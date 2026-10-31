Around town: Clearwater news briefs

Cedarville University to open Clearwater campus

Cedarville University, a Christian university based in Cedarville, Ohio, will open a campus in Clearwater in January 2027.

The Clearwater location will initially offer a bachelor’s degree in biblical and theological studies, combining in-person and online classes. Florida students will also complete a Bible minor. Applications opened Oct. 2.

The campus is part of a five-year joint venture with Calvary Church Clearwater. The university says it aims to establish a presence in the Tampa Bay area and build relationships with local churches, Christian schools, families, alumni and prospective students.

Nearly 500 Florida high school students already take Cedarville courses through the university’s dual-enrollment program. The university says the Clearwater campus will give them a way to continue their Cedarville education closer to home.

Cedarville will initially operate in Florida under a provisional license from the Florida Commission for Independent Education. The university is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and is seeking the commission’s approval of the Clearwater site as an additional location.

Author to speak on immigration enforcement

CLEARWATER — Author Sarah Towle, who writes about immigration detention and enforcement, will speak at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at the Unitarian Universalists of Clearwater, 2470 Nursery Road.

Towle will discuss the effects of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions in Florida and across the country. She will be joined by community activists Erika Escamilla of Unimex and Keli Roman of Clearwater.

The event is free and open to the public.

Achieva, Clothes To Kids partner ahead of Clearwater Turkey Trot

DUNEDIN — Achieva Credit Union has partnered with the nonprofit Clothes To Kids to collect new, unopened underwear for local children ahead of the 2026 Achieva Clearwater Turkey Trot. Achieva will match donations.

The drive supports Clothes To Kids’ “Drop (off) Your Drawers” campaign. Underwear is a basic need that struggling families often find hard to keep stocked. Unlike many clothing items, it cannot be donated gently used.

Donations can be dropped off through Nov. 20 at Achieva’s Dunedin, Drew Street, East Lake and Largo branches and at its headquarters, 1659 Achieva Way, Dunedin. Collection will continue at the Achieva Pre-Trot Community Celebration, 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater.

Suncoast Credit Union Foundation gifts $7,500 to Ruth Eckerd Hall

CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall has announced that Suncoast Credit Union Foundation has provided a $7,500 charitable gift. The funds will be used to support music education programs at The Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts at Ruth Eckerd Hall.

The funds will be used to supply K-12 students with new instruments associated with music education classes, programs and live performances at the Clearwater campus and across the Pinellas community.

“We are so grateful for the generosity of the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation and their support of our music education programs both onsite at Ruth Eckerd Hall and throughout the community,” said Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts Vice President & Chief Education and Community Engagement Officer, Sharon Reid-Kane. “These funds will make learning an active experience for students of every ability and circumstance, literally putting the power of music into their hands!”

Since its inception in 1990, the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation has raised and donated more than $68 million.