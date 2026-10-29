Learn more about the 3 candidates running for Seminole City Council

Three candidates are running for two seats on the Seminole City Council. Incumbents Ray Beliveau and Kadi Hendricks Tubbs are seeking reelection against political newcomer Mike Lurie.

The Tampa Bay Beacons recently asked the candidates a series of questions. First, we asked them to provide some biographical information.

Ray Beliveau

Years in Seminole: Ray has lived in Seminole for over 38 years. He is married, with two adult children and four grandchildren.

Education and Military Service: A Navy veteran, Ray received his draft notice at the time he earned his associate degree. Following his service, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering (BSME).

Professional Experience: Ray built his career as a manufacturing engineer and manager with local companies.

Community Involvement: Since retiring, Ray has actively embraced community service:

• Participated in the Citizen’s Academy, which deepened his appreciation for the Seminole community.

• Founding member of the Seminole Fire Rescue Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), where he has twice served as Vice President and President and now Past President.

• Received the “Community Contributor” Award for the team’s efforts assisting during Hurricanes.

• Part of the city’s 50th Anniversary and part of the City/SPC Library, 20th Anniversary Committees.

• As an incumbent, he currently serves as the 1st Vice President for the Suncoast League of Cities (SLC).

Mike Lurie

Years in Seminole: Apart from my college years, I have lived in Seminole for all 47 years of my life.

Education: I graduated from Seminole High School with honors in 1997. In 2001, I graduated from FSU with my AA and bachelor’s degree in computer and information science with a minor in Mathematics. After starting my IT company in 2002, I became a CompTIA A+ Certified Professional, and I graduated from the St. Petersburg Chamber of Commerce Entrepreneurial Academy.

Professional Experience: I followed in my father, Ed Lurie’s, footsteps and became an entrepreneur. I founded Oakhurst Technology and Computer Services after graduating from FSU in the summer of 2001. I successfully operated that business, in Seminole, until it was sold to a competitor in 2016. I then began full-time management of the family business managing commercial real estate rentals. Since doing so, I have maintained an occupancy rate of well over 90%, hitting the 100% mark several times.

Community Involvement: I have served as a Director of the Rotary Club of Seminole and as president in 2024-25. I led our club through the devastating 2024 hurricane season. We staged water and ice distribution to the barrier islands after Helene and were the first organization to do so. We organized hurricane supply drives with the Chamber. Our club was awarded a District Governor’s Citation that year. I have also served as a director on the boards of the Seminole Chamber and Temple Beth El. I secured a Rotary grant to purchase 15 laptops for college-bound seniors in need graduating from Seminole High. I have volunteered as the IT support for Temple Beth El.

Notable Endorsements: Ken Burke, Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller; Janet Long, Pinellas County Commissioner (Retired), Florida State Representative (Retired), Seminole City Council Member (Retired); Jim Olliver, Seminole City Council Member (Retired), Provost of St. Petersburg College Seminole Campus (Retired); Suncoast Tampa Association of Realtors

Kadi Hendricks Tubbs

Years in Seminole: Since 1978. I grew up in Seminole and raised my family in this community.

Education: Attended Seminole Elementary School and graduated from Seminole High School and Troy University in Troy, Alabama.

Professional Experience: Local business owner, real estate broker and property manager; president of the nonprofit Operation: Military Matters; former television news reporter and anchor in the Tampa Bay and Fort Myers areas; and former local newspaper columnist for Seminole Beacon “Mom 2 Mom.”

Community Involvement: President of Operation: Military Matters, the nonprofit founded by my daughter Graci, which has shipped more than 14,000 care packages to deployed service members. Currently involved with the Seminole Chamber of Commerce and previously served three years on the Seminole Recreation Board. Organized Seminole Elementary School’s centennial celebration in 2015. Longstanding involvement with local schools, youth sports and community service.

Notable Endorsements: Suncoast Tampa Association of REALTORS.

• Why do you think you’re the best candidate for Seminole City Council?

Beliveau: I’m honored and inspired to run for a second term. I lead by example and am very cost, quality and schedule driven. I am a dedicated servant that’s a voice for residents, ensuring local choices are made by local voices. I’m a strategic thinker, team player and family oriented.

I have supported initiatives like — yearly balanced city budgets that maintain debt free. Council’s spokesperson for saving Seminole’s PSTA bus route 58. Championed the design/build of the Seminole’s “Circle of Military Honor.”

Lurie: I am committed to thoughtful, responsible public policy that strengthens our community, enhances quality of life, and reflects Seminole’s values.

I am a 47-year resident. I have 25 years of experience as an entrepreneur. I have a 22-year track record of serving our community. I understand the issues that are facing Seminole, and I have the experience to help solve them.

As part of my career, I have developed professional relationships and some personal friendships with public officials in Seminole, Largo, Pinellas Park, Pinellas County and the Seminole Fire District. This makes me the ideal candidate to serve as a member of the Council.

Tubbs: Seminole is where I grew up, raised my family and built lasting relationships. Since my appointment in March, I have brought a business owner’s perspective, a commitment to transparency and a willingness to ask questions before making decisions. My experience in real estate, property management and nonprofit leadership helps me evaluate budgets and understand residents’ concerns. My journalism background strengthens my research and communication skills. I listen, do my homework and explain my decisions. I want to preserve what makes Seminole special while making thoughtful investments in its future.

