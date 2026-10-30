Opening: new movie releases

A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:

‘Christmas at the Kringles’

Genre: Dark comedy, action and horror

Cast: Ron Livingston, Rachel Bilson, Rob Riggle, Arden Myrin, Donald Faison, and Thomas Lennon

Director: Kevin Lewis

Rated: R

The story follows the Seversons, a family starting fresh in a quiet suburban neighborhood, whose next-door neighbors, the Kringles, celebrate Christmas year-round. What begins as charming quickly turns unsettling, as Mark and Julie grow concerned about their son’s growing attachment to the family. After a heated confrontation, Mark heads next door to bring his family home only to uncover the Kringles’ true intentions: to hypnotize and indoctrinate them. What follows is a life-or-death rescue mission, as Mark teams up with a rogue, badass Santa in a high-stakes, action-packed fight to save his family.

The film is scheduled to be released on Oct. 30 through Briarcliff Entertainment.

‘Breeder’

Genre: Horror

Cast: Daniel Doheny, Dot-Marie Jones, Maddie Phillips, and Tanaya Beatty

Director: Alex Goyette

Rated: R

Russell (Daniel Doheny) is a dedicated researcher who has spent years developing a solution to save the endangered bee population. Struggling with limited funding, Russell’s prospects brighten when a dog breeder, Patti (Dot-Marie Jones), offers to sponsor his work. Drawn into her isolated ranch, Russell soon realizes that Patti’s ambitions extend far beyond saving bees.

The film will be released by Independent Film Company and Shudder on Oct. 28.

‘The Mosquito Bowl’

Genre: Sports drama

Cast: Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård, Ray Nicholson, and Tom Francis

Director: Peter Berg

Rated: R

Following the attack on Pearl Harbor, four of America’s top college football stars set their fame aside to enlist in the Marines. As they prepare for the brutal invasion of Okinawa, they’ll play in a legendary game featuring some of the greatest players in history — a game that, for many, will be the last they ever play.

The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on Oct. 30 before its Netflix premiere on Nov. 25.

‘The Mongoose’

Genre: Action and thriller

Cast: Liam Neeson, Marisa Tomei, Ving Rhames, and Michael Chiklis

Director: Mark Vanselow

Rated: R

Accused of a crime he didn’t commit and with nothing to lose, a war hero (Liam Neeson) leads law enforcement on a cross-country car chase with the help of his brothers in arms and a sympathetic public rooting for his getaway.

The film is scheduled to be released by Samuel Goldwyn Films on Oct. 30.

‘Queen at Sea’

Genre: Drama

Cast: Juliette Binoche, Tom Courtenay, and Anna Calder-Marshall

Director: Lance Hammer

Not rated

Amanda (Juliette Binoche) and her stepfather Martin (Tom Courtenay) struggle with a moral issue that divides them. Has Amanda’s mother Leslie (Anna Calder-Marshall) who is suffering from advanced dementia, lost the ability to make critical decisions in her own best interests? And, if so, who is responsible – a spouse, a child, an institution – for making such a determination? As Amanda and Martin are forced to make increasingly difficult choices, the repercussions spiral out of their control.

The film is scheduled to be released on Oct. 30 by Greenwich Entertainment.

‘Stiletto’

Genre: Slasher horror

Cast: Gigi Gustin, Charlotte McKinney, Colleen Camp, Meghan Carrasquillo, Stephen Blackehart, and Hannah Hueston

Director: Samuel Gonzalez Jr.

Not rated

On the one-year anniversary of the brutal murder of her older sister, Lyric (Gigi Gustin) seeks retribution and works to protect the dancer community from the masked killer responsible for a wave of strip-club slayings.

The film is scheduled to be released on Oct. 30 through The Horror Section.

‘The Canvas’

Genre: Horror

Cast: Angus Macfadyen, John Real, Nicolette McKeown, Sabrina Culver, and Francesco Marzagalli

Director: John Real

Not rated

Robert (John Real) and his son Daniel (Francesco Marzagalli) live in an isolated house featuring a living, disturbing painting that brings trauma, fear, and memory to life as nightmares.

The film is scheduled to be released on Oct. 30 through Vertical.

For more movie news, visit www.TampaBayBeacons.com. Lee Clark Zumpe is the Beacons’ entertainment editor. He can be reached by email at lzumpe@TBNweekly.com.