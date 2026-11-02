Around town: Tampa news briefs

Extension Service offers classes for November

Hillsborough County residents can learn how to grow native plants, conserve water, improve credit scores, manage yard pests, and explore local forests this November through Hillsborough County Extension Service’s lineup of educational classes and workshops offered both in person and online.

The classes will be taught by Extension experts. Many programs are beginner-friendly and open to residents across the county.

Classes will cover a wide range of topics, including the following and more:

• Gardening and landscaping

• Water conservation and sustainable living

• Natural resources and agriculture

• Micro-irrigation

• Financial education

Advance registration is required for most classes. For more information, call 813-744-5519 or visit the Extension Service Calendar of Events.

Tampa exceeds goal for affordable housing

Tampa has surpassed Mayor Jane Castor’s goal of helping to create 10,000 affordable housing opportunities during her administration, with 10,770 units now planned, underway, or completed. Almost half of those 10,770 units are currently under construction or completed.

The milestone represents a significant achievement in the city’s ongoing efforts to expand access to affordable housing, preserve existing homes, and ensure Tampa’s continued growth benefits residents across all income levels, the city said in a press release.

“When I took office, I set a goal that was ambitious, and at times, it seemed out of reach,” said Mayor Jane Castor. “But Tampa has never been a city that backs down from a challenge. Today, we can proudly say we didn’t just meet that goal; we surpassed it. This accomplishment belongs to the dedicated team working every day to create housing opportunities, strengthen our neighborhoods, and help more Tampa residents build a future here.”

Since 2019, the city has invested more than $100 million in affordable housing initiatives and housing assistance programs to help increase the supply of affordable homes, support income-eligible households, and allow longtime residents to remain safely in the neighborhoods they call home.

The city’s strategy combines new affordable housing developments with investments in existing homes, homeownership assistance, and partnerships with private developers and nonprofit organizations.

Major redevelopment initiatives, including Rome Yards, West River and Marquee Square are expanding housing opportunities throughout Tampa. At the Army/Navy redevelopment site in North Downtown, more than 1,100 units are planned, with more than 700 designated for income-eligible households.

The city’s progress also reflects the importance of preserving existing housing. Through programs such as the Housing Rehabilitation and Renovation Program, income-qualified homeowners can receive assistance with critical repairs that make their homes safer and more resilient. These investments help residents remain in their homes while preserving the character and stability of Tampa’s established neighborhoods.

Aging Services annual Tournament of Champions underway

TAMPA — The annual Tournament of Champions conducted by Hillsborough County Aging Services is continuing at several locations around the city.

The tournament began Oct. 30 with a dominoes competition and resumes Thursday, Nov. 5, with a Rummikub contest at the Brandon Senior Center, 612 N. Parsons Ave.

Other scheduled tournament dates and locations are:

• Tuesday, Nov. 10, Billiards, Oaks Senior Center, 101 E. Kirby St.

• Wednesday, Nov. 18, Chess, Lutz Senior Center, 112 First Ave. NW, Lutz

All tournaments begin at 10 a.m.

Each tournament can provide participants with mental stimulation, exciting competition, and an opportunity to bond with peers, along with a chance to be crowned champion. The tournament is for current members of the Hillsborough County Senior Centers and Dining & Activity Centers.

USF launches free online course on AI systems

TAMPA – The University of South Florida is offering a new, free online course to help individuals understand and use artificial intelligence.

Developed by John Licato, a faculty expert in the USF Bellini College of Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity and Computing, in collaboration with online learning experts at USF Innovative Education, the self-paced microcourse goes beyond tool-specific tutorials to explain how AI works and why it behaves the way it does.

The microcourse is a companion to “AI Whisperer: A Microcourse in Crafting Prompts,” which drew more than 13,000 enrollments earlier this year. While “AI Whisperer” focused on prompting, the new microcourse explores agents, large language models and context management. No technical background or previous AI coursework is required, and learners can complete the four modules in about one hour.

“You don’t need to be a technical expert to benefit from understanding AI,” Licato said. “As these technologies become part of more workplace tools and everyday decisions, people need a practical knowledge of how AI systems generate responses, where they can go wrong and how to evaluate the information they produce.”

Interested learners can enroll at https://tinyurl.com/6xdx5bsh. Participants must complete the course by Jan. 31, 2027, and will have the option to purchase the USF AI, Agents, LLMs and Prompting digital badge for $29.

2027 Strawberry Festival to celebrate generations of tradition

PLANT CITY – The Florida Strawberry Festival has announced the theme for the 2027 festival – “A Timeless Tradition.”

