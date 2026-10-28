Parrish sod grower develops more resilient St. Augustine grass

PARRISH — A new strain of St. Augustine grass developed at Bayside Sod is adaptable to a wider range of lawn conditions than the Floratam and Bitterblue strains, its growers say.

Fusion, a proprietary blend of four St. Augustine grasses, is the first commercially available four-genotype St. Augustine blend in Florida, with a patent pending, according to Bayside.

The grass has improved disease tolerance, including resistance to lethal viral necrosis, a disease that can destroy regular St. Augustine lawns, and better insect resistance, while having a more uniform appearance across the lawn, the growers say.

Harvesting is set to begin this month. Following the initial harvest, Bayside plans to expand production by planting another 50 to 60 acres in Parrish.

Developed by the head of turf grass production at Bayside Production, Fusion has four blended strains for more resilience.

“These cultivars were bred for certain traits, and the really unique thing is it’s a blend of four varieties,” Bayside Sod President Tiffany Bailey told the Beacons. “Other St. Augustine grass is one variety, so anything that is going to attack it can wipe out the whole yard.”

Newly installed sod creates an instant lawn that takes root in about three weeks, she said, adding that because St. Augustine grass is native to Florida, it can withstand some standing water.

Bailey’s father founded Bayside Sod in 1987, she said. Her family brings a five-generation history in agriculture to the business, with a continued focus on sustainable farming practices.

“I wanted to be able to make a sustainable company and remain in agriculture, just to keep those roots grounded in what kind of got me here. At the same time, I’ve wanted to be able to adapt and provide a product that can really help them market, we believe. So, this is a great opportunity for us to kind of put our stamp on things,” Bailey said.

Cindy Lane is a staff writer for the Tampa Bay Beacons. She can be reached at clane@tbnweekly.com.