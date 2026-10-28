‘Phil Collins Story’ to visit Van Wezel

SARASOTA — “The Phil Collins Story” will be presented on Thursday, Nov. 5, 7 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.

Tickets start at $36. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

From the creators of the smash hits “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” and “R.E.S.P.E.C.T. — The Aretha Franklin Story” comes an electrifying new docu-concert: “The Phil Collins Story.” It’s a high-energy, hit-packed party that takes you on a nostalgic ride from Collins’ chart-topping days with Genesis to the unforgettable solo anthems you know by heart—and even the Oscar-winning magic of his Disney hits.

Sing along, clap along, and feel every beat as this concert experience brings Collins’ legendary music to life with stunning visuals, dynamic projections, and powerhouse musical talent. It’s a journey through decades of iconic songs, unforgettable moments, and pure feel-good energy.

From the first note to the final encore, the hits keep coming — and the party never stops.