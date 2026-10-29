Happenings: A&E news and events

Tarpon Art Guild announces November exhibition

TARPON SPRINGS — For the month of November, members of the Tarpon Springs Art Association Inc. will be exhibiting at the Back Wall of the Tarpon Art Guild Gallery, 161 Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs.

The artwork will consist of original 2D works done by the members, who are all residents of the Tampa Bay area. Most, if not all, works will be available for purchase. These include oils, acrylics, pastels, color pencils, various other mediums, even including woodworking.

There will be a reception at the gallery on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend. At that reception, there will be an awards ceremony. Visitors to the gallery for the entire month will be able to vote for a Visitor’s Choice award.

Tarpon Springs Art Association Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization made up strictly of volunteers. The purpose of the organization is to promote the interest and community awareness of all forms of visual art and to provide opportunities for individuals to associate with other artists, and to share in and learn from artistic knowledge and experiences.

DFAC seeks art supplies for Trashy Treasures

DUNEDIN — If you have art supplies hiding in a closet, studio, or craft room that you’re no longer using, donate them to the Dunedin Fine Art Center and help the organization bring back Trashy Treasures for next year’s open house art supply pop-up sale.

The center is collecting gently used and new art supplies that can be easily stored and put to good use by artists and students. Donations will be sorted, priced, and sold at the center’s winter open house on Saturday, Feb. 20, giving fellow artists the chance to find great supplies at affordable prices.

Items sought include canvases, pencils and drawing supplies, paper, acrylic and oil paints, watercolors and pastels, palette knives and palettes, ceramic tools, printmaking supplies, small containers and other useful art tools.

At this time, the center cannot accept furniture, frames, artwork, mat boards, desks, lights, jewelry supplies, yarn, fabric, or other oversized items.

Drop-off dates are as follows:

• Friday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Friday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Sunday, Nov. 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Dunedin Fine Art Center is at 1143 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin.

Tampa Bay Symphony to kick off new season with concerts

The Tampa Bay Symphony invites audiences to begin its 2026–2027 season with “Wild Kingdom and Swan Dreams,” an imaginative program that travels from the playful and colorful world of animals to the timeless romance of one of classical music’s most beloved ballets.

Under the direction of Music Director Mark Sforzini, the orchestra will present three performances across the Tampa Bay area:

• Sunday, Nov. 8, 2:30 p.m. at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, Tampa

• Friday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m., at New Tampa Performing Arts Center, Tampa

• Sunday, Nov. 15, 2:30 p.m., at The Coliseum, St. Petersburg

The concert opens with Leroy Anderson’s “The Waltzing Cat,” a lighthearted classic that captures feline charm and mischief through sparkling orchestral color and infectious humor. The journey continues with “Animalia” by acclaimed American composer Sy Brandon. This vivid five-movement work paints musical portraits of remarkable creatures from the animal kingdom, including the orinoco crocodile, scarlet ibis, tricolor macaw, sloth, and jaguar. Featured soloist David Tagliarini, principal flutist of the Tampa Bay Symphony, brings these colorful musical depictions to life, highlighting the artistry and talent found within the orchestra itself.

After intermission, audiences will experience the grandeur and emotional power of Tchaikovsky’s “Suite from Swan Lake.” Drawn from one of the world’s most celebrated ballets, the suite features soaring melodies, lush orchestration, and unforgettable moments of drama and beauty.

“This program celebrates the wonder of imagination and the beauty of great storytelling through music,” said Judy Rowland, president of the Tampa Bay Symphony Board of Directors. “From the playful character of Anderson’s music and the vibrant imagery of Animalia to the sweeping elegance of Swan Lake, these concerts offer audiences a memorable and engaging orchestral experience.”

For information, visit tampabaysymphony.org.

Artist lineup announced for SHINE Mural Festival

ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance will present the SHINE Mural Festival, taking place Nov. 6-15. For 10 days, artists from across the world will transform walls throughout St. Petersburg into vibrant works of public art, celebrating creativity, community, and the power of place.

Now entering its 12th year, SHINE continues to build on St. Petersburg’s reputation as one of the nation’s premier destinations for public art. Throughout the festival, residents and visitors are invited to experience the creation of new murals, meet the artists behind the work, and participate in a series of events that celebrate the city’s thriving arts community. The 2026 artist lineup features Jacksun, Texas; Regan “Chroma Creature” McCreight, Florida; Osiris Rain, North Carolina; Whitney Holburn, Florida; Jon Murrill, Virginia; Merritt Horan Capurro, Florida; Michele Del Campo, Florida; Eric “ESH” Hornsby, Florida; Hiero Veiga, Florida; Lewis Hobson, United Kingdom; Starve, Florida; Daniel White, United Kingdom; Ashley Cassens, Florida; Ellis Warren, United Kingdom; and Alyssa Marie, Florida.

