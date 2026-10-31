Around town: Seminole news briefs

Woman’s Club seeks donations for food drive

SEMINOLE — The Seminole Junior Woman’s Club is seeking donations for its 28th annual “Share Our Spirit” food drive. Each year, the SJWC works with guidance counselors at local Seminole elementary schools to determine which families in the community require assistance providing meals for their children during the Christmas break. Many students receive regular meals through school programs but go hungry over school break.

Suggested donations of non-perishable food items include canned chicken, tuna, salmon, cereal, breakfast bars, peanut butter, jelly, rice, pasta, pasta sauce, canned vegetables and fruit, fruit cups, boxed macaroni and cheese, applesauce, and similar products.

SJWC “Share Our Spirit” donation boxes can be found at local businesses throughout Seminole, such as Seminole Recreation Center, Salon 131, Lake Seminole Square, and Oakhurst Learning Center. Collection will take place from Nov. 1 through Dec. 12.

Monetary and gift cards donations for perishable items are also welcome. To arrange for donation pickup, contact GFWCSeminole@gmail.com, visit https://www.facebook.com/seminolejuniorwomansclub, or call 727-687-3077

Seminole Historical Museum to explore Sacred Lands

SEMINOLE — The Seminole Historical Museum will conduct its Nov. 18 program off-site at Sacred Lands in St. Petersburg’s Jungle Prada area, 1700 Park St. N. #4348.

Gates will be open at 6 p.m. for guests to walk about in the Indigenous Peoples’ Garden. David Anderson, owner and operator of Discover Florida Tours, will present the “Sacred Lands Preservation and Education” program at 7 p.m.

The Seminole Historical Museum is located in Seminole City Park, 7464 Ridge Road. It is open Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information check the museum website at seminolehistoricalsociety.org.

Shop local at 11th annual Holiday Craft Fair

SEMINOLE — Get a head start on holiday shopping at the Seminole Recreation Department’s 11th Annual Holiday Craft Fair on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Seminole Recreation Center, 100 113th St. N.

With more than 115 vendors showcasing unique, handcrafted items, the Holiday Craft Fair offers a festive opportunity to find personal gifts, discover local artists, and get into the holiday spirit. Shoppers can browse a wide variety of items, including holiday decorations, art, greeting cards, jewelry, fabrics, baked goods, woodwork, candles, soaps, and much more.

Admission is free and all ages are welcome. Concessions will also be available for purchase.

Vendor spaces are currently full, and the vendor waitlist is closed.

Rotary to dedicate peace pole on Veterans Day

LARGO — The Rotary Club of Seminole Lake will commemorate Veterans Day with the installation and dedication of a permanent Peace Pole at Serenity Gardens Memorial Park, 13401 Indian Rocks Road, Largo, at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The pole will bear the message of “May Peace Prevail on Earth.”

The community is invited to attend the event.