like the lead single “Super Bowl Sunday” — a crashing, introspective anthem about ego and emotional blind spots — alongside the highway-born “105” and the swaggering “Get By,” confronting modern masculinity, self-reflection, and the cost of chasing the road.

Ruth Eckerd Hall

Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll

CLEARWATER — Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll will return to the Tampa Bay area for a show on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.

Tickets start at $50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

This edition of Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll will highlight the 1970s.

Relive what many consider the greatest decade of rock and roll. The ’70s began with new, classic-rock bands, vibrant blues and R&B genres and ended with exciting new waves of music including disco, funk and soul. This diverse and powerful new concert includes the songs and stories of many of the iconic artists of the era including Elton John, Billy Joel, The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Queen, Bruce Springsteen, Pink Floyd, The Rolling Stones, Chicago, Styx, and David Bowie along with one hit wonders. Concertgoers can expect two hours of the greatest music from the decade.

Indian Rocks VFW Post 10094

Rockin’ for Heroes with Atlanta Rhythm Section & Firefall

LARGO — The second annual Rockin’ for Heroes Veterans Day Celebration will be presented on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2:30 p.m., at the Indian Rocks VFW Post 10094, 14450 Walsingham Road, Largo.

Tickets start at $39.19. Visit Eventbrite.com.

The event will showcase classic rock, community and patriotism while raising funds to support the VFW and local veteran causes. Following the success of the inaugural 2025 event, which brought approximately 900 people together to honor America’s veterans, Rockin’ for Heroes returns in 2026 with an expanded lineup featuring two legendary names in American classic rock: Atlanta Rhythm Section and Firefall.

The celebration will also feature The Derek Stoner Band, led by retired U.S. Army Special Forces veteran and singer-songwriter Derek Stoner, along with Two-Toned, a Detroit-based vocal duo featuring Melissa Kalnasy and NBC’s The Voice contestant Dominique “SolSong” Williams.

More than a concert, Rockin’ for Heroes is a community fundraiser created to recognize the service and sacrifice of America’s veterans while generating support for programs and causes that directly benefit veterans and their families. This year’s celebration takes on additional significance as the nation commemorates the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026. Rockin’ for Heroes will bring veterans, military families, community members, businesses and music fans together for a Veterans Day weekend celebration of service, sacrifice and the freedoms generations of Americans have defended.

Atlanta Rhythm Section, known for a distinctive Southern rock sound and hits including “So Into You,” “Imaginary Lover” and “Champagne Jam,” will co-headline the event with Firefall, whose signature songs include “You Are the Woman,” “Just Remember I Love You” and “Strange Way.”

Safety Harbor Art & Music Center

The Black Honkeys

SAFETY HARBOR — The Black Honkeys will perform on Saturday, Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m., at the, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

With the Black Honkeys, formed in 2000, guitarist Joe Sanders and band’s frontman Phil Esposito sought to synthesize rock, soul and R&B. The band’s first show came at Club More in Clearwater on New Year’s Eve.

More than 25 years later, the band has traveled around the world and released three CDs but are still a fan favorite in the Tampa Bay area. The long-standing lineup includes Esposito along with Steven Tanner, drummer; Greg Czinke, guitarist; Terry Clark, trumpet; Scott Myers, trombone; Nicole Simone, vocalist; Billy Summer, guitarist; and Will Harris, bass guitar.

Safety Harbor Art & Music Center

Coco Montoya

SAFETY HARBOR — Award-winning, internationally renowned blues-rock guitarist, singer and songwriter Coco Montoya will perform on Sunday, Nov. 8, 5:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.

Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

Mentored by the “Master of the Telecaster,” Albert Collins, and schooled by a decade on the road with John Mayall, Montoya has a hard-edged sound and style all his own. Since his debut album in 1995 — which won him the Blues Music Award for Best New Artist — Montoya’s endlessly inventive guitar work and passionate, hard-hitting vocals have kept him at the top of the blues world.

With his 2023 Alligator Records album, “Writing on the Wall,” Montoya delivers what he is already calling one of the best records he’s ever made. For the very first time on Alligator, he decided to bring his road-tested band — noted keyboardist and songwriter Jeff Paris (Keb’ Mo’, Bill Withers), bassist Nathan Brown, and drummer Rena Beavers — into the studio with him. Between the camaraderie of the long-time bandmates and the sheer talent of all involved, the results have left Coco, in his words, “over the moon.”

