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Summer Bohnenkamp stars as Annie Wilkes in Jobsite’s production of “Misery,” running through Nov. 8 at the Straz Center.

Summer Bohnenkamp stars as Annie Wilkes in Jobsite’s production of “Misery,” running through Nov. 8 at the Straz Center. [ Photo by JAMES ZAMBON/Photo courtesy of JAMES ZAMBON PRODUCTIONS ]

Happening this weekend: Bay Area concerts and activities

By Tampa Bay Beacons

19 minutes ago

Oct. 30

Hairball

Friday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m.

Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater.

www.rutheckerdhall.com

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show”

Friday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m.

Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater.

www.rutheckerdhall.com

Amir Schuman

Oct. 30-31, 8:30 p.m.

Clearwater Comedy Club, Clearwater.

www.clearwatercomedyclub.com

Daniel Neihoff

Friday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m.

Coastal Lifestyle House Concerts, Dunedin.

www.CoastalLifestyleConcerts.com

Sonic Live in Concert

Friday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m.

Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg.

themahaffey.com

Little Stranger

Friday, Oct. 30, 9:30 p.m.

Jannus Live, St. Petersburg.

www.jannuslive.com

The Florida Orchestra: John Williams @ 95

Friday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m.

The Straz Center, Tampa.

floridaorchestra.org

Juelz

Friday, Oct. 30, 10 p.m.

The Ritz Ybor, Tampa.

www.theritzybor.com

Tampa Metropolitan Improv

Friday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m.

Carrollwood Cultural Center, Tampa.

carrollwoodcenter.org

Chayanne

Friday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m.

Benchmark International Arena, Tampa.

www.ticketmaster.com

2026 Freaker’s Ball

Friday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m.

Skipper’s Smokehouse, Tampa.

skipperssmokehouse.com

Don “DC” Curry

Oct. 30-31

Funny Bone Comedy Club, Tampa.

tampa.funnybone.com

Oct. 31

Ghostbusters in Concert

Saturday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m.

Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater.

www.rutheckerdhall.com

Little Stranger with Badfish

Saturday, Oct. 31, 9:30 p.m.

Jannus Live, St. Petersburg.

www.jannuslive.com

Nightmare on Channelside featuring 21 Savage

Saturday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m.

Benchmark International Arena, Tampa.

www.ticketmaster.com

Dead Poet Society and Honey Revenge

Saturday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m.

The Orpheum, Tampa.

www.theorpheum.com

Eli Brown

Saturday, Oct. 31, 10 p.m.

The Ritz Ybor, Tampa.

www.theritzybor.com

Nov. 1

The Carpenters Songbook: A Live Celebration

Sunday, Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m.

Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater.

www.rutheckerdhall.com

The Florida Orchestra: John Williams @ 95

Sunday, Nov. 1, 2 p.m.

Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg.

floridaorchestra.org

Daniel Sloss

Sunday, Nov. 1, 7 p.m.

Tampa Theatre, Tampa.

tampatheatre.org

Nick Shoulders

Sunday, Nov. 1, 7 p.m.

The Orpheum, Tampa.

www.theorpheum.com

Martin Moreno

Sunday, Nov. 1, 6 p.m.

Side Splitters, Tampa.

www.sidesplitterscomedy.com

Continuing

“Dracula”

Through Nov. 1

Francis Wilson Playhouse, Clearwater.

www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org

“Misery”

Through Nov. 8

The Straz Center, Tampa.

strazcenter.org

“Hamilton”

Through Nov. 8

The Straz Center, Tampa.

strazcenter.org

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Tampa Bay Beacons
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