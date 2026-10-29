Sarasota Youth Opera to present ‘Rootabaga Country’

SARASOTA — Sarasota Youth Opera will present Rachel J. Peters’ one-act opera “Rootabaga Country” on Saturday, Nov. 7, 5 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 8, noon, at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple St.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students. Visit SarasotaOpera.org.

“Rootabaga Country” is a whimsical journey of imagination, family, and self-discovery based on Carl Sandburg’s 1922 book, “Rootabaga Stories.” The opera follows a family of a father and two children as they journey through the imaginative landscape of Rootabaga Country to learn more about the mother they miss. Along the way, they discover that love and belonging come in many forms, offering a gentle, resonant reflection on curiosity, courage, and the shape of family. Musically crafted for young voices yet rich in character, “Rootabaga Country” blends playful storytelling with heartfelt themes.

Since its inception in 1984, the Youth Opera Program at Sarasota Opera has become a national model for opera education, offering instruction from noted professionals in the opera industry and participation in main stage opera productions, concerts, and summer programs. Each year, the Sarasota Youth Opera presents a fully staged production with Sarasota Opera’s world class orchestra, sets, and costumes, with Youth Opera members aged 8-18 performing alongside professional artists.

Youth Opera member Abril Sanchez-Rodriguez, 12, who plays Please Gimme in this year’s production, said: “This is my first main role, and it is amazing to be in the center of the story. I love everything about this magical and whimsical opera. I hope the audience will feel what I feel and be uplifted by the beautiful music.”