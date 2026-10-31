Around town: South Pinellas news briefs

Bishops place friendly World Series wager

Bishop Gregory Parkes of the Diocese of St. Petersburg and Archbishop Jeffrey S. Grob of Milwaukee have made a friendly wager on the 2026 World Series.

If the Brewers win, Parkes will donate to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and send Grob a box of hand-rolled cigars, a Tampa Bay specialty. If the Rays prevail, Grob will donate to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Petersburg and send bratwurst from Milwaukee’s Bunzel’s Meat Market to Florida.

“It’s not uncommon for bishops and archbishops to make friendly wagers when their cities’ teams face off,” Parkes said. “We wanted to make the wager not only fun, but meaningful, by including a donation to Catholic Charities.”

Grob said that while each is cheering for his own team, “the real victory will be helping those in need through our Catholic Charities.”

One Day In July opens investment office

ST. PETERSBURG — One Day In July, an investment management firm focused on fiduciary advice, low fees, and long-term results, has opened an office at 165 Fifth Ave. NE in downtown St. Petersburg.

The office offers personalized, local wealth management and retirement planning services across the Tampa Bay region.

Every client works directly with a dedicated financial advisor who understands their unique financial situation and history. The firm constructs portfolios primarily using low-cost, tax efficient index funds, maintaining client relationships built on fee transparency and simplicity.

To schedule a free initial consultation with a local advisor, call 727-309-5616 or visit One Day In July St. Petersburg.

Titan pride hits the road with SPC specialty plate

As St. Petersburg College prepares to celebrate a century of changing lives, Titan pride is getting ready to hit the road.

For the first time in the college’s nearly 100-year history, Florida drivers can put SPC on their license plates while helping fund scholarships, emerging technology and workforce programs for the next generation of Titans.

The plate will feature an SPC Titan in blue and gold, with “Florida” across the top and “St. Petersburg College” along the bottom.

Annual use fees will benefit the St. Petersburg College Foundation, with 40% dedicated to scholarships for students in need and 50% supporting student-success initiatives.

Gulfport 5K deemed success

Gulfport city commissioners accept a check Oct. 20 for $3,802.61 representing proceeds from the town’s first City Run 5K. The race raised funds for the Gulfport Police Department’s Operation Santa program. Accepting the check are, from left, Councilperson Jennifer Daunch, Councilperson Nancy Earley, Kristin Ossola, Kelli Garcia, Keri Nelson, and Julie Armstrong.

St. Pete K9 officers to get body armor

St. Petersburg Police Department K9s Chip and Cimi will receive bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Both vests were sponsored by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Chip’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment, “In memory of K9 Nero, St. Petersburg, FL EOW 8/5/19.” K9 Cimi’s vest will be embroidered with “In memory of K9 Titan, St. Petersburg, FL EOW 11/30/21.”

Delivery is expected within ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and National Institute of Justice (NIJ) certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 6,677 vests valued at $6.9 million to K9s in all 50 states, made possible by both private and corporate donations.