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Así las fastidia (Les Caprices de Goya de Salvador Dalí), 1977, heliogravure from Goya's etching reworked by Dalí with drypoint with stencil coloring Collection of The Dalí Museum, St Petersburg, FL (USA); Gift of Douglas and Alice Alsobrook, 1997.2.7

Así las fastidia (Les Caprices de Goya de Salvador Dalí), 1977, heliogravure from Goya's etching reworked by Dalí with drypoint with stencil coloring Collection of The Dalí Museum, St Petersburg, FL (USA); Gift of Douglas and Alice Alsobrook, 1997.2.7 [ ©Salvador Dalí Museum, Inc. St. Petersburg, FL 2026 ]

New Dalí Museum exhibition reveals how the artist mined art history

By Tampa Bay Beacons

54 minutes ago

ST. PETERSBURG — This fall, The Dalí Museum will present “Dalí: Disruption + Devotion,” a special exhibition exploring how Salvador Dalí made the European tradition the raw material of his own art, restaging its great predecessors to claim a place among them.

Co-organized with the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, through a collection of rarely lent works, the exhibition will open on Saturday, Nov. 7, at The Dalí Museum, One Dalí Boulevard, St. Petersburg. The exhibition will continue through April 18. Featuring 64 paintings and works on paper spanning five centuries, “Dalí: Disruption + Devotion” places Dalí’s work in context with renowned predecessors including El Greco, Diego Velázquez, Luis Meléndez and Francisco Goya.

“These classical works were essential to Dalí,” said Hank Hine, executive director of The Dalí Museum. “By weaving together the compositional mastery of the past with the restless imagination of his own time, Dalí set out to join the artists he studied and in doing so, showed that art remains a living conversation, one that honors its origins even as it pushes into new territory.”

Rather than rejecting tradition, the exhibition argues that Dalí continuously returned to it, reworking classical compositions, religious imagery, portraiture and still-life painting into psychologically charged and technically daring new forms. Organized by six thematic sections — Fantasy and Nightmare; The Last Old Master; Velázquez and the Portrait; Not So Still Life; Higher Callings; and Inexorable Time — the exhibition reveals Dalí as a painter who mined the whole history of art to fashion himself into its latest heir.

Nature Morte Vivante (Still Life-Fast Moving), 1956, Oil on canvas Collection of The Dalí Museum, St. Petersburg, FL (USA); Gift of A. Reynolds & Eleanor Morse, 2000.12.01 ©Salvador Dalí. Fundació Gala-Salvador Dalí (ARS), 2026
Nature Morte Vivante (Still Life-Fast Moving), 1956, Oil on canvas Collection of The Dalí Museum, St. Petersburg, FL (USA); Gift of A. Reynolds & Eleanor Morse, 2000.12.01 ©Salvador Dalí. Fundació Gala-Salvador Dalí (ARS), 2026 [ Photo © Daniel Portnoy, 2026 ]

“Salvador Dalí can’t be categorized easily. He was a painter, printmaker, author, filmmaker, performer, jewelry designer and much more,” said Frederick Ilchman. Ilchman is chair and Mrs. Russell W. Baker Curator of Paintings, Art of Europe, Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. “But he was also an art historian with a deep knowledge of the great European artists who preceded him. This exhibition offers an unexpected view of the famous artist, revealing that a showman could also be profound.”

Highlights of the exhibition include:

• Velázquez and Portraiture: Pairings, including Velázquez’s Infanta Maria Theresa and Dalí’s Velázquez Painting the Infanta Marguerita with the Lights and Shadows of His Own Glory, explore Dalí’s fascination with Spanish court painting, artistic identity and legacy.

• Dalí Reimagines Goya: Dalí’s Les Caprices de Goya heliogravures are shown beside Goya’s original etchings, highlighting how Dalí transformed historic imagery through surrealist interventions, dry point additions and vivid color.

• Higher Callings: Religious paintings and imagery connected to El Greco, Ribera and Orazio Gentileschi reveal how themes of mysticism, faith and transcendence continued to shape Dalí’s artistic imagination.

Set against The Dalí Museum’s permanent collection, the exhibition is further enriched by Dalí’s “Biblia Sacra” and “Changes in Great Masterpieces” series, examining his simultaneous reverence for and reinvention of religious and artistic traditions.

Accompanying the exhibition is its inaugural scholarly catalog for “Dalí: Disruption + Devotion.” Edited by the curators of the exhibition, including Ilchman and Jennifer Cohen, director of curatorial affairs at The Dalí Museum, the catalog includes contributions by Julia Vázquez, Claire Howard, Emma Kohlmayer and William Jeffett. The publication expands on the exhibition’s themes through in-depth essays and features a new interview with contemporary artist Jeff Koons, who reflects on Dalí’s enduring influence and the lasting dialogue between historical and contemporary art — a rare pairing of art’s great provocateurs, past and present.