Raymond James Stadium

Ed Sheeran

TAMPA — Ed Sheeran will perform on Saturday, Nov. 7, 5:30 p.m., at Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa.

Tickets start at $92.90. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

Sheeran is on the road for his “Loop Tour.” The tour follows the release of “Play,” Sheeran’s eighth studio album, on Gingerbread Man Records and Atlantic Records. It is the first of Sheeran’s planned pentalogy of albums titled after media control symbols, with “Pause,” “Fast Forward,” “Rewind,” and “Stop” to follow.

After closing the chapter on his “Mathematics” series, Sheeran stepped boldly into a fresh new phase for 2025. Billboard heralded the album as “a brand new era” while USA Today claimed his “unrelenting drive coupled with a heart ready to burst with tenderness is tucked into nearly every note of his eighth album.” An artist who is constantly evolving, “Play” finds Sheeran exploring new musical ground through collaboration with producers and musicians from across the globe, as well as diving deeper into the timeless sounds and themes that have made him one of the world’s best-loved pop artists. Inspired in part by his exposure to Indian and Persian musical cultures — and their surprising connections to the Irish folk tradition he grew up with through shares scales, rhythms, and melodies — he has explored a borderless musical language that has given the album a fresh, distinctive edge.

Yuengling Center

Victoria Monét

TAMPA — Three-time Grammy Award-winning artist, songwriter and producer Victoria Monét is on the road for her “Frequency Of Love Tour,” which will include a performance on Sunday, Nov. 8, 8 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa.

Tickets start at $52.60. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

Monét has been stealthily, and steadily, trailblazing her own gilded path in music for over a decade. She released her long-awaited debut album in 2023, “Jaguar II,” and the extended version, “Jaguar II: Deluxe,” in 2024. With “Jaguar II,” Monét delivered a handful of singles from the album including her culture defining hit single “On My Mama” — its iconic music video garnering over 107 million views. “On My Mama” earned three No. 1 spots on the R&B and Hip-Hop radio and charted in the Top 40. She publicly received praise from music industry titans like Beyoncé, Janet Jackson, Cardi B, Bruno Mars, SZA, Adele, Kelly Rowland, Ariana Grande, Ciara, Zendaya and more.

Monét’s resounding breakthrough success with “Jaguar II” resulted in two 2024 NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Album and Outstanding New Artist, five 2024 BET Award nominations, including two wins for BET HER and Video of The Year, the 2024 Hitmaker Award at Billboard Power Players, TIME Magazine’s 2024 TIME100 Next Gen list, in addition to her seven 2024 Grammy nominations. To wrap up her incredible year, she gifted fans with dropping “A

Jaguar Christmas II: The Orchestral Arrangements.”

In 2025 she continued to rack up accolades, garnering two 2025 NAACP Image Awards nominations — Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration for “SOS” featuring Usher and Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album for “Alright” — as well as a 2025 iHeart Radio Award nomination for R&B Artist of the Year.

Benchmark International Arena

Cash Money & No Limit Tour

TAMPA — BMN Entertainment will present the first-ever Cash Money Records & No Limit Records Tour, a historic 17-city arena tour bringing together two of the most influential empires in hip-hop history for an unprecedented cultural experience. The tour will make a stop in the Tampa Bay area on Saturday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m., at Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.

Tickets start at $83.65. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

The tour will feature a star-studded lineup, including Birdman, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, B.G., Master P, Silkk the Shocker, Mia X, Mac, Mercedes, Fiend, Choppa Style, and Mr. Serv-On with Special Guest Boosie.

“The fans have been waiting for a tour like this for a long time. We came from New Orleans and built something the world had never seen before movements that changed music, hip hop culture, and the business forever,” said Master P.

Cash Money & No Limit helped transform Southern hip-hop into a national force, expanding its influence far beyond the region and reshaping the business of music in the process. Both labels have shown artists that ownership and independence matter. Together, they represent Black excellence at the highest level. Visionaries who built their own lanes, created generational impact, and inspired millions to dream bigger. This tour gives fans a chance to experience the music, energy, legacy, and cultural impact of those moments live.