For more information, including a list of events, visit www.shineonmurals.com.

Off-Central Players to stage ‘Destroying David’

ST. PETERSBURG — The Off-Central Players, a 501c3 not-for-profit professional theatre company, will present the Southeast premiere of “Destroying David,” by Jason Odell Williams. The production will run Nov. 12-22 at the Off-Central Players’ black box theater, 2260 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.

Tickets range from $20-$40, For tickets, visit www.theoffcentral.com.

A sharply witty and provocative exploration of life, love, and the meaning of art itself. This bold new production stars Debbie Yones and is directed by Alexa Pérez.

In “Destroying David,” an unnamed tour guide (Yones) leads the audience on what appears to be a private tour of Michelangelo’s David in the Galleria dell ’Accademia di Firenze. As the guide shares the fascinating history and precarious physical condition of the famous sculpture, the tour quietly gives way to grief, as they confide the death of their son and the story becomes profoundly personal.

“What struck me immediately about ‘Destroying David’ is how honestly it handles the messy, unpredictable reality of grief and how it gives us permission to laugh right through the pain,” said Pérez. “We’re creating a journey where the audience isn’t just watching a story about art. They’re actively taking part in a shared human experience that is funny, raw, and a reminder that art isn’t meant to be locked away or elevated on a pedestal; it’s a living, breathing tool we use to process loss and stay connected to one another.”

Pérez holds a Bachelor of Arts in Performing Arts from the University of Tampa. She is a graduate of the Emerging Arts Leader Fellowship at American Stage and is currently both an artist in residence and the associate artistic producer at The Studio@620. Ms. Yones is as an actor and director whose work has shined on the Off-Central Player’s stage and beyond. Her acting credits with OCP include Something Clean, Art, Rasheda Speaking, and Breadcrumbs.

Church to present traveling exhibition

ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Thomas’ Art Project is pleased to present “The Sacred Pilgrimage: Gaudi and Galban” art exhibition, a statewide traveling showcase featuring paintings by Cuban American artist and physician AGalban, inspired by Antoni Gaudí’s iconic Sagrada Família. The exhibition runs from Nov. 6 to Dec. 1, at St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church, 1200 Snell Isle Blvd. NE, St. Petersburg.

An opening reception will take place Friday, Nov. 6, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the church.

AGalban conceived the series after experiencing a profound spiritual vision during a near-death heart episode while visiting the Basilica of Sagrada Família in Barcelona. The artwork features 25 evocative paintings reimagining the basilica’s Passion Façade, paired with architectural photographs. The show has been co-curated by Antonio Permuy and Tarin Mohajeri and is made possible with support from the Gobioff Foundation and regional cultural grants.

Each year The St. Thomas’ Art Project invites national and local artists to exhibit and sell their work in the church’s sanctuary. St. Thomas’ has installed professional lighting and display system to showcase each artist’s work. Visit www.stthomasstpete.org/art-project.html.

William Shatner to bring his heavy metal outfit to Ferg’s

ST. PETERSBURG — William Shatner will beam down to St. Petersburg in February. Instead of exploring strange new worlds, he’ll be going full heavy metal with his band. William Shatner & The *uckers will perform on Saturday, Feb. 27, 7 p.m., at Ferg’s Pavilion, 1320 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.

For information and to purchase tickets, visit https://fergspavilion.com/events/.

The legendary actor, performer, bestselling author, recording artist and actual space traveler will lead his band as they perform a live headline performance that may be one of the most gloriously unexpected concerts ever announced in Tampa Bay. Shatner is best known for his role as James Tiberius Kirk in the original 1966 “Star Trek” television series. A decade after the show’s cancelation, “Star Trek” was resurrected, with Shatner reprising his famous role in a string of feature films.

Now 95, Shatner — who never slows down — has launched William Shatner & The *uckers. He made his live heavy-metal debut at Riot Fest in Chicago with The *uckers, unleashing his unmistakable theatrical delivery over full-force rock arrangements that included Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train,” Motörhead’s “Ace of Spades” and Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” along with original music tied to his upcoming heavy-metal project, “What the F Is Heavy Metal?”

The band will arrive in St. Petersburg in February for the show at Ferg’s Pavilion.

“I feel like I’m living in a dream right now,” said Ferg’s founder and owner Mark Ferguson. “The Rays just won the American League pennant, the World Series is coming back to St. Petersburg next week, we just celebrated Ferg’s Pavilion being voted one of Tampa Bay’s Best of the Bay concert venues — and now today we get to announce that William Shatner is coming here to headline a heavy-metal band. William Shatner! At Ferg’s Pavilion! How amazing is that?”

