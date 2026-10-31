Around town: Pinellas County news briefs

Pinellas extends State of Local Emergency for dengue

Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton has extended the State of Local Emergency related to the mosquito-borne spread of dengue until Oct. 29.

Pinellas County Commissioners adopted a resolution declaring the emergency on Sept. 24, in response to the public health threat posed by dengue.

According to the latest Florida Department of Health (FDOH) report, released Oct. 22, Pinellas County has had 51 confirmed cases of dengue since August. Across the Tampa Bay region, 401 cases have been confirmed in Pinellas, Pasco and Hillsborough counties, an increase of 14% over the Oct. 15 report.

High winds forecast for this past week delayed the first aerial mosquito larvae treatments. Residents can register to receive notifications of scheduled aerial larvae treatments in their area at Pinellas.gov/Alert-Pinellas.

Residents also have until Friday, Oct. 30, to take advantage of waived tire disposal fees at Pinellas County Solid Waste. The temporary waiver allows Pinellas County residents to dispose of up to four tires from their home at no charge. Tires from businesses will not be accepted. Discarded tires are common breeding grounds for mosquitoes because of how easily they hold standing water.

Mineo to chair county housing authority

Wayne Mineo elected chairman of the Pinellas County Housing Authority Board of Commissioners on Aug. 24 and presided over his first board meeting as chairman on Sept. 16.

He was originally appointed to the board by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022.

As chairman, Mineo serves alongside his fellow commissioners in providing governance, financial oversight and strategic direction for the housing authority. PCHA’s finalized 2026 budget includes $90,948,798 in budgeted income and $81,101,859 in budgeted expenses, including $46,715,106 in housing assistance payments.

As of Oct. 21, PCHA reported 18 properties under management or asset management oversight. Its current inventory includes 1,911 residential housing units and 172 assisted living beds, totaling 2,083 units and beds. Separately, PCHA has identified 856 additional residential units associated with funded development projects.

Mineo is an attorney licensed to practice law in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Florida. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in History from Canisius University in 1982, a Juris Doctor from California Western School of Law in 1985, and a Master of Laws in Trial Advocacy from Temple University School of Law in 1994.

He has been a resident of Pinellas County for 30 years.

Lee County to aid Pinellas with mosquito spraying

Pinellas County Mosquito Control is partnering with Lee County Mosquito Control to conduct aerial larvae treatments in parts of St. Pete and Clearwater to reduce the population of mosquitoes capable of spreading dengue.

The treatments will consist of a fine mist of Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti) sprayed from low-flying helicopters in designated areas. The treatments will occur between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., when it’s easiest for people to go indoors, although Bti is not harmful to humans, pets or pollinators. The helicopters will fly at low altitudes, which will be noisy but is necessary for the Bti to better reach standing water.

Bti is a mosquito-specific soil bacterium that kills only mosquito larvae and black flies. Mosquito larvae have a unique gut pH that causes them to release a toxin once they ingest the bacteria. Bti is the same active ingredient found in mosquito dunks and bits sold at local hardware stores to treat standing water for mosquitoes.

The exact aerial treatment schedule is still being finalized and will be dependent on weather. Residents can register to be notified when treatment is scheduled for their neighborhood at Pinellas.gov/Alert-Pinellas.

Clerk warns of email scam impersonators

CLEARWATER — The Pinellas County Clerk is alerting residents to a recent email scam falsely claiming to be associated with Clerk Ken Burke and the Clerk’s office.

Citizens have reported receiving fraudulent emails stating that a review of documents is required. The wording of these emails varies, and some include a link. However, the title of every email impersonates the Clerk’s office. Some of the emails have come from the address certify@server.gent, which is not associated with the Clerk’s office. These communications are scams and are not sent by the Clerk’s office.

The Clerk’s office urges residents to take the following precautions if they receive one of these emails:

• Do not click on any links or open any attachments

• Do not reply or provide personal or financial information

• Delete the email immediately

Residents who are unsure about a communication are encouraged to contact the office directly at (727) 464-7000, Monday through Friday, or to verify information online at www.mypinellasclerk.gov.