Around town: Pasco news briefs

Lutz ER throws Halloween morning bash for families

LUTZ — HCA Florida Sunlake Emergency will open its doors to families on Halloween morning.

The freestanding emergency room will host a Fall Fun community event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 31, at 18810 State Road 54, at the corner of Sunlake Boulevard.

Kids can visit a petting zoo, jump in a bounce house, get their faces painted and watch a balloon artist at work. Games, crafts, refreshments and giveaways are also planned.

Visitors can tour the new ER, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and treats patients of all ages. It has private exam rooms, a trauma room and ambulance access. Lab work, X-rays, CT scans and ultrasounds are available on-site.

Registration is requested. Call 844-630-5295.

Servpro expands holiday toy giveaway for Pasco kids

PORT RICHEY — A local restoration company wants to put toys in the hands of even more children this year.

Servpro Team George will hold its third annual Toy Express on Thursday, Dec. 17, at its Port Richey headquarters. The company is partnering with the First Responders Children’s Foundation, with support from the Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

Last year’s event drew 496 children, many from families still recovering from the 2024 hurricanes. Many kids went home with more than one gift.

The evening brings together children, families and first responders for toys, treats and activities.

Families from Chasco K-8 Community School, which has been part of the event since it began, will again be invited. This year, the company is also extending invitations to other local groups that serve children and families.

“We live here, we work here, and we have built our business here,” said Nora George, president of Servpro Team George.

Chipotle adds six drive-thru spots across Tampa Bay

Chipotle Mexican Grill is going big on the drive-thru in Tampa Bay.

The chain has opened four restaurants in the area since August, with two more on the way before the end of the year. Each has a Chipotlane, a drive-thru lane where customers pick up orders placed online or through the app.

The locations:

Hudson: 8784 State Road 52. Opened Aug. 3.

Clearwater: 3335 Ulmerton Road. Opened Aug. 5.

Spring Hill: 4685 Commercial Way. Opened Sept. 8.

Lutz: 22820 State Road 54. Opened Oct. 20.

Apollo Beach: 5571 U.S. 41 North. Opens Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Wesley Chapel: 32157 Mercantile Drive. Set to open in November.

All are open 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Each restaurant hires about 30 workers. Benefits include an annual crew bonus, a debt-free college degree program and mental health care for employees and their families. Apply at chipotle.com/careers.