The Ritz Ybor

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

TAMPA — Christone “Kingfish” Ingram will perform on Thursday, Nov. 5, 7 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa.

Tickets start at $37.25. Visit www.theritzybor.com.

Ingram stands at the crossroads of history and innovation, channeling the spirit of the Delta while boldly reimagining what comes next. With his 2025 album, “Hard Road,” Ingram looks back at his extraordinary Grammy Award-winning journey thus far by lighting out for previously unexplored musical territory, infusing his signature sound with a genre-blurring approach fraught with creative urgency and heretofore untapped emotional range.

“Hard Road” is Ingram’s most sophisticated and musically ambitious collection yet, one which renews the long tradition of the blues by welding it to multiple strains of contemporary Black music. Songs like “Nothin’ But Your Love” and the fiery “Voodoo Charm” see Kingfish effortlessly uniting classic blues licks with hard rock, no-holds-barred funk, soulful pop, and velvety R&B, all with resounding immediacy and astounding eloquence. With each album, Kingfish has upped his already prodigious game, not only in his breathtaking guitar playing but in the increasing strength of his deeply personal songcraft and vocals marked by a depth of expression well beyond his 26 years.

Skipper’s Smokehouse

Lamont Landers

TAMPA — Alabama native Lamont Landers will perform on Saturday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa.

Tickets are $25.03 in advance. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com.

Landers is an Alabama-born singer, songwriter, guitarist, and powerhouse vocalist whose music bridges classic soul, rock & roll, R&B, and Americana. Raised on the sounds of Al Green, Marvin Gaye, The Allman Brothers Band, and Stevie Ray Vaughan, Lamont has built a devoted following through his unforgettable voice, electrifying live performances, and undeniable authenticity.

After breakout performances on “America’s Got Talent” and “Showtime at the Apollo,” Lamont’s viral performances caught the attention of Questlove, whose support ultimately led him to Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb. Lamont signed with Cobb’s Lucille imprint in partnership with MCA Nashville, where he is preparing to release his debut album, “Bonabella,” in March 2027.

The Brass Mug

Trapt

TAMPA — Trapt will perform on Saturday, Nov. 7, 6:30 p.m., at the Brass Mug, 1450 Skipper Road, Tampa.

Tickets start at $22.95. Visit www.facebook.com/brassmugtampa/.

Hailing from Los Gatos, California, Trapt’s eponymous 2002 major-label debut featured the hit single “Headstrong,” which became a crossover hit to the pop charts peaking at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100. Since then, the band has released a string of albums, including the most recent, “Resurrection.” The new album, released in September, follows their 2024 album, “The Fall.”

Current band members include Chris Taylor Brown (vocals and guitar), Pete Charell (bass), Shawn Sonnenschein (guitar), and Mitch Moore (drums).

The Orpheum

Scoochie Boochie

TAMPA — Scoochie Boochie will perform on Thursday, Nov. 5, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa.

Tickets start at $35.06. Visit www.theorpheum.com.

According to his official website, Scoochie Boochie was born from a volcano. He has declared himself the “best rapper in the United States.” Since 2015, Scoochie Boochie has been crafting clever innuendo and shockingly catchy flows which appear on five albums. These tell a connected cinematic story known as the Scoochieverse.

After 10 years grinding in the comedy scenes of Grand Rapids, Michigan and Chicago, the eruption finally began in January of 2025, when music videos for “Car Butt,” “I Have Sex,” and other songs went viral, opening the floodgates for more than 400,000 new fans.

The Orpheum

Rehash

TAMPA — Rehash will perform on Saturday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa.

Tickets start at $31.24. Visit www.theorpheum.com.

The band formed in Hallandale Beach, initially uniting high school friends Renzo Valdez and Sebastian Gamez. They were soon joined by siblings Ethan Lopez and Daseth Lopez. They released “Power Tips / At the End,” their first single, in November 2022. This was followed by their debut self-titled album in 2023. A second album, “Mourning Star,” was released in 2024.

Rehash’s signature sound is often compared to Panchiko, Radiohead and The Strokes.

Oscura

Sons of Paradise & Stylie

BRADENTON — Sons of Paradise & Stylie will perform on Saturday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m., at Oscura, 816 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Visit oscura.live.

