Carrollwood Day’s Kolm kicks his way to the top of the nation

TAMPA — Carrollwood Day scores so often that its kicker has become a national leader.

Junior Kris Kolm has made 68 point-after kicks this season, the most in the country, as the Patriots have rolled to nine victories.

“I’m just thankful to all my teammates,” Kolm said after Carrollwood Day routed St. Petersburg Catholic on Oct. 23 to win the Class 1A, District 8 title. “They get in the end zone so much, and they give me the opportunity to have these records. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

A year after reaching the state semifinals, the Patriots have scored 517 points, more than 57 per game. That has kept Kolm busy, and he has rarely missed. He made 48 straight extra points over five-plus games before St. Petersburg Catholic blocked his sixth attempt of the game.

Kolm credits repetition.

“Consistent practice, getting a lot of reps with the guys,” he said. “We’ve been working since the summer on this, and we do a field goal period at the end of practice every day.”

He also puts in work away from the team.

“I train with Jacob Enns at End Zone Kicking in Tampa,” Kolm said. “He does work with a lot of local people around here, and he’s helped me so much to develop. This offseason, I did a lot of work in the weight room, worked on a lot of mobility and flexibility, then put it all together with technique.”

The season hasn’t been without rough stretches, and Kolm said coach Marshall McDuffie has helped him through them.

“He’s helped me with my confidence,” Kolm said. “There were many times when I was younger and even in the summer when I got into a bit of a slump, and (McDuffie’s) always there. I don’t think I had my best game (against Community School of Naples on Oct. 16), but (he’s) helped me bounce back, and now we’re doing great.”

With a senior season still ahead, Kolm plans to compete in Kohl’s Kicking camps to raise his profile with college recruiters. For now, he is still taking in the moment.

“I don’t think it’s really hit me yet,” Kolm said. “It’s a blessing ... it’s a blessing to go to (Carrollwood Day School), it’s a blessing to play for this team, and I don’t think I ever thought I would get to this point.”