Clearwater Fire Chief Chad Pittman to retire from the fire service after 36 years

Clearwater Fire Chief Chad Pittman announced Oct. 23 that he will retire Dec. 11 after more than 36 years of service.

Pittman has served communities across Pinellas County, including Palm Harbor, East Lake, Largo and Clearwater.

“After more than 36 years of service in Pinellas County, my wife and I are ready to retire and begin our next chapter,” Pittman said in a retirement letter. “I make this decision with deep gratitude for the people I have worked alongside and the communities I have been fortunate to serve.”

In the letter, Pittman also expressed appreciation for the members of Clearwater Fire & Rescue, including fire administration, Local 1158 leadership, firefighters and beach lifeguards, and his confidence in the department’s future.

Pittman will continue serving as fire chief through his anticipated final day and has committed to supporting a smooth leadership transition.

City leadership is working with fire administration and union leadership to discuss next steps and ensure continuity of operations, according to a news release.

More information regarding interim leadership will be shared as decisions are finalized.