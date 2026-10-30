Catherine Randazzo to direct ‘American Rebels’ at Florida Studio Theatre

SARASOTA — “American Rebels,” an original revue created by Rebecca Hopkins and Richard Hopkins with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser, will run Nov. 4 through March 21 in Goldstein Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre, 1239 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota.

Tickets start at $37. Visit www.floridastudiotheatre.org.

From “Born in the U.S.A.” to “Man in the Mirror,” this celebratory cabaret honors the iconic artists who used their music to challenge, inspire, and bring people together.

The American spirit has always been driven by those willing to question the status quo. Celebrate the rebellious nature of America through the music of artists who challenged convention, inspired change, and gave voice to new generations. Featuring unforgettable songs like “Blowin’ in the Wind,” “What’s Going On,” “The Gambler,” and “True Colors,” this joyous musical journey celebrates the rebels, dreamers, and visionaries who helped shape the American story.

“American music has always reflected who we are as a country — our struggles, our triumphs, our differences, and our shared dreams,” said Rebecca Hopkins, FST executive director. “Throughout our history, music has given us a way to challenge the status quo, speak out against injustice, celebrate our freedoms, and sometimes just have a little fun. American Rebels brings these songs together to tell the story of a country that has never been afraid to question itself, push boundaries, and always push for a better tomorrow.”

The cast includes Joe Casey, who has appeared in “59th Street Bridge,” “Take It to the Limit,” “Blue Suede Shoes,” “American Pie,” and more FST productions throughout the years. He is joined by Andrew Harvey, making his FST debut. Harvey’s recent credits include “Once,” “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story,” and “Come from Away.”

Also returning is Sarah Hund. Last season, she appeared in both “Lucky Stiff” and “Three Pianos.” She reunites with Devin McDuffy for this production; he also was in “Three Pianos” last winter. Hund’s favorite credits include “Into the Woods,” “Les Misérables,” and “9 to 5 the Musical.” McDuffy’s credits include “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” and “The Wizard of Oz.”

The creative team includes Catherine Randazzo, director; Paolo Perez, music director; Christian “CC” Allen, drums; Andrew Gray, lighting designer; Madison Queen, costume designer; Jesús Rivera, sound designer; and Katherine Dunham, sound and light board operator.

“American Rebels” is part of FST’s three-show Winter Cabaret subscription, which also includes “Sailing: Yacht Rock and Beyond,” filled with smooth songs from the ’70s and ’80s, along with “Laughing Matters (Volume 7): Cranes Over Paradise,” a lighthearted musical comedy that pokes fun at everything we love about life on the Suncoast.