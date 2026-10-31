Around town: Beaches news briefs

Sea Dog Brewing repeats as Taste of the Beaches winner

ST. PETE BEACH — Sea Dog Brewing Co. in Treasure Island has won the 2026 Taste of the Beaches, the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce announced. It is the restaurant’s second consecutive first-place finish.

The event, held Oct. 3-11, invited residents and visitors to sample featured dishes at more than 50 restaurants along the Tampa Bay beaches. Winners were determined by the number of Taste tickets redeemed at each restaurant.

Sea Dog’s winning entry paired a Texas beef barbecue sandwich with a pint of beer. The sandwich featured a half-pound of slow-roasted shredded beef in a house-made smoky barbecue sauce, topped with coleslaw and served with house-made Cajun chips. Diners chose between Blue Paw Blueberry and Owl’s Head light lager.

Angry Pepper Waterside in Madeira Beach finished second, followed by Chill Restaurant & Bar in St. Pete Beach, Coco’s Crush in Indian Rocks Beach and Taco Bus Treasure Island.

Gulf Beaches Library sets events

MADEIRA BEACH — The Gulf Beaches Public Library, 200 Municipal Drive, has scheduled the following events. For more information, visit gulfbeacheslibrary.org or find the library on Facebook, X and Instagram.

• Writers Group: Mondays, 10 a.m.

• Adult Coloring Book Group: Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to noon.

• Mah-jongg: Thursdays, 11 a.m. New and returning players welcome.

• Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30-4 p.m.

• Meditation: Fridays, 11 a.m. to noon.

• Scrabble: Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

• Uno Club: Fridays, 2 p.m.

• Storytime: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., for ages 2 and younger; Fridays, 10:30 a.m., for ages 2-4.

• Collage Club: Monday, Nov. 9, noon to 1 p.m. In this new program, participants create their own collages. Materials provided.

• Open Mic: Tuesday, Nov. 17, 6:30 p.m.

• Adult Watercolor Class: Tuesday, Nov. 24, 5-7:30 p.m. Materials provided. Cost is $30.

• International Movie: Wednesday, Nov. 4, “Those Who Remained” (Hungarian); Wednesday, Nov. 18, “Il Nido” (Italian).

• Mindful Connection: Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2 p.m. Learn techniques to pause and reconnect with yourself.

• Bring Your Own Book Club: Friday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m. In this new club, participants discuss the book they are currently reading.

• A Novel Book Club: Meets every other Tuesday at 10 a.m. Nov. 10: “Worthy Opponents” by Danielle Steel. Nov. 24: “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros.

• Book Lovers Club: Tuesday, Nov. 17, 10:30 a.m. “The Pull of the Stars” by Emma Donoghue.

• Energy Abundance Book Club: Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2:30 p.m. Title to be announced.

The library is accepting donations of gently used books. Textbooks are not accepted.

Gulf Beach Masons adopt classroom

MADEIRA BEACH — Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge No. 291 has continued its longstanding commitment to local education by adopting Ms. Heather McShane’s classroom at Gulf Beaches Elementary School for the 2026–2027 school year.

“Supporting our schools is one of the most meaningful ways we can invest in the future of our community,” lodge members said. “Teachers often spend their own money to provide materials and opportunities for their students, and we are proud to help.”

Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge also participates in the Adopt-a-Highway program, provides an annual $3,500 college scholarship, distributes holiday food baskets to families in need, and awards 12 bicycles each year to outstanding elementary school readers.

St. Pete Beach Public Library sets events

ST. PETE BEACH — The St. Pete Beach Public Library has scheduled the following events. For more information, visit spblibrary.com or call 727-363-9238.

• Tech Help Walk-In: Monday, Nov. 2, 11 a.m. to noon. Get help with the basics of phones, computers and library apps. No appointment needed.

• Storytime: Tuesdays, 10 a.m. This lively program of stories, songs and movement, for children 5 and younger and their caregivers, builds early literacy and motor skills.

• Donut Happy Hour: Wednesday, Nov. 4, 11 a.m. to noon. Adults can socialize over doughnuts and coffee.

• Necklace Workshop: Wednesday, Nov. 4, 11 a.m. Jewelry designer and educator Laura Van Buskirk of Laura Clarke Co. will lead a hands-on workshop in which participants design and make a one-of-a-kind beaded necklace to take home.

• Open Mah-jongg: Wednesday, Nov. 4, 1-4 p.m. Bring friends and play. No instruction provided.

• SHINE Medicare Counseling: Friday, Nov. 6, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Free one-on-one counseling during open enrollment through SHINE, a program of the Florida Department of Elder Affairs and the Area Agency on Aging of Pasco-Pinellas. By appointment only; call 727-363-9238 or register at calendly.com/library-stpetebeach/shine-one-on-one-medicare-counseling.

• Open Mah-jongg: Saturday, Nov. 7, 1-4 p.m. Bring friends and play. No instruction provided.

• Tech Help by Appointment: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2-3 p.m. Get help with the basics of phones, computers and library apps. No repairs. Book a 30-minute appointment at calendly.com/stpbeachlibrary/30min or call 727-363-9238. Because the program takes place after regular hours, other library services will not be available.