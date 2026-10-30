Invitational “buy-and-take” exhibition returns to Dunedin Fine Art Center for the holidays

DUNEDIN — An opening reception for “Deck the Halls & Walls,” the 40th annual holiday invitational, will take place on Friday, Nov. 6, 6 to 8 p.m., at Dunedin Fine Art Center, 1143 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin.

Admission is free for DFAC members and $15 for nonmembers. Visit DFAC.org.

The festive evening features original artwork, handcrafted gifts, and more than 1,000 artist-made ornaments. A beloved holiday tradition, “Deck the Halls & Walls” invites visitors to discover and purchase original artwork by local artists in a festive buy-and-take exhibition. Shoppers will find a variety of artwork, fine jewelry, and more than 1,000 handmade holiday ornaments, offering unique options for seasonal gift giving or personal collecting. A cash bar will also be available throughout the evening.

The opening will help kick off Dunedin’s premier art weekend.

The weekend continues Nov. 7 and 8 with the 62nd annual Art Harvest, hosted by the Junior League of Clearwater-Dunedin at Highlander Park. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, this outdoor juried arts festival brings together hundreds of creators and features artisan booths, a VIP Lounge, and a dedicated children’s craft area.

Dunedin Fine Art Center will also be open during Art Harvest weekend, inviting festivalgoers to continue their art-filled experience with a visit to the galleries and the DLM Children’s Museum, which will offer free admission during Art Harvest. Visitors can explore four exhibitions currently on view at DFAC:

• “The Tender Weight” brings together Black men painters connected to the Tampa Bay area, each presenting a distinct perspective through the visual language of painting.

• “The Only Lasting Truth” features artworks created to transform, deteriorate, and ultimately disappear over the course of the exhibition.

• “Intimate Monument” explores grief, memory, and the enduring impulse to create in the face of loss.

• “Guiding Stars: Quilter’s Crossing 2026 Quilt Challenge” acknowledges the 250th anniversary of the United States through the language of quilting, inviting reflection on inspiration, direction, and the forces that guide us forward.

“Deck the Halls & Walls” will continue through Dec. 24 at the Dunedin Fine Art Center. Visit DFAC.org.