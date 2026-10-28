The reaper is knocking at the door but the Rays have refused to answer

We’ll always have Game 4.

No matter what the future holds, no matter how the 2026 World Series ends, Tampa Bay will always have the memory of one of the great comebacks in franchise history.

Staring at the face of elimination while trailing by a run in the bottom of the 12th inning in Game 4 Tuesday night, the Rays put together four consecutive hits to beat the Brewers 4-3 and live for another day.

Tell me, is it enough?

After three losses and a heavy dose of ridicule, have the Rays rediscovered their dignity?

“For those who haven’t been keeping up with the Tampa Bay Rays, this game is who we are,” said Game 1 starter Nick Martinez, who pitched two shutout innings in relief. “We (haven’t) been playing our best game, and that’s a team that will capitalize on that.

“If we stick to how we played today, we can make a miracle happen.”

The odds say that is extremely doubtful. None of the previous 25 teams that have begun a World Series with three consecutive losses has even forced a Game 6, let alone won four in a row.

But after what you watched Tuesday night — and early Wednesday morning — are you confident in betting against the Rays?

“There’s so much love in this room,” said left-hander Ian Seymour. “This is a group that doesn’t want to go our separate ways, so we’re fighting for one more day with each other. And thankfully, we got that. And (Wednesday) we’re going to show back up and fight for another day after that.

“We really don’t want it to end, and thankfully it didn’t tonight.”

Oh, but it was close.

Seymour, who had a blown save in Game 2 after giving up a sixth inning home run to Sal Frelick, briefly lived through a similar nightmare in Game 4. Brought in to begin the 12th inning, Seymour worked a 2-2 count to leadoff hitter Cooper Pratt before an 83-mph sweeper caught too much of the plate and was crushed to leftfield for a homer.

That’s when the plastic tarps went down in the visitor’s clubhouse at Tropicana Field. That’s when TV cameras rushed to get in position for the Brewers celebration.

“Fortunately, the boys had my back,” Seymour said. “That’s the kind of team this is.”

For the record, manager Kevin Cash used 21 of the 26 players on the roster, including all of the position players.

Of all the storylines to expect with the Rays facing elimination in Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday night, having a parade of relievers carry the day was pretty low on Tampa Bay’s Bingo card.

Through the first three games of the series — all Tampa Bay losses — the bullpen had a hideous 6.21 ERA across 11 2/3 innings of work. With Milwaukee relievers posting a 1.38 ERA over 13 innings, an argument could be made that the bullpens were the biggest difference in the two teams.

But when starter Griffin Jax exited after giving up a tying homer to the first batter of the fifth inning, Rays relievers threw six innings of shutout ball before Seymour gave up the homer.

“It was good to show people who we are. Who we really are,” said reliever Kevin Kelly, who came in immediately after Jax and threw one shutout inning. “The games have been so close, all the games (except Game 3) decided by one run. It feels like flipping a coin every night.”

As for Game 5 on Wednesday, pitching plans are anybody’s guess.

Steven Matz, Cole Sulser and Garrett Cleavinger did not pitch on Tuesday, but they’ve not thrown a lot of high-leverage innings in the postseason.

As for the starters?

“I’m going to pitch,” Martinez said. “If they need me.”

How about you, Drew Rasmussen?

“I haven’t been told anything yet.”

Do you expect to pitch?

“I’ve got a feeling I will.”

Even closer Bryan Baker, who threw two innings for the first time all season in Game 4, seemed prepared to go back-to-back.

“I feel good, man. I haven’t thrown much in the last week so it was like a reset for me,” Baker said. “Physically, I feel pretty good.”

Their hopes of an historic comeback are still frighteningly slim, but better than 24 hours ago.

“We were down to our last inning. Our last three outs,” said shortstop Taylor Walls. “And guys were still fighting their tails off, trying to get on base. We had to answer or else the season was over, so the guys were pretty motivated.”

No one knows where the season goes from here, but at least the final chapter is not the story of a team that went down in four games without a whimper.

“The number of guys that had to contribute to get us across the finish line while getting a win in any way possible, I think it sums up our season pretty well,” Baker said.