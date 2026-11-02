PHSC welcomes alumni back to campus

DADE CITY — Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson returned to his alma mater Oct. 12 to show Pasco-Hernando State College students where a PHSC education can lead.

Simpson gave the keynote address at an alumni event held as part of the college’s first homecoming week at the Wilton Simpson Science and Innovation Center on PHSC’s East Campus. The event brought together current students along with graduates whose careers span public service, education, law and business.

After Simpson spoke, three more alumni took part in a moderated panel: Pasco County Schools Superintendent John Legg; Nicole Deese Newlon, a local attorney who sits on the PHSC District Board of Trustees and is its immediate past chair; and Samantha Mutter, who is pursuing an MBA at the University of South Florida.

“One of the greatest measures of our success as a college is what our students go on to accomplish,” PHSC President Eric Hall said. “Bringing them back to campus allows our current students to see what is possible and recognize that the experiences and relationships they are building today can shape their futures.”

In his remarks, Simpson reflected on his career and the experiences that shaped it, stressing the value of education, perseverance and recognizing opportunity when it comes.

The panelists picked up those themes, describing how they made career decisions, built professional relationships and developed the skills to keep up with a changing workforce. They also talked about setbacks they faced, lessons they learned and the importance of staying open to opportunities that lead somewhere unexpected.

The speakers also urged students to get involved outside the classroom through mentoring, networking, leadership programs and community service, saying the relationships they form at PHSC can pay off long after graduation.

Photos courtesy of PHSC

HT-PHSCALUM1-10282026 -- Eric Hall

HT-PHSCALUM2-10282026 -- Alumni panelist members standing together

HT-PHSCALUM3-10282026 -- Alumni panelist members answering questions

HT-PHSCALUM4-10282026 -- Wilton Simpson