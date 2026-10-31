Photos: It’s a jam session at this Pasco senior center

Beneath his Western-style hat, Bill Myers, 71, of Holiday, cups his Silvertone Deluxe harmonica between his lips and eases into a country song.

Around him, nine other musicians sit in a semicircle at the Elfers Senior Center in New Port Richey, their instruments ready. As the melody takes shape, the guitar players find the key and join in, gradually settling into a shared rhythm.

It’s been a common scene at the center for more than three decades, where seniors gather weekly to share their love of country, gospel and bluegrass music.

For Clark Parry, 73, of Holiday, the appeal of the jams is as much about companionship as it is about music.

“The magic of the event is friends who get together and play music,” Parry said. “They play three chords, they smile, they sing.”

On Wednesday, the format remained simple. Musicians took turns choosing songs, announcing the key, inviting everyone else to join in.

“We never know what anyone is going to sing,” Parry said. “They just pick a key and strum away. We all sing the same couple dozen songs. We go around the circle, and everyone gets their turn.”

Shirley Scaturro, 95, of New Port Richey, has been part of the gathering since its earliest days.

“I’ve been coming since day one,” Scaturro said. “I love the friends, I love the people.”

The gathering has become a tradition that endures even as the faces around the circle change.

“We have 90-year-old musicians who pass away,” Parry said, “but the music keeps rolling.”

IF YOU GO: Musicians gather every Wednesday from noon to 2:30 p.m. at the Elfers Senior Center, 4136 Barker Drive, New Port Richey. The jam session is open to everyone. Visitors 60 and older who register with the center will receive a free lunch.