Around town: Tampa news briefs

Hillsborough public schools ranked among best

TAMPA — Some two dozen elementary and middle schools in the Hillsborough County Public Schools have been ranked among the best in Florida in the 2027 U.S. News & World Report Best Schools rankings.

The rankings recognize schools based on student performance in mathematics and reading, while also considering socioeconomic factors.

“This recognition is a reflection of the incredible work happening every day in our schools,” said Superintendent Van Ayres. “Our students continue to rise to high expectations because of the dedication of our teachers, school leaders, staff and families. We are proud to see so many of our schools recognized among Florida’s best, and we remain focused on providing each student with an exceptional education that prepares them for their future.”

The elementary schools among the top 200 in Florida are:

• Bryant Elementary School – No. 25

• McKitrick Elementary School – No. 27

• Grady Elementary School – No. 42

• Bevis Elementary School - No. 70

• Roosevelt Elementary School – No. 74

• Gorrie Elementary School - No. 95

• MacFarlane Park Elementary Magnet School - No. 97

• Northwest Elementary School - No.122

• Chiles Elementary School - No. 144

• Pride Elementary School – No. 159

• Roland Park K-8 Magnet School – No. 160

• Mitchell Elementary School – No. 166

• Clark Elementary School – No. 182

• Mabry Elementary School – No. 184

The following middle and K-8 schools were ranked among the top 200 in Florida:

• Walker Middle Magnet School – No. 34

• Coleman Middle School – No. 61

• Martinez Middle School – No. 69

• Williams Middle Magnet School – No. 79

• Roland Park K-8 Magnet School – No. 90

• Wilson Middle School – No. 92

• Maniscalco K-8 School – No. 114

• Dorothy C York Pk-8 Magnet School – No. 153

• Randall Middle School – No. 163

Students presented excellence awards

The Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners recognized five outstanding young people Wednesday, Oct. 21, as the board presented its Youth Excellence and Achievement Awards (YEA! Awards) during its regular meeting.

The YEA! Awards recognize middle school and high school students in Hillsborough County who display initiative, innovation, and commitment to themselves and others, while pursuing leadership excellence.

Leadership awards were presented to Vanshika Prabhu, of Roland Park K-8 Magnet School, and Arman Ahluwalia, and Hillsborough High School IB. This award recognizes students who have demonstrated 21st Century skills including critical thinking, communication, collaboration, and creativity in how they led others academically, in extracurricular programs, or in service to the community.

Volunteer or Community Service awards went to Amelia Dashner, of Martinez Middle School, and Zach Hartman, of Sickles High School. This award recognizes students who have dedicated substantial time to serving their community.

The Success Despite Difficult Odds award was presented to Kelsie Meister, of Sickles High School. This award recognizes students who have persevered through challenges to make a positive impact on others.

Raymond James awards $1M to United Way Suncoast for disaster resiliency

United Way Suncoast has received $1 million from Raymond James to strengthen disaster response and recovery across Hillsborough, Pinellas, Sarasota, Manatee, and DeSoto counties.

The Raymond James Relief Fund will support United We Emerge, United Way Suncoast’s disaster resilience initiative which brings together government agencies, nonprofits, and community partners to coordinate emergency resources and connect residents with assistance. The fund will also help identify unmet needs and support mid- and long-term recovery.

The investment builds on United Way Suncoast’s response to hurricanes Helene and Milton in 2024. United Way Suncoast raised and distributed $1.2 million in disaster recovery, helping support more than 148,000 people and 56,000 households.

“Raymond James’ investment gives us greater capacity to respond quickly, bring the right partners to the table, and make sure resources reach our neighbors when they need them most,” said Kourtney Sanchez, CEO of United Way Suncoast. “We know recovery doesn’t end when the immediate crisis passes. This support will help us stay with communities for the long term while also building the relationships and systems that make our region more resilient before the next emergency occurs.”

“As a longtime United Way partner, Raymond James is proud to invest in their ability to lead critical response for our community in times of need,” said Scott Curtis, Chief Operating Officer, Raymond James. “This grant will help ensure families and local organizations have access to support before, during, and after times of crisis. Strong partnerships like this help communities emerge stronger and better prepared for the future.”

Hamilton cast to feature at Germain library

TAMPA — A free event at the John Germain Public Library will feature cast members from the National Broadway Tour of Hamilton presenting prepared readings at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct.. 28.

Special gifts from HAMILTON will be provided to the first 100 attendees.

The Tony-Award winning musical is performing at the Straz Center through Nov. 8.

Nominations open for Women’s Hall of Fame

HILLSBOROUGH — Help recognize outstanding women making a difference in Hillsborough County by nominating them to be considered for the Women’s Hall of Fame.

The WHOF program celebrates the achievements of Hillsborough County women who have made significant contributions in areas such as social services, education, philanthropy, the military, and public service to improve the lives of residents. The honor is given to up to three incredible recipients each year; over 40 women have been recognized since the program started more than 10 years ago.

Nomination forms are available at HCFL.gov/WHOF and will be accepted until 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. For questions, contact Jaida Clark at 813-635-7403.

FEMA launches new option to buy flood insurance

ATLANTA — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has launched a new tool to purchase a National Flood Insurance Program policy completely online through Floodsmart.gov. The tool is accessible nationwide to anyone living in one of the almost 22,700 participating NFIP communities.

“I’ve seen firsthand how floodwaters devastate American communities,” said FEMA Administrator Cameron Hamilton. “We are making it easier for people to reduce their financial risk and protect what they’ve spent their lives building. With this new digital tool, you can get a quote and buy a flood insurance policy in a matter of minutes. This innovation demonstrates how FEMA is working to cut bureaucracy and deliver results to the American people.”

You can get a quote on Floodsmart.gov after providing basic information about your building. Once you receive your quote, you will have the option to purchase a policy online or through an insurance agent. If you choose to purchase online, you can do so on Floodsmart.gov in just a few minutes. If you choose to purchase through a local or national carrier, you can share your quote details with your insurance agent, or Floodsmart.gov will offer the contact information of three licensed state insurance agents.

To learn more about flood insurance, get a quote and purchase a policy, visit www.floodsmart.gov/policy-quote.

Vision Institute gets multimillion dollar gift from Glazers

TAMPA — Lions World Vision Institute has announced a multimillion-dollar gift from the Glazer family to expand access to vision care for area children and families.

In recognition, the organization’s new Vision Health Center in Ybor City will be named the Glazer Vision Health Center.

Expected to open in 2027, the facility will provide comprehensive vision care all under one roof, building upon the Glazer Family Foundation’s longstanding partnership with Lions World Vision Institute. For nearly two decades, the Glazer Family Foundation has committed to full-treatment vision correction for underserved children, providing more than 200,000 free eye screenings and 25,000 free pairs of prescription glasses throughout Tampa Bay.

Over the next five years, the Glazer Vision Health Center and Mobile Vision programs have the potential to provide vision care to nearly 190,000 children. The center is projected to serve 23,000 children annually. A mobile vision service operated by the Glazer foundation will expand its service into 11 new counties.

“Our family believes every child deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential, and access to quality vision care plays a vital role in making that possible,” said Tampa Bay Buccaneers Owner and Glazer Family Foundation Chairman Darcie Glazer Kassewitz. “We are grateful for partners like Lions World Vision Institute who are aligned with our vision and look forward building upon our work at the Glazer Vision Health Center.”

Since 2021, Lions World Vision Institute has served as the operator of the Glazer Family Foundation’s Mobile Vision Clinic, staffing and equipping the clinic with a prescription lens lab and a full selection of eyeglass frames.