Bilheimer Capitol Theatre to present Brian Kilmeade

CLEARWATER — Brian Kilmeade will bring his “Uniting The States Tour” to the Tampa Bay area for a show on Saturday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.

Tickets start at $75.25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400. All guests attending the show will also take home a copy of Kilmeade’s new book, “Uniting the States: Crucial Moments That Forged the American Miracle.”

Kilmeade has been on the air for six hours a day, five days a week, since 2006. Not many broadcasters can say that. After joining Fox News in 1997, he was soon named co-host of “Fox & Friends,” where he still thrives today. The show powered its way to the top spot in morning cable TV in 2000 and remains there to this day.

Kilmeade hosts his nationally syndicated radio show, “The Brian Kilmeade Show” on Fox News Talk. He also hosts “One Nation with Brian Kilmeade” which airs on the Fox News Channel on Saturday nights.