• What do you think is Seminole’s biggest immediate challenge?

Beliveau: Seminole inherited an old and under-sized stormwater system. Funding (via stormwater fees and grants) and correctly prioritizing needed repairs and key improvements will be a continued balancing act. Key to success is our strong Public Works team, who in conjunction with a capable consultant will ensure the city meets this challenge head on.

Lurie: Like so many other cities and counties in Florida, it is Amendment 3. From a budgetary standpoint, the City of Seminole runs a pretty tight ship and already has one of the lowest millage rates in Pinellas County. I think that the Council and the City Manager have done a fairly good job at preventing waste, fraud, and abuse.

If Amendment 3 passes, there is not any room in Seminole’s budget to maintain the current level of service while making the mandated spending cuts. Some tough choices will have to be made.

Tubbs: Seminole’s biggest immediate challenge is meeting infrastructure and public safety needs while keeping costs manageable for residents and businesses. We must balance essential services, aging infrastructure and rising costs through clear priorities and realistic budgets. That means examining spending carefully, seeking grants and partnerships, and considering ongoing operating costs before making commitments. Residents deserve to understand how their money is being spent and how those decisions will benefit the community.

• What do you think will be Seminole’s three most pressing issues over the next three years?

Beliveau: Along with the stormwater challenge, Seminole has the need to replace its aging recreation center. We need a new, modern and storm safe complex. The challenge will be to continue to provide full service in the current facility while developing / building a new facility. Also our fire district needs an additional station, and the plan is to build in the Bay Pines area of Seminole. The third is the need to get more out of the Repetto property, which is currently only an overflow parking area. The property/buildings need updating, modernizing so it can become an added community amenity.

Lurie: 1. Disaster preparedness. We need to harden our infrastructure, especially stormwater management, so we are ready for the next hurricane.

2. Balancing the budget. The state has shown its willingness to defund local municipalities and introduce unfunded mandates. It will be difficult to maintain essential services without raising revenues in this environment.

3. Local Rule. The Legislature is methodically chipping away at local rule. They are trying to control local policy from Tallahassee. The State is forcing a one-size fits all approach while ignoring the unique needs of each community. They should allow each municipality to make these decisions.

Tubbs: First, maintaining reliable public safety services and completing the Bay Pines fire station. Second, improving stormwater infrastructure and maintenance to reduce flooding risks and protect property. Third, completing and responsibly managing community investments, including the recreation center, Veterans Circle of Honor and Repetto property. Across all three, affordability will be essential. We must consider construction costs, future maintenance and staffing, seek outside funding when available, and keep residents informed about progress and spending.

• The council has been discussing the potential impact of Amendment 3. If it passes, what approach do you think the city should take to offset the loss of property tax revenue?

Beliveau: As a homeowner I too don’t enjoy paying taxes. However as a Councilor, I know Amendment 3 will drastically impact the city’s ability to provide the services our citizens enjoy. I envision a review of potential reduced funding, new budget vs various services, and consider actions like non-ad valorem taxes and fees. Fees like fire services, parks, parking, waste collection, recreation usage and an increase of our low millage rate. Thus, in reality a tax shift for all vs. homeowners only. Along with possible cuts like library hours, parks availability, public works projects and recreation offerings and hours.

Lurie: The city already has a plan to reduce nonessential services. These cuts will hopefully provide enough room in the budget to maintain essential services such as policing and fire rescue. If there is a shortfall the city will be forced to add non-ad valorem assessments for these essential services.

For non-essential services, there should be a referendum to decide whether or not Seminole residents would like to increase the millage rate to maintain the current level of non-essential services or to reduce them or cut them completely.

Tubbs: The city should begin with a transparent, department-by-department budget review, prioritizing essential services and identifying savings before considering replacement revenue. We should evaluate contracts, administrative costs, project timing, grants and shared-service opportunities. Any proposed assessment or fee should receive careful public review, including its effect on seniors, disabled veterans, renters and businesses. I would not support automatically replacing every lost tax dollar with another charge. The goal should be meaningful taxpayer savings while protecting essential services and maintaining a financially responsible budget.

• What are issues affecting Seminole that you feel the current City Council has not addressed?

Beliveau: Over the past three years, the city and council have effectively addressed the challenges Seminole faces as a medium municipality with big city needs. One area that needs and could use attention is the strategic and smart annexation of adjacent properties, and especially local businesses that call Seminole home.

Lurie: Permitting. Permitting. Permitting. Permitting. Did I say permitting? If I didn’t, it’s permitting. This is what inspired me to run for office.

The permitting process in most municipalities in Pinellas County, including Seminole, is broken. It takes far too long. This adds unnecessary delays, expense and heartache, especially to residents and businesses who have already suffered through a natural disaster and are trying to rebuild.

Not only have I heard stories, but I have personally witnessed new businesses go under before they even open their doors. They run out of funding waiting for their permits. This must be fixed.

Tubbs: I would like to see City Council meetings streamed and archived online so residents who cannot attend can stay informed. We also need more consistent, plain-language communication about city spending, projects and opportunities for public input. I started my Facebook page, “Kadi Hendricks Tubbs – Serving Seminole,” to share meeting agendas, recaps and community updates. My journalism background helps me make information accessible. As a current council member, I share responsibility for improving communication and ensuring residents feel their questions and concerns are heard.