Madeira Beach eases landscaping rules to speed storm recovery

Madeira Beach homeowners rebuilding after the hurricanes could soon have an easier time passing final inspections and moving back into their homes, under landscaping changes city commissioners advanced Oct. 14.

Commissioners voted unanimously on first reading to revise Chapter 106 of the city’s land development regulations. The ordinance loosens general landscaping requirements, resolves conflicts within the city code and with state law, and sets new standards for artificial turf and for landscaping in public rights of way.

The biggest change addresses a problem many rebuilding homeowners have run into. City code requires 25% of a lot to be covered by live vegetation such as grass or plants. At the same time, the city caps the impervious surface ratio, the share of a lot that can be covered by buildings, driveways and other surfaces water can’t soak through, at 65% in single-family zones and 70% in multifamily zones.

A homeowner who builds to that limit is left with only 5% to 10% of the lot for materials such as shell, gravel or artificial turf, said Joe Petraglia, the city’s community development planner. Homeowners who go past that often fail the landscape inspection. Without passing it, they can’t get a certificate of occupancy, which is required before anyone can legally live in a rebuilt home.

The ordinance would let shell, gravel and similar materials, already allowed west of Gulf Boulevard, count toward the requirement citywide.

“This would essentially speed up closing out permits for people that are rebuilding after the hurricane,” Petraglia said.

The ordinance also updates the city’s tree regulations to comply with state law, adds an updated list that allows more tree species, and resolves a conflict between city turf rules and state preemption for single-family homes.

Petraglia said the proposal has been in the works for several months. It first came up at a June workshop and then went before the Planning Commission three times.

Asked whether the changes would put existing homes or approved plans out of compliance, Petraglia said, “No, nothing would become nonconforming.”

Under the new turf standards, residential property owners could cover as much of their lots as they want with artificial turf, as long as it meets the requirements written into the code. Commercial properties are excluded.

“As long as the turf meets these standards that we’re putting in the code, then the turf can cover as much of the lot as the owner wants,” Petraglia said.

Owners who install turf in the public right of way remain responsible for it. If the city needs to maintain or remove that turf, it must give at least seven days’ notice, and the adjacent property owner must reimburse the city for the cost. Turf along state roads “would still need to meet state requirements,” Petraglia said.

Voters to decide on November elections

Madeira Beach voters will decide Nov. 3 on three proposed charter amendments, including one that would move the city’s municipal general election from March to the November general election ballot.

“Just wanted to state that the purpose for this change is merely voter turnout,” Commissioner Housh Ghovaee said.

Far more residents vote in November than in March, Ghovaee said, and holding city races alongside state and federal elections would also save the city money.