For more than nine decades, generations have walked through the gates of the Florida Strawberry Festival, creating memories that have become traditions of their own. The 2027 theme celebrates the familiar sights, sounds, tastes and experiences that continue to bring guests back to Plant City year after year.

“Sometimes the simplest things say the most,” said Florida Strawberry Festival President Kyle Robinson. “As we began thinking about 2027, we kept coming back to the things that have stood the test of time. The Festival continues to grow and evolve, but at its heart, it is still about agriculture, family, community and creating memories together. ‘A Timeless Tradition’ gives us an opportunity to celebrate that.”

In developing the 2027 theme, Festival officials looked to the people, places and moments that have helped shape the event over the years. Photographs and Festival materials from decades past provided inspiration for a design that feels familiar while still looking ahead.

“We hear stories all the time from people who came to the Festival as kids and now bring their children or grandchildren,” said Florida Strawberry Festival Chairman Pam Warnock. “Everyone seems to have a Festival story. Those individual memories have become part of our collective history, while new memories are being made here every year. That is what makes the Florida Strawberry Festival timeless.”

The 92nd annual Florida Strawberry Festival, themed “A Timeless Tradition,” will take place March 4- 14,2027, in Plant City.

Centers ‘pop up’ to apply for rebuilding after 2024 hurricanes

Hillsborough County will open pop-up service centers in Mango, Brandon, and Egypt Lake for one day each this month to help income-eligible residents who had property damage from hurricanes Helene or Milton in 2024. The service centers will assist residents applying for relief funds as part of the county’s Rebuilding for Tomorrow Homeowner Repair and Reconstruction Program.

The centers will be open at these locations and dates:

• Mango, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 5-7 p.m., Mango Park & Recreation Center, 11717 Clay Pit Road, Seffner

• Brandon, Monday, Nov. 9, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Brandon Regional Library (Room 1), 619 Vonderburg Drive, Brandon

• Egypt Lake, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 5-7 p.m., Egypt Lake Recreation Center, 3126 W. Lambright St., Tampa.

The program is for homeowners earning up to 120% of Area Median Income ($110,100 annual household income for a two-person household), with priority given to those earning 80% or less of Area Median Income ($73,400 annual household income for a two-person household). Eligible residents can qualify for up to $350,000 to replace or rebuild storm-damaged housing; $10,000 - $50,000 in eligible reimbursement costs for permitted work already completed by the homeowner; or up to $150,000 in repairs that have not been covered under other programs.

The Rebuilding for Tomorrow Service Center at 1029 E. Hillsborough Ave. remains open. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Hillsborough County also has a call center to help with the application process. Residents can call 813-540-7767 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Better Buzz Coffee Roasters opens in Brandon

Better Buzz Coffee has opened its first Florida cafe at 1402 W Brandon Blvd.

The menu features Better Buzz’s signature handcrafted beverages, the company says, alongside specialty coffee, matcha, refreshers and Buzz Energy drinks. Highlights include the Strawberry Rose Refresher and Burstin’ Blue Raspberry Buzz Energy, as well as guest favorites like the Banana Matcha Latte, Horchata Iced Latte, Hazelnut Divinity, Vanilla Bean Latte, and Cinnamon Cream Cold Brew. Breakfast and lunch choices include the Better Breakfast Sandwich and a selection of fresh baked goods.

A CCOF-certified organic coffee roaster, Better Buzz prioritizes sourcing Fair Trade and Rainforest Alliance coffees.

Hiking Spree helps residents get outside

Hillsborough County’s popular Hiking Spree, back for its 11th season, kicks off Saturday, Nov. 7, at Keystone Park.

The celebration, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., will include guided hikes, nature talks and workshops, nature-based crafts, food trucks, exclusive merchandise and Hiking Spree materials, and information from outdoor clubs and environmental groups. The Hawk’s Nest Fitness Trail at the park is one of this year’s Hiking Spree trails, allowing participants a chance to get a head start on completing the list.

This year’s Hiking Spree trail list includes 25 trails at parks and preserves throughout the county. Complete at least eight by March 31, 2027, to earn a limited-edition patch, medallion for a walking stick, or pet bandana. One of the hikes can be at a location of the participant’s choice that is not on the list.

The environmentally diverse sites are spread throughout the county and range from neighborhood parks to large preserves with multiple habitats. The trails are designed to offer something for residents of any age or ability, with hikes rated easy, moderate, or strenuous. Lengths range from several miles to less than a mile, and a number of the trails are perfect for wheelchair users or those with accessibility needs.