For more information, visit TheDali.org/Disruption

El Greco (Domenikos Theotokopoulos), Greek (active in Spain), 1541–1614 Saint Dominic in Prayer, about 1605 Oil on canvas 104.7 x 82.9 cm (41 1/4 x 32 5/8 in.) Maria Antoinette Evans Fund 23.272
El Greco (Domenikos Theotokopoulos), Greek (active in Spain), 1541–1614 Saint Dominic in Prayer, about 1605 Oil on canvas 104.7 x 82.9 cm (41 1/4 x 32 5/8 in.) Maria Antoinette Evans Fund 23.272 [ Museum of Fine Arts, Boston ]
Francisco Goya y Lucientes, Spanish, 1746–1828 Ni asi la disintingue. (He cannot make her out even this way); Plate 7 from the series "Los Caprichos", Drawn and etched 1797–98, published 1799 Etching and aquatint, first edition Catalogue Raisonné: Harris 042, III, 1; Delteil 044 Platemark: 20 x 15 cm (7 7/8 x 5 7/8 in.) Sheet: 30.3 x 20.2 cm (11 15/16 x 7 15/16 in.) Gift of Miss Katherine Eliot Bullard 14.1761
Francisco Goya y Lucientes, Spanish, 1746–1828 Ni asi la disintingue. (He cannot make her out even this way); Plate 7 from the series "Los Caprichos", Drawn and etched 1797–98, published 1799 Etching and aquatint, first edition Catalogue Raisonné: Harris 042, III, 1; Delteil 044 Platemark: 20 x 15 cm (7 7/8 x 5 7/8 in.) Sheet: 30.3 x 20.2 cm (11 15/16 x 7 15/16 in.) Gift of Miss Katherine Eliot Bullard 14.1761 [ Museum of Fine Arts, Boston ]
Workshop of: Diego Rodríguez de Silva y Velázquez, Spanish, 1599–1660 Infanta Maria Theresa, 1653 Oil on canvas 128.6 x 100.6 cm (50 5/8 x 39 5/8 in.) Museum of Fine Arts, Boston 21.2593
Workshop of: Diego Rodríguez de Silva y Velázquez, Spanish, 1599–1660 Infanta Maria Theresa, 1653 Oil on canvas 128.6 x 100.6 cm (50 5/8 x 39 5/8 in.) Museum of Fine Arts, Boston 21.2593 [ Gift of Charlotte Nichols Greene in memory of her father and mother, Mr. and Mrs. Howard Nichols ]
Sainte Hélène à Port Lligat, 1956, Oil on canvas Collection of The Dalí Museum, St. Petersburg, FL (USA); Gift of A. Reynolds & Eleanor Morse, 2007.20
Sainte Hélène à Port Lligat, 1956, Oil on canvas Collection of The Dalí Museum, St. Petersburg, FL (USA); Gift of A. Reynolds & Eleanor Morse, 2007.20 [ ©Salvador Dalí. Fundació Gala-Salvador Dalí (Artists Rights Society), 2026 ]
Pompeo Batoni, Italian (Roman), 1708–1787 The Crucifixion, 1762 Oil on canvas 99.06 x 74.93 cm (39 x 29 1/2 in.) Henry H. and Zoe Oliver Sherman Fund 1987.296
Pompeo Batoni, Italian (Roman), 1708–1787 The Crucifixion, 1762 Oil on canvas 99.06 x 74.93 cm (39 x 29 1/2 in.) Henry H. and Zoe Oliver Sherman Fund 1987.296 [ Museum of Fine Arts, Boston ]
Floris Claesz. van Dijck (Dutch, 1575–1651) A Still Life with Cheese and Fruit, c. 1610–15 Oil on panel, 17 × 28 1/4 in.
Floris Claesz. van Dijck (Dutch, 1575–1651) A Still Life with Cheese and Fruit, c. 1610–15 Oil on panel, 17 × 28 1/4 in. [ Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, Rose-Marie and Eijk van Otterloo Collection,, L-R 31.2019 ]
Christ in Perspective, 1950, Red chalk on paper Collection of The Dalí Museum, St. Petersburg, FL (USA); Gift of A. Reynolds & Eleanor Morse, 2007.60
Christ in Perspective, 1950, Red chalk on paper Collection of The Dalí Museum, St. Petersburg, FL (USA); Gift of A. Reynolds & Eleanor Morse, 2007.60 [ ©Salvador Dalí Museum, Inc. St. Petersburg, FL 2026 ]
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