Hernando schools explore cell towers to raise revenue

BROOKSVILLE — The Hernando County School District could soon earn money by leasing its land for cellular towers, if it can get past the health and safety worries that have dogged such proposals for decades.

At its Oct. 20 workshop, the School Board reached consensus to move forward with a letter of interest to Milestone Towers, a Virginia-based wireless infrastructure developer. The letter would allow the company to study potential tower sites on district property and come back with a proposal.

Milestone’s presentation projected a guaranteed annual payment of $12,000 per tower site, about $33,000 in potential revenue if three carriers sign on and a one-time site payment of about $30,000.

Under the proposed partnership, the company would identify sites, conduct engineering and feasibility studies, secure permits, build the towers and manage relationships with carriers, bearing all construction, maintenance and operating costs. The district would have no upfront investment and no responsibility for the equipment.

“The District would retain ownership of its property while receiving lease revenues from the use of approved sites,” according to the executive summary presented to the board.

Joseph Amato, the district’s director of technology and information services, told the board that cellular coverage in the area is weak, including on school campuses. Milestone would create a “heat map” of existing coverage to find the gaps, gauge interest from AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, and propose towers that would serve both a school and the surrounding area. Better coverage would also improve communications during emergencies, he said.

Milestone has been in business 25 years, has built more than 200 towers and has more than 60 municipal and school district partnerships, according to the presentation.

“This is not a new concept,” Amato said. “This concept has been going on for a very long time in many parts of the country.”

Neither are the fights over it. Proposals to put cell towers on school grounds have drawn opposition across the country for decades. Supporters point to research finding no evidence of harm from towers, while opponents cite studies they say show risks to children’s health and development.

Board response

Board member Shannon Rodriguez asked where the towers would go. Amato said Eastside Elementary, Central High and a couple of other locations were under consideration, but the district could choose any site it likes.

Rodriguez said she liked the revenue possibilities but was concerned about health effects and property issues. She asked whether there would be a radio frequency exposure assessment in classrooms, on playgrounds and at other facilities.

Amato said there would be, noting that radio frequency energy is everywhere, including from lights. He said towers would not be placed on top of school buildings.

Federal law limits how far health concerns can go in tower decisions. Under the Telecommunications Act of 1996, local governments cannot deny a cell tower permit based on the environmental or health effects of radio frequency emissions if the tower meets Federal Communications Commission standards.

Board member Mark Johnson recalled the August 2022 dispute over a proposed tower at Temple Beth David in Spring Hill, where neighbors cited health risks, harm to wildlife and traffic concerns. One resident said the tower would worsen her husband’s post-traumatic stress disorder; he is a veteran. The Hernando County Commission voted 4-0 to deny a public service facility overlay district, a zoning tool that allows cell towers in residential areas.

Johnson said the revenue is attractive but asked what would happen to a tower in a storm and how it would collapse. Amato said the towers are rated to withstand Category 5 hurricanes and would be placed where no other tower is nearby.

Johnson said parcels the district owns but doesn’t use would make better sites because no children are there.

“All they need is access to service the tower every so often,” he said.

Amato told the board the contract would protect the district if the company went bankrupt or if a tower had to be removed to make way for school expansion. He also assured board member Michelle Bonczek that he would consider offers from other providers.

School Board attorney Robert Myers said he could help with the legal issues.

Bonczek said the partnership would be a good thing to pursue, and board member Susan Duval said she wanted more information. Chairwoman Kayce Hawkins said the board had consensus to move forward.

In other action

Board members discussed ways to make the superintendent evaluation process better and fairer. They said they are satisfied with Superintendent Ray Pinder’s job performance and responsiveness.

Image courtesy of HERNANDO COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

HT-HCSBWORKSHOP1-11042026 – A screenshot from the presentation shows a typical cellular tower installation.

Photos by VINCENT F. SAFUTO/Hernando Today

HT-HCSBWORKSHOP2-11042026 – A cellular tower on Anderson Snow Road in Spring Hill is shown on Oct. 23.

HT-HCSBWORKSHOP3-11042026 – A cellular tower on Anderson Snow Road in Spring Hill is shown on Oct. 23.

HT-HCSBWORKSHOP4-11042026 – A cellular tower on Anderson Snow Road in Spring Hill is shown on Oct. 23.

HT-HCSBWORKSHOP5-11042026 – A cellular tower on Anderson Snow Road in Spring Hill is shown on Oct. 23.