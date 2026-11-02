Can John Muir’s thousand-mile walk to the Gulf inspire us today?

In October 1867, famed naturalist and conservationist John Muir ended his “Thousand-Mile Walk to the Gulf” in Cedar Key on Florida’s west coast. Muir’s rich history as a conservation leader, nature writer and American icon was in part founded during his time in our state.

As we confront tremendous conservation challenges in Florida today and make generational decisions in the 2026 elections, we can find inspiration in Muir’s journey and life’s work.

His early writings, which led to the creation of the Sierra Club and the modern conservation movement, were captured in his famed book, “A Thousand-Mile Walk to the Gulf,” published after his death. The philosophy, boldness and vision which defined his life were born in that journal kept on that journey.

Muir was 29 years old when he began his epic walk from the Ohio River Valley to the Gulf. He carried but a walking stick, knapsack, plant press and a Bible. He relied on the kindness of strangers and immersed himself in studying the botanical wonders around him.

Eventually he found himself on the doorstep of Florida as he arrived in Fernandina Beach. On October 23, 1867, he arrived in Cedar Key, and beheld for the first time the vast and open wonder of the Gulf of Mexico. Muir was transfixed and deeply moved by that experience.

Today, we must cultivate that same sense of wonder as we decide the future of the Gulf.

Unfortunately for Muir at this point in his journey, he began experiencing the consequences of malaria. A local family generously took him in and nursed him back to health. This period of recovery proved instrumental in altering the course of Muir’s life. America’s literary and conservation history benefited from it.

Ahead lay the Sierra Nevada, the founding of the Sierra Club in 1892, his camping trip with President Teddy Roosevelt in 1903, and his essential role in the dramatic expansion of the national park system. His conservation legacy began with his decision to change his geography and direction.

The other foundational change in Cedar Key was the evolution of Muir’s belief that all of nature had intrinsic value. Preserving nature was not for human benefit; it was for nature itself. All the natural world, all of creation, had value simply as it was.

He believed we had a moral responsibility to respect nature’s inherent value. This philosophy infused his later conservation work with public lands and his nature writing. He set in motion a modern American conservation movement that eventually created the Wilderness Act. You can draw a throughline to programs like Florida Forever.

So, while some scholars place Muir’s evolution of conservation thought squarely in California, I believe Florida’s Nature Coast and Muir’s time in deep contemplation and review of his journals while in Cedar Key are an important part of developing who and what he became.

What does that mean in 2026 as we seek to conserve Florida’s natural wonders? How can Muir’s legacy provide guidance for the 2026 elections and conservation policy in Florida? I think we can find inspiration in Muir’s boldness and his assessment of nature’s true value.

Muir believed we must set aside and protect large natural areas to ensure the natural world’s survival. Muir was not averse to politics and understood that we must use the political process to protect natural places. After that camping trip, he convinced Teddy Roosevelt to dramatically expand Yosemite National Park. He knew the power of taking people to place. He knew the power of the written and spoken word for conservation.

In 2026, we need to speak up for nature, vote for nature and bring the public and decision-makers together around the shared purpose of saving wild Florida. In the spirit of John Muir, we must speak and vote with the power of the river, the strength of the forest and the wonder he felt in seeing the Gulf of Mexico for the first time.

Joe Murphy is a native and lifelong Floridian who lives along Florida’s Nature Coast. Joe is a nature writer, conservationist and grandfather. You can follow Joe on Facebook: https://bit.ly/joemurphyfacebook