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The Straz Center presents comedian Iliza Shlesinger on Nov. 6.

The Straz Center presents comedian Iliza Shlesinger on Nov. 6. [ Photo courtesy of THE STRAZ CENTER ]

Iliza Shlesinger brings her show to the Straz

By Tampa Bay Beacons

3 minutes ago

TAMPA — Comedian Iliza Shlesinger will perform on Saturday, Nov. 6, 7 p.m., in Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.

Tickets start at $49.40. Visit strazcenter.org.

Shlesinger is an acclaimed stand-up comedian, actress, writer and television host. In 2008, she became the first woman and the youngest contestant to win NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” competition. The Dallas, Texas, native learned her comedic skills with improv troupes from her hometown. After college, she moved to Los Angeles and quickly anchored herself in the comedy scene with her high-energy storytelling, rapid-fire delivery and sharp social commentary. She’s had six stand-up specials on Netflix, moving to Amazon Prime for her seventh and latest, “A Different Animal.”

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