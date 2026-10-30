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Kay WalkingStick (b. 1935) Niagara, 2022 Oil on panel in two parts The New York Historical, purchased through the generosity of Agnes Hsu-Tang and Oscar Tang; Nancy Newcomb; Anonymous; Barry Barnett; Helen Appel; Belinda and Charles Bralver; Dorothy Tapper Goldman; Margi and Andrew Hofer; Louise Mirrer; Jennifer and John Monsky; Suzanne Peck and Brian Friedman; Pam and Scott Schafler; Barbara and Elliott Wagner; and Linda Ferber, 2023.2ab

Kay WalkingStick (b. 1935) Niagara, 2022 Oil on panel in two parts The New York Historical, purchased through the generosity of Agnes Hsu-Tang and Oscar Tang; Nancy Newcomb; Anonymous; Barry Barnett; Helen Appel; Belinda and Charles Bralver; Dorothy Tapper Goldman; Margi and Andrew Hofer; Louise Mirrer; Jennifer and John Monsky; Suzanne Peck and Brian Friedman; Pam and Scott Schafler; Barbara and Elliott Wagner; and Linda Ferber, 2023.2ab [ © Kay WalkingStick ]

An artistic dialogue across eras

‘Kay WalkingStick / Hudson River School’ explores the intersection of Indigenous art and American history

By Tampa Bay Beacons

52 minutes ago

ST. PETERSBURG — “Kay WalkingStick / Hudson River School” will open on Saturday, Nov. 7, during National Native American Heritage Month, at the James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art, 150 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.

Developed by The New York Historical, the exhibition showcases landscape paintings by the renowned contemporary Cherokee artist Kay WalkingStick in conversation with classic works from The New York Historical’s collection of 19th-century Hudson River School paintings including work by the illustrious painter Albert Bierstadt. This exhibition is the result of a close collaboration between the artist and Wendy Nālani E. Ikemoto (Native Hawaiian), former chief curator at The New York Historical. For information, visit thejamesmuseum.org.

“Bringing Kay WalkingStick’s works to St. Petersburg allows our visitors to experience landscape paintings from a fresh, vital perspective,” said Caitlin Pendola, associate curator at The James Museum. “By pairing 19th-century Hudson River School works with contemporary Indigenous paintings, this exhibition prompts us to consider how lived experiences shape our perspectives of the land we share, and how it is represented in the American story.”

John Frederick Kensett (1816–1872) Pulpit Rock, Nahant (Nahant Rock and Seashore), 1859 Oil on canvas The New York Historical, The Robert L. Stuart Collection, the gift of his widow Mrs. Mary Stuart, S-84
John Frederick Kensett (1816–1872) Pulpit Rock, Nahant (Nahant Rock and Seashore), 1859 Oil on canvas The New York Historical, The Robert L. Stuart Collection, the gift of his widow Mrs. Mary Stuart, S-84 [ The Robert L. Stuart Collection, the gift of his widow Mrs. Mary Stuart, S-84 ]

The exhibition spotlights how WalkingStick’s work connects to and diverges from the Hudson River School tradition and explores art’s role in shaping humankind’s relationship to the land. By examining and highlighting contemporary Indigenous art in the changing discourse of American art history, the exhibition celebrates a shared reverence for nature and galvanizes critical discussions on land dispossession and its reclamation by Indigenous peoples and nations.

“I hope viewers will leave the museum with a renewed sense of how beautiful and precious our planet is,” said Kay WalkingStick. “Also, that they depart with the realization that those of us living in the western hemisphere are all living on Indian Territory. These are certainly straightforward, even obvious, thoughts, but I believe they are concepts easily forgotten. It’s easiest to simply get on with our lives. We are all responsible for the health of our planet. We are all responsible to see that our legislators honor the many treaties made with the American Indians throughout our history and that Native rights are honored. Painting is a visual language. This is what my paintings are saying to you.”

Highlights of the exhibition’s more than 30 works include WalkingStick’s paintings inspired by Hudson River School artists examples of her early painted sculptural abstractions inspired by nature; and several of her most recent paintings — like “Niagara” and “Sagebrush Cholla” — which overlay geographically specific abstract Indigenous patterns onto representational landscapes in order to re-assert an Indigenous presence long erased in European settlers’ depictions of North America as a pristine and unpopulated wilderness. Native American objects on loan from the artist and other museum collections, including woven baskets and a ceramic jar, offer insight into WalkingStick’s source patterns and artistic process.