Leashed dogs are welcome.

Find out more information and register at HCFL.gov/HikingSpree. There is no cost to register, but some parks have a small entrance fee, typically $2 per vehicle.

Statue of Tampa Korean War hero unveiled

TAMPA — A larger than life-size bronze statue of 1st Lt. Baldomero López, a Tampa native who died saving his fellow Marines during the Korean War, has been unveiled at Waterworks Park.

The reveal occurred Oct. 27 with local, state and military officials in attendance.

Lopez’ name is familiar to many local residents. It appears on memorial plaques, historical markers, and the elementary school, swimming pool and a veteran’s nursing home. The 7-foot statue is the first to show his image.

The 25-year-old Tampa Marine Corps officer was killed in his first day of combat while storming a beach at the Battle of Inchon. Accounts by his fellow Marines say Lopez was hit by enemy machine gun fire as he attempted to throw a hand grenade. He fell beside the grenade, and being unable to hurl it, rolled over top of it to save the lives of the men near him.

He graduated from Hillsborough High School in 1943 and attended the United States Naval Academy before joining the Marine Corps. He died Sept. 15, 1950.

Fully funded by the CRA, the statue was a longtime passion project for Councilman Luis Viera, who spoke at the unveiling. “Lt. Baldomero López is an American hero who represents the best of Tampa,” Viera said. ”His journey was a uniquely American journey, and this statue will allow everyone on our Riverwalk to contemplate the heroism of this selfless protector, patriot and Marine. He represents one of our many American ties that bind us here in Tampa.”

Hillsborough teachers earn science teaching honors

TAMPA — Two Hillsborough County public school teachers, Tiffany Brown and Matthew Cohen, have been recognized among Florida’s top science teachers by the Florida Association of Science Teachers.

Brown, a Science District Resource Teacher, was named the 2026 Outstanding Elementary Teacher, while Cohen, a teacher at Chamberlain High School, was named the 2026 Outstanding High School Teacher.

Brown and Cohen are two of just five educators from across Florida recognized with 2026 F.A.S.T. Teacher Awards. The statewide honorees represent Hillsborough, Duval, Collier and Broward counties and were recognized for excellence in science education and their dedication to student learning.

“Having two Hillsborough County Public School’s educators recognized among the best science teachers in Florida is an incredible honor for our district,” said Superintendent Van Ayres. “Tiffany and Matthew are creating opportunities for students to demonstrate inquiry, think critically, solve problems and connect what they are learning in the classroom to the world around them. Their recognition speaks to the outstanding science and STEM education happening each day across our schools, and we are extremely proud of them.”

Cohen incorporates engineering, mechatronics and systems design into his classroom at Chamberlain, giving students opportunities to connect science and engineering concepts with real-world applications, HCPS said.

Brown spent much of her 19-year career teaching elementary math and science, most recently at Kenly Elementary, where more than 86% of her fifth-grade students achieved proficiency on the Statewide Science Assessment, the district said. Brown now supports elementary science teachers districtwide by developing curriculum, coaching educators and strengthening science instruction and assessment strategies.

Each F.A.S.T. Teacher Award recipient will receive $700 from the Florida Association of Science Teachers and an additional $100 from the Florida Science Education Leadership Association.

Harbor improvement project advances along navigation channel

TAMPA — Port Tampa Bay’s Tampa Harbor Navigation Improvement Project is advancing, with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducting a geotechnical investigation along the federal navigation channel, officials involved in the work report.

The investigation involves drilling soil borings and collecting subsurface samples at multiple locations along the federal navigation channel to evaluate soil conditions and inform engineering and design decisions. The main navigation channel extends approximately 42 miles, and this ongoing fieldwork is an important step toward deepening the channel from 43 to 47 feet. The investigation is expected to continue through the end of the year.

Deepening the channel will allow vessels to carry more cargo per call, improving efficiency and potentially reducing the number of vessel calls needed to move the same amount of goods.

Among the planned initiatives is the use of dredged material to help restore and stabilize Egmont Key. The project also includes opportunities to create and restore marine habitats, including hard-bottom and seagrass habitat, as well as habitat for sea turtles and shorebirds. Additional work would restore approximately 55 acres of deep-water area near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, creating more productive shallow-water habitat.

Authorized by Congress in 2024, the Tampa Harbor Navigation Improvement Project is the largest infrastructure initiative in Port Tampa Bay’s history.