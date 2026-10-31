North Pinellas residents speak out against planned mosque expansion

The expansion of a mosque near Tarpon Springs has turned into a flashpoint on national conservative social media a week before the election.

The mosque, run out of a home, has been around for decades. As it sought to rebuild with a larger footprint this year, a local official said, the zoning change got no pushback — until this month.

Dozens of people showed up at a Pinellas County Commission meeting Tuesday urging commissioners to reverse a land-use vote that would allow the demolition and expansion of the mosque on Keystone Road.

Some speakers worried about development in that quiet pocket of northern Pinellas County. Others raised concerns about the property’s intended use. Some invoked blunt concerns about the practice of Islam in Tampa Bay.

“To my fellow Tarponites, I ask you to take one look at New York City, take a look at downtown Clearwater,” said Gary Posch, who said he moved from Queens, New York. “Is this what we want for our beautiful little town? Don’t let your guard down. We need to fight this as if the life of our town depends on it. Because believe me, it does.”

Posch’s comments kicked off nearly two hours of testimony from residents, several speaking against the mosque, called Masjid Al Rahman, and Islam.

Their appeals came to a brief halt after one speaker, who identified herself as Celine Al Jamal and wore a niqab — which covers the entire body except for the eyes and is associated with the Islamic faith — stepped forward and played a recording. It included the sound of a flute and a person speaking in another language.

Several people in the audience heckled her and yelled at her to stop. The speaker’s identity and intent remained murky Wednesday.

But the recording traveled fast. It made its way to the X account of conservative influencer Laura Loomer, who called on state Attorney General James Uthmeier to act.

“Last night at the Pinellas County, Florida, County Commission meeting, a Muslim woman dressed in full Islamic garb and burka blasted the call to prayer at the microphone and forced the entire meeting to listen to it,” Loomer wrote. “Shut these jihadi freaks down!!!! @AGJamesUthmeier.”

U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna also posted a video clip of a man who she said was a “Muslim leader from my district.” She alleged that based on the video, he wanted to force Islam on others in her Wednesday afternoon post. It’s unclear if the man was from the mosque near Tarpon Springs or if the video was taken out of context, though Loomer also reposted it. Other conservative influencers have posted the video on X with the title, “ISLAMIZATION OF FLORIDA.”

Anti-Muslim rhetoric has been on full display this election season. It has been a central theme, promoted by President Donald Trump, against Michigan Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani before him.

The woman who played the recording was escorted from the chambers by Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies. Pinellas commissioners don’t allow people signed up in public comment to play prerecorded media during their speaking time, according to participation and decorum rules.

“Tase her,” one person shouted as deputies approached Al Jamal at the microphone.

“Shave your legs!” another yelled.

“Jesus is our savior!” said a third person. Others clapped as she was removed and recorded the scene on cellphones.

Pinellas commissioners in June approved land-use and zoning changes to let Masjid Al Rahman to expand by 1,000 square feet. The mosque is now allowed to apply for permits to create a new building and parking, as well as stormwater improvements. Staff said it would modernize the building’s features. The building has operated as a place of worship since the 1990s, according to Michael Schoderbock, the county’s zoning and project management division manager. The current owners have been in charge of the mosque since 2012.

State law requires the county to send mailers to people who live within 250 feet of a zoning and land-use change. Pinellas sent mailers to residents living within 300 feet of the property earlier this year. Staff said on Oct. 13 that the county didn’t receive comments contesting the change.

Commissioner Vince Nowicki questioned at the Oct. 13 meeting why documents for the expansion didn’t state it was for a mosque. The word “masjid” translates to mosque in Arabic. The application also stated that the building is used as a place of worship, Schoderbock said.

Nowicki also said he didn’t want to see an increase in traffic and activity in the area.

Federal law prevents a local government from enforcing land-use laws that restrict religious exercise, Schoderbock said Tuesday. It also prohibits discriminating against any assembly or institution based on religion.

After the Oct. 13 meeting, residents organized to speak out against the mosque’s expansion.

After Al Jamal was escorted out of the county building Tuesday, she sat on the sidewalk as a deputy spoke with her quietly.

She then was allowed to leave. She declined to speak with reporters.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputy Geoff Moore confirmed that the woman does not face criminal charges. The Tampa Bay Times requested an incident report but had not received it as of Thursday afternoon.

County Administrator Barry Burton said everything with the application met Pinellas code and state law requirements. Commissioners’ votes are final, Burton added. Someone who received a mailer within 300 feet of the property can appeal the mosque’s expansion in court.