Sons of Paradise is a reggae-rock band proudly hailing from Raleigh, North Carolina. Founded by high school friends Matt McClanahan (lead vocals/rhythm guitar), Jordan Gee (keyboards), Sons of Paradise has risen to playing headlining venues across the country as well as supporting artists such as The Elovaters, Tropidelic, Bumpin Uglies, Inner Circle, Beres Hammond, and many more.

Additionally, Sons of Paradise has delighted fans at festivals including Reggae Rise Up Vegas and Reggae Rise Up Florida. Joined in 2023 by Joe Conroy (lead guitar) and Storm Adams (drums), and in 2024-2025 by Matt Corey (sax) and Donny Sill (bass), Sons of Paradise has its best lineup yet.

Oscura

Donefor

BRADENTON — Donefor will perform on Sunday, Nov. 8, 7 p.m., at Oscura, 816 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show. Visit oscura.live.

Donefor is based in Fort Myers. Describing themselves as “ADHD embedded in music,” they released their first album, “Sleep On It,” in 2023. It reached a respectable 210,000 streams on Spotify in less than a year, which resulted in the band playing with national headlining acts and selling out headline shows of their own. They were tapped to play the 2024 Brightside Music Festival with Sublime, 311, Goldfinger and others.

The band is currently working on its second studio album in the Everglades.

Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center

Joe Crookston

SARASOTA — Joe Crookston will perform on Thursday, Nov. 5, 7 p.m., at Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota.

Tickets start at $27. Visit https://wslr.org.

Crookston is a force of nature on stage. He’s in his power and communes with his audience. From touring with Gordon Lightfoot, headlining major U.S. festivals, receiving Folk Alliance International Album of the Year, releasing “Nine Becomes One” to being named Folk Alliance International Artist-in- Resident, Crookston is on fire. He’s played with Suzanne Vega, Dar Williams, David Francey, John McCutcheon, John Gorka, Judy Collins and many more.

Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center

Hiroya Tsukamoto

SARASOTA — Hiroya Tsukamoto will perform on Friday, Nov. 6, 8 p.m., at Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota.

Tickets start at $25. Visit https://wslr.org.

Eclectic, immersive and mesmerizing. International acclaimed guitarist and songwriter Hiroya Tsukamoto takes us on an innovative, impressionistic journey filled with earthy, organic soundscapes that impart a mood of peace and tranquility.

Hiroya is a one-of-a-kind composer, guitarist and singer-songwriter from Kyoto, Japan. He began playing the five-string banjo when he was 13, and took up the guitar shortly after.

In 2000, Hiroya received a scholarship to Berklee College of Music and came to the United States. He formed his own group in Boston which consists of unique musicians from different continents including Latin Grammy Colombian singer Marta Gomez. The group released three acclaimed records, including “The Other Side of the World,” “Confluencia,” and “Where the River Shines.” Hiroya has released five solo albums.

Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center

Sam Morrow Band

SARASOTA — The Sam Morrow Band will perform on Saturday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m., at Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota.

Tickets start at $30. Visit https://wslr.org.

Morrow spent years knocking on doors that wouldn’t budge, walking through ones that led nowhere, and closing others behind him.

On his newest record, “Southern Boogie,” he’s slammed the door shut on the Americana palate that defined his previous trilogy of releases and kicked open a new one. A cross-country move, change of perspective, and fresh outlook on life were catalysts that also steered Morrow to cross the threshold on a new sound.

Make no mistake, that’s exactly what “Southern Boogie” represents — raw, Texas-bred southern rock that sounds exactly like what it is: Sam Morrow, confidently evolving.

Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center

The Strangeways

SARASOTA — The Strangeways will perform on Sunday, Nov. 8, 7 p.m., at Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota.

Tickets start at $25. Visit https://wslr.org.

One of the Florida ska-revival circuit’s top bands, The Strangeways comprised lead vocalist Clyde Pinder, trumpeter Will Haynes, guitarist Tony Shepperd, trombonist Bruce Glasberg, bassist Jason Nwagbaraocha and drummer Jon Walman. Originally named Planet Dread, The Strangeways formed in 1994, and issued their debut LP “Corporate Monkey” in 1998.