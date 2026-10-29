The Pasco & North Pinellas Fishin’ Report

Guide bites

Capt. Cody Albright (727) 992-3918: Capt. Cody has been working backwaters to avoid the windy conditions we’ve been seeing, sticking to creeks, canals and inside the Cotee and Anclote rivers. Working the first half mile or so of both rivers has been producing a mix of trout, reds and snook using live sardines. He notes that locating pockets of fish is taking more time, as the change in weather has them moving a lot, but when found, they are bunched up and feeding. There still are live sardine schools on the grass flats early in the day, but as water cools they will be harder to find. That’s when live shrimp become a bigger factor in success. Jigs with soft plastics also produce when trout are the target. The sand holes on the grass flats off the Hudson Beach area have been holding some big ones, and casting jigs to every hole he could spot has been producing trout up to 24 inches. Schools of reds have also been pushing into protected backwater areas, including by the Energy Management Center just south of the Cotee River. The mangroves, spoils and bars around the mouth of the Anclote River also have been holding a good number of reds. He’s spotted some small tarpon rolling around the U.S. 19 Bridge in the Cotee River. They are great to spot on light tackle.

Capt. Josh Fritz (352) 345-9304: Capt. Josh reports that the inshore bite has been strong, particularly on redfish. He’s finding schooling fish up to 29 inches on bars and outside hard-bottom points but also in some backwater areas. On one recent trip some 30 were caught and released. Look for schools of mullet, as the reds have been with them on many days. Live sardines have been the best bait, though cut bait is another option now that the schools of sardines are harder to find some days. Trout are on the shallow flats around sand holes, grass and bars. While they are around in good numbers, they are still adjusting to the cooler water and the bite will be hit-or-miss until they settle into a fixed feeding pattern. Snook are pushing into backwater areas in more numbers. Look for them in creeks up and down the coast on high water. He hasn’t been offshore much due to windy conditions, but if the weather permits, start fishing live shrimp on the bottom around rocks in 22 feet of water for big mangrove snapper. Move out to between 35 and 40 feet for hogfish, where there have been some good catches by boats that have been braving the wind and big seas.

Capt. Matt Cowden (727) 534-6603: Capt. Matt has been putting many of his anglers on inshore slams (trout, red and snook) on the same trip. The wind of late has been making things difficult, but tucking into backwaters that are somewhat protected allows a good shot at scoring all three species now that water temperatures are in the ideal range for active feeding. Everyone is waiting for the fall run of cobia and mackerel to begin, as both move south for the winter.

Tackle shop roundup

The Rusty Bucket (727) 645-6598: Capt. Bill says Pasco-area water temperatures fell into the high-60s after a string of cool nights last week. Trout fishing picked up nicely, with fish on many shallow grass flats. Throwing a jig with a soft-plastic paddle tail is a good way to cover a lot of water quickly to locate them. Many of the fish landed on his trips have been quite large. Fish also have been around channels, small islands and the grass beds around the stilt house off the Cotee River. Among live baits, shrimp is king. Shrimp also is tops for redfish and black drum, which are bunching up right now. Despite the cooler water, the mackerel schools remained around. Chumming in 10 feet of water has been the best way to draw them in around Anclote Key area. Shrimp or a shiny lure of any type gets them. Juvenile tarpons are in many backwater areas along the coast. Look for them around the deeper pockets and free-line a live pinfish or sardine to get them. White, soft-plastic jerk baits or swim baits also work. Overcast days have been better, along with the low-light periods very early or late in the day.

Tarpon Trading Company (727) 937-1488: Larry reports some regulars at the shop took a trip out of Anclote to rocky bottom 60 miles offshore, scoring some giant mangrove snapper, red snapper, red and gag grouper. Wind has been a problem for offshore anglers, but the anglers are waiting for the next opportunity to get out to the area known as the Elbow, where they suspect the time is right for even better action. Inshore, customers have been bagging some trout on the grass beds along the Fred Howard Park causeway, and off the beach there. They are reporting a lot of short fish, so it takes some time to work your way through the throwbacks to get some keepers. Live shrimp or jigs are top baits. The shallow flats just north of the causeway there, as well as from the causeway south to Sunset Beach have been holding some redfish. This is skinny water sight fishing and requires a stealthy approach to anything that looks like redfish pushing water as they feed. A customer who lives on the Anclote River reported taking some nice reds from her dock. The fish were pulled off an oyster bar within casting distance.