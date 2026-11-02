Manatee County accepting applications for ELMAC

Manatee County is seeking three residents interested in helping shape the future of local conservation efforts to serve on the Environmental Lands Management and Acquisition Committee.

The committee currently has three vacancies:

• District 2: One member residing in District 2

• District 4: One member residing in District 4

• At-Large: One member residing in Manatee County

ELMAC serves as a citizen advisory committee to the Manatee County Board of County Commissioners, providing recommendations on environmental land acquisition, conservation, management and recreational opportunities on public lands.

“Manatee County residents have made it clear that protecting our natural resources is a priority,” Manatee County Commission Chairman and District 3 Commissioner Tal Siddique said. “This committee gives our citizens a direct voice in how we carry out that commitment, helping us make thoughtful decisions that will preserve these lands and natural resources for future generations.”

In addition to its conservation responsibilities, ELMAC serves as the County’s Tree Advisory Board, promoting awareness of the importance of the county’s tree canopy and supporting tree education initiatives.

Applicants must reside in Manatee County, with district-specific applicants required to live within the district they wish to represent.

ELMAC typically meets on the first Monday of every other month at 6 p.m. in the Manatee Room at 1112 Manatee Ave. W. in Bradenton.

Applications will be accepted through Nov. 22 at: https://tinyurl.com/yuxpzes6