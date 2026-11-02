Tarpon Springs Library posts big gains in visits, programs

TARPON SPRINGS — Visits to the Tarpon Springs Library rose 6% in the past year, and attendance at its adult programs more than doubled, according to an annual report presented to city commissioners Oct. 27.

The gains come as the city sorts out the effect of Amendment 3, the statewide property tax measure on the Nov. 3 ballot. Like most public libraries, the library at 138 E. Lemon St. relies heavily on property tax revenue, and city officials said before the election that the measure could cost Tarpon Springs millions of dollars.

Before the vote, a city spokesperson told the Beacons that if the amendment passed, there would be cuts in all general fund departments, including the library, and that the extent of those cuts had not been determined.

“City leadership would need to carefully evaluate all general fund departments to identify necessary reductions while working to minimize the impact on residents and the community,” the spokesperson said.

Library Board Chairwoman Marilyn Chapman presented the figures in her annual report, drawing praise from commissioners.

“One of the most surprising things to me was how popular our programs are,” Chapman told commissioners. “Program participation increased significantly; the adult programming more than doubled participation. Our youth programming, which was already high ... grew 14% last year too.”

In fiscal 2026, the library offered 275 adult programs, up from 163 the year before, and adult attendance climbed to 4,759 from 2,107. Youth program attendance rose to 9,249 from 8,050. Visits increased to 93,964 from 88,670, and computer use grew to 26,930 from 24,119.

Use of the library’s physical and digital collections grew as well. Digital holdings increased to 43,961 items from 39,368, and circulation edged up to 150,484 from 148,624. New library card registrations held steady at 1,183, compared with 1,174 the year before.

“Tarpon Springs wants both. Everybody’s using both,” Chapman said of the library’s print and digital offerings. “It makes sense because we’re kind of old school, and proud of it, so we want everything happening in the library to stay there. But we also want our digital presence.”

For patrons still getting comfortable with technology, the library offers one-on-one appointments where people can bring their own computers, phones or tablets and get help using them, she said.

Most of the library’s programs are sponsored by the Friends of the Library, Chapman said.

New this year is a Memory Café, held the first Saturday of each month, which grew out of the library’s work with Peace4Tarpon. The gatherings give people with dementia and their caregivers a couple of hours where they can “mingle, find support, and be removed from the isolation that they feel on a regular basis,” Chapman said.

The library also added a Florida native plant garden, where patrons can borrow seeds to grow native plants at home.

Next year, the library will finish its renovation, adding study and meeting rooms. In response to community requests, it also plans to open a Preservation Lab, where patrons can digitize photos, slides and videos, and to add a 3D printer and a Cricut machine for precision cutting in arts and crafts.

Also planned for 2027 are an Exploration Lab, where young people can build projects and learn new skills, and a Sensory Space in the youth services area.

In early 2027, the Tarpon Springs Area Historical Society’s Depot Museum will join the Pinellas Public Library Cooperative’s museum pass program, which lets cardholders at member libraries borrow free museum passes.

Matinee movies are drawing bigger crowds, Chapman said. The library will show “Toy Story 5” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.

Mayor John Koulianos said many people think of the library only as a place to check out books and don’t realize the range of services it provides. Commissioner Michael Eisner called the report impressive and said the library does more for the community than he could keep track of.

Commissioner Lori Weaver recalled telling the library board that “our library, and libraries in general, are the last remaining institution of free thought.”

“We’re bombarded when we open our computers and we watch TV with whatever television station or algorithm we tend to look at, and we get bombarded with that kind of news,” Weaver said. “When you walk into the library, it’s all free choice. It’s really a gem, and I’ll do everything I can to protect it going forward.”