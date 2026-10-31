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Clark Parry, 73, of Holiday, performs during the weekly bluegrass and country music jam at the Elfers Senior Center on Wednesday in New Port Richey.

Clark Parry, 73, of Holiday, performs during the weekly bluegrass and country music jam at the Elfers Senior Center on Wednesday in New Port Richey. [ Photo by DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD/Times ]

Photos: It’s a jam session at this Pasco senior center

For more than 30 years, friendship has struck the right chord in Elfers.

By Douglas Clifford

2 hours ago

Beneath his Western-style hat, Bill Myers, 71, of Holiday, cups his Silvertone Deluxe harmonica between his lips and eases into a country song.

Around him, nine other musicians sit in a semicircle at the Elfers Senior Center in New Port Richey, their instruments ready. As the melody takes shape, the guitar players find the key and join in, gradually settling into a shared rhythm.

It’s been a common scene at the center for more than three decades, where seniors gather weekly to share their love of country, gospel and bluegrass music.

Ray Miller, 73, of Hudson, performs at the Elfers Senior Center's weekly bluegrass and country music jam on Wednesday in New Port Richey.
Ray Miller, 73, of Hudson, performs at the Elfers Senior Center's weekly bluegrass and country music jam on Wednesday in New Port Richey. [ Photo by DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD/Times ]
Bill Myers of Holiday performs with the harmonica.
Bill Myers of Holiday performs with the harmonica. [ Photo by DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD/Times ]
Musician Marion Smetana plays guitar and sings.
Musician Marion Smetana plays guitar and sings. [ Photo by DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD/Times ]
Seniors settle in to enjoy the musical performances.
Seniors settle in to enjoy the musical performances. [ Photo by DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD/Times ]
Musicians perform in unison during the jam.
Musicians perform in unison during the jam. [ Photo by DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD/Times ]
Sandra Woods, 75, of New Port Richey, displays key “C” for a performance during the jam.
Sandra Woods, 75, of New Port Richey, displays key “C” for a performance during the jam. [ Photo by DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD/Times ]

For Clark Parry, 73, of Holiday, the appeal of the jams is as much about companionship as it is about music.

“The magic of the event is friends who get together and play music,” Parry said. “They play three chords, they smile, they sing.”

On Wednesday, the format remained simple. Musicians took turns choosing songs, announcing the key, inviting everyone else to join in.

“We never know what anyone is going to sing,” Parry said. “They just pick a key and strum away. We all sing the same couple dozen songs. We go around the circle, and everyone gets their turn.”

Sheila DiNardo, 87, of New Port Richey, is helped by senior center coordinator Krystal Bernabe.
Sheila DiNardo, 87, of New Port Richey, is helped by senior center coordinator Krystal Bernabe. [ Photo by DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD/Times ]
Fred D’Ambrose, 69, of New Port Richey, performs on bass guitar.
Fred D’Ambrose, 69, of New Port Richey, performs on bass guitar. [ Photo by DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD/Times ]
People listen as performers entertain, using a mix of instruments, during the weekly bluegrass and country music jam.
People listen as performers entertain, using a mix of instruments, during the weekly bluegrass and country music jam. [ Photo by DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD/Times ]
Harmonicas are at the ready for performer Bill Myers of Holiday.
Harmonicas are at the ready for performer Bill Myers of Holiday. [ Photo by DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD/Times ]
Betsy Lloyd, 82, of Holiday, and Rosemarie Bridges, 86, of New Port Richey, enjoy the weekly bluegrass and country music jam.
Betsy Lloyd, 82, of Holiday, and Rosemarie Bridges, 86, of New Port Richey, enjoy the weekly bluegrass and country music jam. [ Photo by DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD/Times ]
A crucifix dangles from the neck of Clark Parry’s guitar as he performs at the jam.
A crucifix dangles from the neck of Clark Parry’s guitar as he performs at the jam. [ Photo by DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD/Times ]
Howard Ray, 84, belts out a tune during a three-song session.
Howard Ray, 84, belts out a tune during a three-song session. [ Photo by DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD/Times ]

Shirley Scaturro, 95, of New Port Richey, has been part of the gathering since its earliest days.

“I’ve been coming since day one,” Scaturro said. “I love the friends, I love the people.”

The gathering has become a tradition that endures even as the faces around the circle change.

“We have 90-year-old musicians who pass away,” Parry said, “but the music keeps rolling.”

IF YOU GO: Musicians gather every Wednesday from noon to 2:30 p.m. at the Elfers Senior Center, 4136 Barker Drive, New Port Richey. The jam session is open to everyone. Visitors 60 and older who register with the center will receive a free lunch.

Author
Author
Douglas Clifford
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