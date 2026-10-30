Happening this weekend: Bay Area concerts and activities

Oct. 30
Hairball
Friday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m.
Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater.
www.rutheckerdhall.com
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show”
Friday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m.
Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater.
www.rutheckerdhall.com
Amir Schuman
Oct. 30-31, 8:30 p.m.
Clearwater Comedy Club, Clearwater.
www.clearwatercomedyclub.com
Daniel Neihoff
Friday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m.
Coastal Lifestyle House Concerts, Dunedin.
www.CoastalLifestyleConcerts.com
Sonic Live in Concert
Friday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m.
Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg.
themahaffey.com
Little Stranger
Friday, Oct. 30, 9:30 p.m.
Jannus Live, St. Petersburg.
www.jannuslive.com
The Florida Orchestra: John Williams @ 95
Friday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m.
The Straz Center, Tampa.
floridaorchestra.org
Juelz
Friday, Oct. 30, 10 p.m.
The Ritz Ybor, Tampa.
www.theritzybor.com
Tampa Metropolitan Improv
Friday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m.
Carrollwood Cultural Center, Tampa.
carrollwoodcenter.org
Chayanne
Friday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m.
Benchmark International Arena, Tampa.
www.ticketmaster.com
2026 Freaker’s Ball
Friday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m.
Skipper’s Smokehouse, Tampa.
skipperssmokehouse.com
Don “DC” Curry
Oct. 30-31
Funny Bone Comedy Club, Tampa.
tampa.funnybone.com
Oct. 31
Ghostbusters in Concert
Saturday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m.
Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater.
www.rutheckerdhall.com
Little Stranger with Badfish
Saturday, Oct. 31, 9:30 p.m.
Jannus Live, St. Petersburg.
www.jannuslive.com
Nightmare on Channelside featuring 21 Savage
Saturday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m.
Benchmark International Arena, Tampa.
www.ticketmaster.com
Dead Poet Society and Honey Revenge
Saturday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m.
The Orpheum, Tampa.
www.theorpheum.com
Eli Brown
Saturday, Oct. 31, 10 p.m.
The Ritz Ybor, Tampa.
www.theritzybor.com
Nov. 1
The Carpenters Songbook: A Live Celebration
Sunday, Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m.
Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater.
www.rutheckerdhall.com
The Florida Orchestra: John Williams @ 95
Sunday, Nov. 1, 2 p.m.
Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg.
floridaorchestra.org
Daniel Sloss
Sunday, Nov. 1, 7 p.m.
Tampa Theatre, Tampa.
tampatheatre.org
Nick Shoulders
Sunday, Nov. 1, 7 p.m.
The Orpheum, Tampa.
www.theorpheum.com
Martin Moreno
Sunday, Nov. 1, 6 p.m.
Side Splitters, Tampa.
www.sidesplitterscomedy.com
Continuing
“Dracula”
Through Nov. 1
Francis Wilson Playhouse, Clearwater.
www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org
“Misery”
Through Nov. 8
The Straz Center, Tampa.
strazcenter.org
“Hamilton”
Through Nov. 8
The Straz Center, Tampa.
strazcenter.org