Albert Bierstadt (1830-1902) Indian Encampment, Shoshone Village, 1860 Oil on millboard The New York Historical, The Robert L. Stuart Collection, the gift of his widow Mrs. Mary Stuart, S-52
Albert Bierstadt (1830-1902) Indian Encampment, Shoshone Village, 1860 Oil on millboard The New York Historical, The Robert L. Stuart Collection, the gift of his widow Mrs. Mary Stuart, S-52 [ Photo by OPPENHEIMER EDITIONS/The Robert L. Stuart Collection, the gift of his widow Mrs. Mary Stuart, S-52 ]

Showcasing WalkingStick’s work alongside both Euro-American and Indigenous traditions of art, the exhibition demonstrates the complex ways the artist contends with and interweaves these artistic lineages. “Niagara” is grouped with two paintings of the iconic waterfalls by Louisa Davis Minot (1788-1858), which are among the few known works by her hand and rare examples of early 19th-century landscape paintings by a Euro-American woman. These works position WalkingStick within a lineage of women landscape painters in the Hudson River region while also considering the critical differences between the two artists’ approaches: Minot’s composition includes generic Indigenous figures to distinguish the site as North American, while WalkingStick uses a culturally specific Haudenosaunee pattern to mark the land as Indigenous.

Other works from The New York Historical’s collection demonstrate the Hudson River School artists’ attempts to forge landscape into an expression of national and cultural identity. These include Asher B. Durand’s “Catskill Study, N.Y.,” ca. 1870, which invites direct communion with nature; Albert Bierstadt’s 1860 painting “Indian Encampment, Shoshone Village,” which promoted U.S. expansion westward; and John Frederick Kensett’s “Pulpit Rock, Nahant,” from 1859, depicting the touristic allure of coastal nature.

“In Kay’s paintings, landscapes are imbued with agency, through which contemporary Indigenous peoples and cultures exert their robust presence in history and modern society. Kay WalkingStick — long admired for her humanity, erudition, and grace — has been a trailblazing visual historian for 60 years,” said Agnes Hsu-Tang, board chair of The New York Historical.

Louisa Davis Minot (1788-1858) Niagara Falls, 1818 Oil on linen The New York Historical, Gift of Mrs. Waldron Phoenix Belknap Sr. to the Waldron Phoenix Belknap Jr. Collection, 1956.4
Louisa Davis Minot (1788-1858) Niagara Falls, 1818 Oil on linen The New York Historical, Gift of Mrs. Waldron Phoenix Belknap Sr. to the Waldron Phoenix Belknap Jr. Collection, 1956.4 [ © Kay WalkingStick ]

Kay WalkingStick is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma with Cherokee/Anglo heritage. Her six-decade career is both a visual record of her life experience and her attempt to present Native American history as a crucial part of America’s history. She draws on formal modernist painting traditions as well as the Native American experience to create works that connect the immediacy of the physical world with the spiritual. Attempting to connect the present with the past, her complex works hold tensions between representational and abstract imagery. Her paintings represent a knowledge of the Earth and its sacred quality. WalkingStick’s work is in many museum collections.

Asher B. Durand (1796-1886) East Branch of the Ausable River, 1837-1878 Oil on canvas Long term loan courtesy of Mr. Chet Schmitt, New Britain Museum of American Art, 2003.76LTL.
Asher B. Durand (1796-1886) East Branch of the Ausable River, 1837-1878 Oil on canvas Long term loan courtesy of Mr. Chet Schmitt, New Britain Museum of American Art, 2003.76LTL. [ Photo by RICK ODELL/Image courtesy of New Britain Museum of American Art ]
Kay WalkingStick (b. 1935) July Low Water, 2010 Oil and palladium leaf on panel in two parts Courtesy the artist and Hales, London and New York. Photo by JSP Art Photography
Kay WalkingStick (b. 1935) July Low Water, 2010 Oil and palladium leaf on panel in two parts Courtesy the artist and Hales, London and New York. Photo by JSP Art Photography [ © Kay WalkingStick ]
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