Around town: North Pinellas news briefs

Caroline Anclote Harbor opens in Tarpon Springs

Morgan, an investment, development, and management firm, together with Crow Holdings Capital, have announced the opening of Caroline Anclote Harbor, a new 404-home apartment community along the Anclote River in Tarpon Springs.

Nestled within 64 acres at 42501 U.S. Highway 19 N., Caroline Anclote Harbor brings a new residential option to a city defined by its waterfront setting, distinctive Greek heritage, and longstanding connection to the Gulf Coast.

More than two decades ago, the site was considered for major commercial development, but plans changed after American bald eagles established a nesting area along the Anclote River. For nearly 20 years, the eagle habitat helped protect the riverfront property from development.

Rather than treating that history as an obstacle, Morgan incorporated preservation into the plan for Caroline Anclote Harbor. The eagles nested at the north end of the property along the water’s edge for good fishing, so the residential buildings and amenities are concentrated within the southern portion of the site. With the improvements planned for only a portion of the land, this allowed approximately 35 acres — or 55% of the property — to be set aside as preserved area. This preserved area includes a portion of the riverfront and provides long-term protection for the bald eagle habitat and the site’s natural surroundings.

As part of the development, Morgan contributed $444,000 to Tarpon Springs’ Land Preservation Fund, marking the first developer contribution to the fund.

Caroline Anclote Harbor includes a mix of one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Residences feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, generous cabinetry with under-cabinet lighting, luxury wood-style vinyl flooring, full-size washers and dryers, programmable thermostats, and controlled electronic key access. Select residences include dens or study spaces, separate bathtubs and showers, dual bathroom vanities, and views of the community’s natural surroundings.

A private kayak launch and river viewing platform provide direct access to the Anclote River, while an onsite nature trail, resort-style pool, cabanas, covered aqua lounge, outdoor pavilion, grilling stations, and group dining area create additional spaces for recreation and gathering. Adjacent to the community, the Fred Marquis Pinellas Trail — a 47-mile paved, multiuse greenway created from a former railroad corridor — offers convenient access for walking, jogging, and cycling.

Caroline Anclote Harbor is designed to achieve NGBS Green Bronze certification, reflecting energy- and resource-conscious building practices.

For leasing information, available floor plans, pricing and current specials, visit www.carolineancloteharbor.com or contact the leasing office at 727-748-1710. For more information about Morgan and its portfolio, visit morgangroup.com.

Local author-artist offers children’s book for holidays

Tarpon Springs author and artist Suzanne Elizabeth Murphy has published “Mirabelle and the Sea Green Bathtub,” about a little girl and a seahorse as they journey beneath her sea green bathtub to his coral garden. Beautiful illustrations on every page combine with a gentle narrative that teaches environmental awareness. The book was awarded the 2024 -25 Pinellas County Impact Grant. It’s available at the Dunedin Fine Art Center gift shop or www.seagreenbathtub.com.