Docu-concerts ‘Phil Collins Story’ to visit Ruth Eckerd Hall

CLEARWATER — Paquin Exhibitions & Theatrical will present “The Phil Collins Story,” a live docu-concert celebrating the life and music of Phil Collins, to the Tampa Bay area on Friday, Nov. 6, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.

Tickets start at $51.25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

For a complete list of tour dates and more information, visit www.philcollinsstory.com.

The production celebrates the Academy Award, Grammy, and Golden Globe–winning performer and songwriter. “The Phil Collins Story” is more than a show — it’s a full-on celebration of one of music’s greatest icons. The high-energy, hit-packed party takes you on a nostalgic ride from Collins’ chart-topping days with Genesis to the unforgettable solo anthems and even the Oscar-winning magic of his Disney hits. This immersive concert experience brings Collins’ legendary music to life with stunning visuals, dynamic projections, and powerhouse musical talent. It’s a journey through decades of iconic songs, unforgettable moments, and pure feel-good energy.

The fall tour welcomes back fan-favorite lead vocalist Seth Eliser. Most recently, Eliser performed off-Broadway in the original companies of “Beau: The Musical” and “The Jonathan Larson Project.” A versatile performer, his touring credits include “The Lightning Thief,” “The Music Man,” and “Disney on Classic” as a featured vocal soloist with the Orchestra of Japan.

Rising to fame in the 1980s, Collins became one of the most influential artists of his generation, with songs such as “In the Air Tonight,” “Against All Odds,” “Sussudio,” and “Another Day in Paradise,” helping define his musical legacy.

Produced by Paquin Exhibition & Theatrical, the production is written and directed by Dean Elliott, the creative force behind “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” and “R.E.S.P.E.C.T. — The Aretha Franklin Experience.”