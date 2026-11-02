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Bev Kieny, director of of the Life Enrichment Center, the nonprofit located at 9704 N. Blvd. in Forest Hills, is making plans for the senior center’s annual birthday bash, celebrating 46 years of providing activities and classes and social connections for locals 50-plus or older.

Bev Kieny, director of of the Life Enrichment Center, the nonprofit located at 9704 N. Blvd. in Forest Hills, is making plans for the senior center’s annual birthday bash, celebrating 46 years of providing activities and classes and social connections for locals 50-plus or older. [ Photo provided by LIFE ENRICHMENT CENTER ]

Life Enrichment Center marks 46 years with free open house

By MIKE CAMUNAS, Tampa Bay Beacons

4 minutes ago

Bev Kieny is planning a party, and the guest list is wide open.

The Life Enrichment Center, a nonprofit senior center at 9704 N. Boulevard in Forest Hills, will celebrate its 46th anniversary with a free open house Saturday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kieny, the center’s director, said the yearly celebration is a thank-you to the center’s artists, who get to show their work during the open house — “and hopefully make a sale to the attendees,” she added.

The center, open to adults 50 and older, draws seniors from across Hillsborough County and the city of Tampa, from Citrus Park to Wesley Chapel. More than 700 people come through its doors each month for activities ranging from painting and needlepoint to beginner Spanish, games such as mahjong and dominoes, and clubs devoted to walking, tai chi and chair yoga.

Life Enrichement Center
Life Enrichement Center [ Photo provided by LIFE ENRICHMENT CENTER ]

With more than 15 classes a week, the center can serve more than 5,000 people a year, Kieny said.

The center’s founders bought the building in 1980 with money raised by recycling newspapers. Kieny, who has led the center for about two years, called the effort a true act of love.

The center accepts tax-deductible donations from the public and receives sponsorships and support from the Hillsborough County Commission, the W.H. Albers Foundation and the Couch Family Foundation.

Kieny said many first-time visitors don’t know what to expect and are often unaware of everything the center offers. What keeps them coming back, she said, is often less about the classes than the company.

Social interaction can become harder with age, which can lead to loneliness and social isolation, according to the National Institute on Aging.

Over the past two years, Kieny said, she has watched retirees walk in unsure of what the center offers and then thrive on the connections they make.

“It’s easy to learn a new skill like mahjong or watercolor painting in such a welcoming environment,” she said. “So, it’s not just about what we offer, it’s also about how we can offer a social connection.

“This is such a positive place and fills a real niche in the area.”

Life Enrichment Center’s 46th Anniversary Open House

Where: 9704 N. Boulevard, Tampa

When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Information: To learn more or support the center, visit lectampa.org.

Author
Author
MIKE CAMUNAS, Tampa Bay Beacons
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