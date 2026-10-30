‘Rocky’ returns to theaters for 50th anniversary

To mark the film’s 50th anniversary, Amazon MGM Studios, Park Circus, and Fathom Entertainment will present the remastered 4K theatrical release of Sylvester Stallone’s iconic title role performance in “Rocky,” returning to select theaters Nov. 7-11.

Starring three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone, “Rocky” received 10 Academy Award nominations and won three, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Film Editing. In 2006, the Library of Congress selected “Rocky” for preservation in the United States National Film Registry for being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

“Rocky 50th Anniversary” also showcases an exclusive featurette incorporating clips, behind-the-scenes material and interview soundbites from “I Play Rocky,” the new film from Amazon MGM Studios directed by Academy Award-winner Peter Farrelly and produced by Toby Emmerich, Christian Baha, Paul Currie, Michele Weiss, and Farrelly, alongside a greeting from the “I Play Rocky” cast. “I Play Rocky” is a Fireside and Baha production, in association with Filmnation Entertainment and International Medial Funds Management.

Following is a list of Tampa Bay area theaters with show times for the film:

• Regal Park Place, 7200 U.S. 19 N., Pinellas Park

• AMC Sundial 12, 151 Second Ave. N., St. Petersburg

• AMC Woodlands Square 20, 3128 Tampa Road, Oldsmar

• AMC West Shore 14, 210 Westshore Plaza, Tampa

• AMC Veterans 24, 9302 Anderson Road, Tampa

• AMC Riverview 14, 9390 Theatre Drive, Gibsonton

• AMC The Regency 20, 2496 W. Brandon Blvd., Brandon

• AMC Highwoods 20, 18002 Highwood Preserve Parkway, Tampa

• Regal Hollywood, 6701 Cinema Drive, Port Richey

• B&B Theaters Wesley Chapel — The Grove 16, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel

• AMC Bradenton 20, 2507 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton

Tickets are now available online and at participating theater box offices. Theater locations are subject to change. For more information, visit www.fathomentertainment.com.