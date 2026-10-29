Around town: Manatee news briefs

Nominations open for Manatee Spirit awards

BRADENTON — Manatee Community Foundation is accepting nominations for the 2027 Spirit of Manatee Awards, an annual celebration honoring the individuals, businesses, and organizations whose generosity, leadership, and commitment to service strengthen the Manatee community.

Local nonprofit organizations are encouraged to nominate deserving individuals and organizations whose contributions have made a meaningful impact. The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, Dec. 4.

“The Spirit of Manatee Awards provide an opportunity to shine a light on the people and organizations who give so much of themselves to make our community stronger,” said Yolanda Mancha, interim CEO of Manatee Community Foundation. “Every day, individuals and organizations are making a difference, often without seeking recognition. These awards allow us to celebrate their generosity, dedication, and the lasting impact of their service.”

Nominations are being accepted in five categories:

• Young Spirit Award: Recognizes an outstanding young person under 21 who demonstrates a commitment to volunteerism and service.

• Community Spirit Award: Honors a business, foundation, or service club making a meaningful impact through community support.

• Charles Clapsaddle Community Spotlight Award: Celebrates a nonprofit professional whose work strengthens the community.

• Leadership Spirit Award: Recognizes an individual or couple demonstrating exceptional generosity and community leadership.

• Mary E. Parker Lifetime Spirit Award: Honors an individual or couple whose lifelong commitment to philanthropy and service has made a lasting difference.

Deadline for nominations is Dec. 4. Additional information, nomination forms, and a list of past award recipients are available at https://manateecf.org/nonprofits/spirit-of-manatee/.

$38.45M Gulf-front estate heads to auction

LONGBOAT KEY– An expansive new-construction estate rising on nearly two private Gulf-front acres here will soon go to auction. Listed for $38.45 million, bidding is scheduled to open Friday, Nov. 6, via online marketplace conciergeauctions.com. The sale will culminate live in London on Nov. 20 at The Connaught in Mayfair.

Designed by Sweet Sparkman Architecture & Interiors, the estate is substantially complete, with many of its finishes and selections already chosen and secured.

“Sweet Sparkman Architecture has laid the foundation for something genuinely rare and the buyer who acquires this property will have the unique opportunity to complete an architecturally significant world-class residence in one of Florida’s most sought-after coastal communities,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and co-founder of Concierge Auctions. “With the architecture, the setting, the scale, it’s exactly the kind of singular offering our platform was built to present to buyers who understand what irreplaceable Gulf-front real estate truly means.”

As envisioned by Sweet Sparkman Architecture & Interiors, the residence will span more than 32,000 total square feet, with 11 bedrooms, 13 full bathrooms, and four half bathrooms. A foyer will open to an expansive great room overlooking the Gulf, while the primary suite plans feature dual spa-inspired bathrooms and bespoke dressing rooms. Multiple guest suites and a guest-level kitchenette round out the home’s interior accommodations.

The home will feature a showpiece entertaining kitchen alongside a separate chef’s kitchen, formal dining room, temperature-controlled wine cellar, office, lounge, and dedicated private cinema space. Beyond the main residence, a detached guest house and separate pool house offer additional privacy and flexibility for guests or staff.

The home has a private beach and an attached seven-car garage.

MammoLink to open breast imaging center

BRADENTON — MammoLink has opened its first-ever physical location, a new breast imaging at 1720 Manatee Ave. E.

Its grand opening was Oct. 17.

The new center is designed around convenience, specialization and faster answers, offering 3D screening and diagnostic mammography, breast ultrasound and expert interpretation by fellowship-trained breast radiologists, the company said in a press release.

The center will also provide closely coordinated care with Dr. Heidi Emrani, a breast surgeon affiliated with HCA Florida Healthcare.

“Women should not have to wait weeks for answers or navigate a fragmented system during one of the most stressful moments of their lives,” said Dr. Ryan Polselli, founder and CEO of MammoLink®. “Our Bradenton center was created to provide expert breast imaging, faster results and a more connected path forward—all in one convenient location.”

Avelo sets new flights to Dallas regional airport

SARASOTA/BRADENTON — Avelo Airlines has announced exclusive nonstop service between Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) and North Dallas/McKinney National Airport (DTX). Avelo is the first and only airline offering nonstop service between SRQ and DTX.

Introductory one-way fares start at $69. Travelers can make reservations at AveloAir.com. Flights will begin Wednesday, Dec. 16, with twice-weekly service on Wednesday and Saturday.

Avelo will now serve three nonstop destinations from SRQ. North Dallas/McKinney joins the airline’s nonstop service to Southern Connecticut’s Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) and Philadelphia/Delaware Valley’s Wilmington Airport (ILG).

State College of Florida marks opening of Venice weather station

BRADENTON — State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) held a celebration of the new weather station at SCF Venice on Sept. 26 during National Preparedness Month.

The weather station, named Dorothy, is one of the few professional-grade weather monitoring systems in the Tampa Bay area.

Local meteorologists and SCF STEM program students can use the weather station’s live data in weather forecasting and in science, mathematics and meteorology classes.

SCF Natural Science instructor Jason Barr, who was instrumental in coordinating the weather station’s installation, partnered with SCF leadership and administrators, the National Weather Service Tampa Bay, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Florida Atlantic University, which will maintain the weather station. He also worked with the college on reinstating its Introduction to Meteorology course, which he will teach in fall 2027.

Barr said, “Having a weather station on campus provides live, real-time, accurate data for NOAA, NWS and meteorologists. It’s going to benefit meteorology students because we can look at the data daily and weekly and create activities and assignments. The science and mathematics departments will use the data we collect in their classes. The entire region will also benefit because Sarasota County Emergency Management will be able to tap into the data.”

Barr named the weather station Dorothy, after his late grandmother, Dorothy, and the “Twister” film’s tornado-research instrument named Dorothy, based on “The Wizard of Oz” film’s Dorothy Gale character.

View the weather station’s data live online on the SenseStream website under “State College of Florida – Manatee/Sarasota.”

Manatee hosts meeting on traffic signal improvements

MANATEE COUNTY – Officials here held an open-house stile meeting Oct. 21 to share information about planned traffic signal improvements at the intersection of 26th Avenue East and 27th Street East.

The meeting took place at the pavilion on the Mixon property, 2525 27th St. E.

The proposed project would improve traffic operations and safety at the intersection by adding left-turn lanes in all directions. Currently, the intersection lacks dedicated left-turn lanes or protected left-turn signal phases. The planned improvements would provide a safer, more organized way for drivers to make left turns while improving traffic flow through the intersection.

In addition, the project would include new sidewalk connections and drainage improvements at the intersection. Construction is expected to begin in early November and is anticipated to take about one year to complete.

For more information, visit the 26th Avenue East at 27th Street East Improvement Project website.