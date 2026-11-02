Hispanic art takes center stage in Tampa

Tampa is a city that is growing, transforming and redefining its identity through the contributions of those who have arrived from every corner of the globe.

Art plays a fundamental role: it connects cultures, tells stories and creates spaces for new voices to gain recognition.

The Tampa Art Fair, held Oct. 16-18 at the convention center, offered a glimpse of this diversity and provided an opportunity to discover the talent that enriches the region’s cultural life.

Among the works on display, four Hispanic artists shared their artistic visions, experiences and aspirations.

Andrea Tansi (from Venezuela), Jerry Rodríguez (of Dominican heritage) and Cubans Jonathan Menéndez and Giovanni Rodríguez brought distinct styles, yet they all shared a common conviction: art is a way to express who we are, where we come from, and what we wish to contribute to society.

Their stories also conveyed a message that extends beyond the confines of an exhibition: Hispanic artists are not mere spectators of Tampa’s cultural development — they are key protagonists in its creation.

Andrea Tansi: Illustrations that cross borders

For Tansi, who specializes in digital art and illustration, every image is an opportunity to spark the imagination and bring people closer to other cultures. Her work stands out in a fair dominated by canvas paintings and sculptures. She utilizes digital media and children’s literature as vehicles for artistic expression.

After four years of work, Tansi published “Mila de Viaje” (Mila Travels), an illustrated book featuring Mila, a traveler who wanders through the streets of the United Kingdom and the landscapes of Italy, meets new people, discovers different cultures and reconnects with friends from her past.

The story was born, in part, from inspiration she found in a book of translations inherited from her grandparents.

The work is available in Spanish, English and Italian, and comes in two versions: a narrative edition and a coloring book. Through vibrant, colorful illustrations, the artist hopes to help children discover the world — even before they have the words to describe it.

“I want to show little ones that they can get to know parts of the world without needing words — that they can go on a journey with Mila,” she explained.

Tansi also presented illustrations inspired by Venezuela — a way to share her roots with the public. But her vision went beyond just reflecting on her native country.

Mila also explores Tampa: she rides the electric streetcar in Ybor City, walks among the buildings downtown, visits the Tampa Theatre, and appears at the University of Tampa, where the artist herself studied.

In these images, her Venezuelan roots and her present life in Florida coexist. It is a way of expressing that belonging to a city also means interpreting it — recognizing its spaces and weaving them into one’s own personal story.

Selected by a jury following her application to the fair, Tansi joined an exhibition that brought together 110 artists. For her, representing Venezuela and offering a creative perspective on Tampa meant much more than simply displaying her work; it was a way to share with the public the various geographies that shape her identity.

Jerry Rodríguez: A faceless doll to celebrate differences

The art of Rodríguez — an artist of Dominican descent born in the Bronx, New York — begins with a fundamental question: what stories do people carry within them, and how can those stories be expressed through a painting?

“I love painting stories — people who have something to tell me, even if I don’t know them. We all have a story and something to express, and I want to capture that in my paintings,” he stated.

This pursuit led him to reinterpret an iconic figure of Dominican culture: the faceless doll. In his paintings, this traditional image becomes the centerpiece of a body of work that invites reflection on identity, diversity, and what we share as human beings.

Rodríguez explained that he initially painted figures with fully defined faces, until he found inspiration in the faceless doll to develop a new series. His characters — some of whom are blindfolded — took on a significance that transcends the purely visual.

The absence of defined features allows the figure to represent different people without being limited to any particular identity. In this way, the Dominican tradition becomes a universal message: we may have different origins, experiences, and characteristics, but those differences do not make us any less equal.

These differences do not make us any less equal.

Raised in the United States by Dominican parents, Rodríguez carries a cultural heritage in his work that is part of his family history. After his parents moved to Tampa for their retirement, he also relocated to the city, where he continues to pursue a passion for painting that has been with him since childhood.

Reflecting on the conclusion of Hispanic Heritage Month, his message was straightforward: “Let’s stay together; let’s keep moving forward.” He acknowledged that the path can be challenging for those not born in the United States, but he emphasized the importance of connecting with others and building a community.

In his paintings, the faceless doll does not represent an absence of identity. On the contrary, it serves as a reminder that behind every person lies a story that deserves to be acknowledged.

Jonathan Menéndez: Realism as a language of emotion

For Cuban artist Menéndez, art begins with the ability to convey feelings. He specializes in representational realism — a style that allows him to explore emotions through imagery that shifts between monochromatic tones and full color.

His participation in the Tampa Art Fair held a special significance: it provided a space to showcase his work, forge connections, and engage with an audience interested in the visual arts.

Menéndez believes that Tampa was in need of a platform like this. While exhibitions and opportunities exist in other cities — such as Miami or New York — he had long been searching for local venues to display and sell his pieces.

“I see this art fair in Tampa as a great opportunity,” he remarked. “It’s something I’ve been looking for for a long time.”

He was invited to the event by one of the organizers, whom he knew through his work as a tattoo artist. That connection opened the door to an experience he considers significant both for his own career trajectory and for the artistic development of the city.

His story sheds light on a reality faced by many creators: talent requires opportunities to reach an audience. Creating a work of art requires technique, discipline, and sensitivity; however, it also necessitates platforms where that work can be exhibited, marketed, and integrated into a community’s cultural landscape.

For this reason, Menéndez views this fair as more than just a temporary exhibition. He sees it as an opportunity to strengthen the presence of artists and to demonstrate that Tampa is home to creators capable of competing, communicating, and connecting through their work.

His message to the Hispanic community was a call for unity, perseverance, and pride in one’s roots. “Do not let go of your roots; always take pride in our Hispanic heritage, and show the world what we are capable of,” he affirmed.

In Menéndez’s view, the talent is there. The challenge lies in continuing to open doors so that this talent can be seen and recognized.

Giovanni Rodríguez: Painting dreams and working to achieve them

In the space occupied by Rodríguez — a Cuban artist living in Tampa — the diversity of themes reflects a passion that seems to know no bounds.

His work brings together characters and figures from disparate worlds: a portrait of the late singer Dolly Parton, Jesus Christ, Indigenous people, a Catrina, and Celia Cruz. Each image stems from his personal interests and his desire to explore whatever sparks his imagination.

“I enjoy painting many different things; my passion is infinite. As you can see, I paint what I love,” he remarked during the interview.

Rodríguez came to the fair thanks to friendships he has built with other artists. His participation highlights the importance of collaborative networks that allow creators to connect, share experiences, and gain access to new platforms.

His artistic approach is paired with a life philosophy, which he directs especially toward those seeking to forge a path in the art world. For him, passion must be accompanied by consistent hard work, focus, and perseverance.

“Never stop focusing on the passions that drive your life; fulfill your dreams—work hard,” he advised fellow Hispanic artists.

This message carries a significance that extends well beyond the act of painting. It speaks to the desire to build a future based on what one loves, even when the results do not appear immediately. Effort, he maintains, makes it possible to look back one day and feel proud of the path traveled.

In a city where cultural expressions continue to expand, Rodríguez represents those creators who transform their aspirations into images and find, through art, a way to leave their mark.