Manatee County reports first dengue case

The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County has reported the first confirmed human case of locally acquired dengue.

Spread by mosquitos, the disease can cause sudden onset of fever, severe headache, eye, muscle and joint pain and bleeding. Gastrointestinal symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea may also be present in some cases. Dengue symptoms usually last four to seven days. The disease is often diagnosed incorrectly because the symptoms are similar to influenza and other viruses.

Dengue hemorrhagic fever is a rare but more severe form of dengue infection that can be fatal if not recognized and treated with supportive care.

The health department and Manatee County Mosquito Control are coordinating surveillance and prevention efforts by source reduction and aerial spraying.

Health officials remind the community to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes by taking these basic precautions:

Drain standing water

• Drain water from garbage cans, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flowerpots or any other containers where sprinkler or rainwater has collected.

• Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances and other items that aren’t being used.

• Empty and clean birdbaths and pet water bowls at least once or twice a week.

• Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don’t accumulate water.

• Maintain swimming pools in good condition and ensure they are appropriately chlorinated. Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use.

Cover skin

• Clothing: If you must be outside when mosquitoes are active, cover up. Wear shoes, socks, long pants and long sleeves.

• Repellent: Apply mosquito repellent to exposed skin and clothing. Always use repellents according to the label. Use mosquito netting to protect children younger than 2 months old.

Cover doors and windows with screens

• Repair damaged screening on windows, doors, porches, and patios.

Repel

• Use EPA-registered insect repellents with one of the following active ingredients. When used as directed, EPA-registered insect repellents are proven safe and effective, even for pregnant and breastfeeding women.

• DEET

• Picaridin (known as KBR 3023 and icaridin outside the U.S.)

• IR3535

• Oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE): Plant-derived ingredient

• Para-menthane-diol (PMD)

• 2-undecanone: plant-derived ingredient

The department continues to conduct statewide surveillance for mosquito-borne illnesses, including West Nile virus, Eastern equine encephalitis, St. Louis encephalitis, malaria, chikungunya and dengue. Residents of Florida are encouraged to report dead birds to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

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