Strawberry Festival’s 2027 theme celebrates generations of tradition

PLANT CITY — The Florida Strawberry Festival recently revealed the theme for its 92nd annual event: “A Timeless Tradition.”

For more than nine decades, generations have walked through the gates of the Florida Strawberry Festival, creating memories that have become traditions of their own. The 2027 theme celebrates the familiar sights, sounds, tastes and experiences that continue to bring guests back to Plant City year after year.

“Sometimes the simplest things say the most,” said Kyle Robinson, Florida Strawberry Festival president. “As we began thinking about 2027, we kept coming back to the things that have stood the test of time. The festival continues to grow and evolve, but at its heart, it is still about agriculture, family, community and creating memories together. ‘A Timeless Tradition’ gives us an opportunity to celebrate that.”

A new theme is created each year to offer patrons a glimpse of the experience awaiting them at the 11-day event. It also provides a common thread for vendors, FFA chapters, organizations, corporate partners and exhibitors as they create parade floats, displays and other elements throughout the festival.

In developing the 2027 theme, festival officials looked to the people, places and moments that have helped shape the event over the years. Photographs and festival materials from decades past provided inspiration for a design that feels familiar while still looking ahead.

The Florida Strawberry Festival is an 11-day community event celebrating the strawberry harvest of Eastern Hillsborough County. The 92nd annual Florida Strawberry Festival will run March 4-14 in Plant City. For more information, visit flstrawberryfestival.com.

Sarasota Rising to present Living Arts Festival

SARASOTA — Sarasota Rising will present the 2026 Living Arts Festival, running Nov. 8-15. The festival offers a week of entertainment across Sarasota and Manatee counties, bringing together arts and cultural organizations. Four signature events anchor the week, inviting families, performers, and arts lovers to celebrate the region’s Cultural Coast while supporting arts education in local schools.

The festival grew from a simple idea: our community is strongest when it shares a stage. Theatre companies, dance studios, music groups, visual artists, and cultural venues will join forces throughout the week, while residents and visitors explore the full range of local talent in a unified celebration.

Education is at the heart of the festival, supporting teachers and students in public and private schools. The organization promotes music, art, theater, and dance as essential subjects that help children develop creativity, confidence, collaboration, and communication. These skills serve young people well into adulthood. Ticket sales and community participation sustain this work and provide young artists with room to grow.

The festival opens Sunday, Nov. 8, with Harmony & Hue, a free afternoon celebration at the Art Ovation Hotel. Guests will enjoy dancing, singing, live performances, and visual art, along with a first look at the week ahead.

On Monday, Nov. 9, Rising Stars presents a live talent competition. Sarasota’s boldest singers, dancers, and performers will compete as local celebrity judges score each act in real time. Winners will take home cash prizes. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for those under 18.

For the complete festival schedule, event details, and ways to support local arts education, visit www.SarasotaRising.org.

Freaker’s Ball at Skipper’s to double as Damon Fowler benefit concert

TAMPA — Due to Damon Fowler’s recent medical emergency, his Freaker’s Ball show on Friday, Oct. 30, at Skippers Smokehouse is now also a benefit concert for him and his family. The event will feature Fowler’s band alongside many special guests, with all proceeds going directly toward his medical expenses. The concert will still feature the original Freaker’s Ball Halloween theme, complete with costume prizes.

The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. For tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/4umw4x46.

Fowler’s fan club has also set up a Go Fund Me to help with his medical expenses and donations can be made here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/damon-fowler-support-for-recovery

Florida’s Gulf Coast has produced a plethora of distinctive musicians, from the blues of Tampa Red to jazz greats Cannonball and Nat Adderley to former Allman Brothers guitarist Dickey Betts to The Outlaws. Tampa’s Damon Fowler, a masterful singer, guitar player and songwriter, has absorbed the best of and furthered the work of the region’s definitive artists. A hard driving troubadour, his music is steeped with soul and representative of the many styles that make up the roots of American music. He gained the respect of his peers given his featured slot in Butch Trucks Freight Train Band and his side gig as guitarist in the Dickey Betts Band. Critics have compared Fowler’s guitar work to Johnny Winter and Jeff Beck, while his slide guitar is reminiscent of the late Duane Allman.

Fowler’s 2021 Landslide Records release, “Alafia Moon,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Chart, spent four months in the Top 20, and was nominated for a BMA in the Blues/Rock category. His follow up record, “Damon Fowler and Friends, LIve At The Palladium,” garnered strong airplay throughout the United States and Europe. His latest release, “Barnyard Smile,” features eight new original Fowler compositions plus distinctive covers of Bo Diddley and Jerry Reed tunes and combines all of the influences that have shaped his distinctive blues career.

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